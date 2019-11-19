Dwayne Johnson to play Shazam enemy Black Adam in 2021

View this post on Instagram
The Man in Black ⚡️ Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 ⚡️ Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration.
Dwayne Johnson will be on the big screen next month in the third movie in the Jumanji franchise, Jumanji: The Next Level. Next year, he’s releasing his Teremana tequila, and will be co-starring with Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise, based on the iconic Walt Disney theme park ride of the same name. DJ just announced yet another project, Black Adam, which will be released in 2021. His Instagram post with the announcement is above and here is more background on that movie and role.
Dwayne Johnson‘s long-gestating Black Adam project finally has a release date — and a striking new image of Johnson as the mythic DC Comics character.
On Thursday, the Jungle Cruise actor revealed that his Black Adam movie will hit theaters Dec. 21, 2021. Along with that announcement came new concept art — courtesy of DC Co-Publisher Jim Lee and Australian artist BossLogic (a.k.a. Kode A) — that depicted the Rock as Shazam’s biggest foe, which Johnson released on Instagram.
Johnson has been attached to the role of Black Adam since 2014. Given the character’s relationship to Shazam in the comics, there were initially plans for him to appear in 2019’s Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi as the titular character; however, those plans changed in 2017 and the character instead received his own movie. In June 2019, Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra signed on to helm Black Adam, which hails from New Line and Warner Bros.
I am probably one of three people in the universe who isn’t completely versed in either the DC or Marvel universes, so I admit that I had no idea who Black Adam was. That said, I’m down for a superhero movie starring The Rock as a villain. I also think it’s great that this project that had been in development for a long time is finally going forward. DJ sounds excited and humbled in his Instagram post: He’s finally getting to live a childhood dream of playing a superhero in a movie! That’s pretty cool, and I have a year to get up to speed before the movie arrives.
Note by Celebitchy: The Rock also recorded this wonderful video for a three-year-old boy who loves Moana. (Quimby writes ahead and this came out after she wrote this up.) This got me choked up and made me happy at the same time. He’s an incredible person. The little boy’s family and caretakers so appreciated this!
View this post on Instagram
Update from the video I posted. Look at this lil’ boy, Hyrum’s face. That’s some joy real right there. Thank you to the person who wrote this beautiful note. You’re absolutely right – joy and hope cost nothing and yet, is the most powerful gift we can give. Thats the real magic to life. #hopeforhyrum And thank you to my good buddy, Andy Fickman for texting me Hyrum’s story to begin with🙏🏾
Commenting Guidelines
Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment