Dwayne Johnson to play Shazam enemy Black Adam in 2021



Dwayne Johnson will be on the big screen next month in the third movie in the Jumanji franchise, Jumanji: The Next Level. Next year, he’s releasing his Teremana tequila, and will be co-starring with Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise, based on the iconic Walt Disney theme park ride of the same name. DJ just announced yet another project, Black Adam, which will be released in 2021. His Instagram post with the announcement is above and here is more background on that movie and role.

Dwayne Johnson‘s long-gestating Black Adam project finally has a release date — and a striking new image of Johnson as the mythic DC Comics character. On Thursday, the Jungle Cruise actor revealed that his Black Adam movie will hit theaters Dec. 21, 2021. Along with that announcement came new concept art — courtesy of DC Co-Publisher Jim Lee and Australian artist BossLogic (a.k.a. Kode A) — that depicted the Rock as Shazam’s biggest foe, which Johnson released on Instagram. Johnson has been attached to the role of Black Adam since 2014. Given the character’s relationship to Shazam in the comics, there were initially plans for him to appear in 2019’s Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi as the titular character; however, those plans changed in 2017 and the character instead received his own movie. In June 2019, Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra signed on to helm Black Adam, which hails from New Line and Warner Bros.

I am probably one of three people in the universe who isn’t completely versed in either the DC or Marvel universes, so I admit that I had no idea who Black Adam was. That said, I’m down for a superhero movie starring The Rock as a villain. I also think it’s great that this project that had been in development for a long time is finally going forward. DJ sounds excited and humbled in his Instagram post: He’s finally getting to live a childhood dream of playing a superhero in a movie! That’s pretty cool, and I have a year to get up to speed before the movie arrives.

Note by Celebitchy: The Rock also recorded this wonderful video for a three-year-old boy who loves Moana. (Quimby writes ahead and this came out after she wrote this up.) This got me choked up and made me happy at the same time. He’s an incredible person. The little boy’s family and caretakers so appreciated this!

