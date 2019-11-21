Ray J abandoned his pregnant wife & one-year-old child in Las Vegas?!

Embed from Getty Images

I’ll admit to not really keeping up with gossip about Ray J, but what is even happening here?? Apparently, Ray J – best known to me as Kim Kardashian’s lover on their infamous sex tape – has been married for a few years to a woman named Princess Love. They have a one-year-old daughter named Melody and Princess Love is expecting their second child. The family attended the Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday. After the Soul Train Awards were done… Ray J abandoned his wife and daughter in Las Vegas and then blocked his wife on Instagram!?

Singer and reality star Ray J, 38, has blocked his pregnant wife, Princess Love, 35, on Instagram — after she publicly accused him of abandoning her and 1-year-old daughter Melody in Las Vegas. “Somebody tell Scooty boy he’s only hurting himself 😂😂😂,” Princess wrote next to a screenshot of Ray J’s account, which she can no longer see. “This is so funny to me.” Love also hinted at separating from the RayCon Global owner when responding to a fan that wrote, “My future husband would never.” Princess’ reply? “Mine either, sis.” The mother of one — with one on the way — also suggested she’s done with her husband of three years on Twitter, cryptically tweeting “Time to let go.” Princess accused Ray of leaving her and their child in Sin City after the Soul Train Awards Sunday night after he posted a photo of them smiling for the cameras as a family. “Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling,” she wrote, “now you wanna post family photos #ByeUgly.”

[From Page Six]

Hashtag Bye Ugly is good. It’s a good thing. But seriously, how random and weird is this story? You go to an awards show and make the effort to present this happy family image – and even bring your small child to the awards show – and then you abandon your wife and child in Las Vegas and block them from calling? It’s so… f–ked up and strange. #ByeUgly

