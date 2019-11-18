“Bristol Palin is Instagram-official with a new boyfriend” links
Bristol Palin has a new boyfriend named Janson Moore, my guess is that she’ll be pregnant by Christmas. [Just Jared]
Prince Harry made his last appearance last night before the “six week break.” He attended the OnSide Awards. [LaineyGossip]
Mormon drama! The Real Houswives of Salt Lake City is coming. [Dlisted]
The Crown had another premiere event. [Go Fug Yourself]
Here’s an explainer for what #ReleaseTheSnyderCut is about. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump isn’t doing a vape ban after all. [Jezebel]
Frozen 2’s Elsa is not an out-lesbian in the movie. [Towleroad]
Do you watch HGTV’s Home Town? The wife annoys me. [Starcasm]
Jack Wagner & Heather Locklear got their hair done together. [Seriously OMG]

1 Response to ""Bristol Palin is Instagram-official with a new boyfriend" links"

  1. Andrea says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    Her new boyfriend looks totally different from her last two men. Maybe that is what she is going for?

    Reply

