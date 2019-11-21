Actually, Homeland Security raided a shady ‘car dealership’ owned by Josh Duggar?

Yesterday, we discussed the curious story about the Duggar Family’s Arkansas home/compound and whether it was raided by Homeland Security. A local Arkansas affiliate had gotten a seeming confirmation from a Homeland Security spokesperson that the Duggars’ home had been raided, but the Duggars’ released a statement saying that no, nothing like that had happened at all. Homeland Security came out and revised their statement: they had conducted a raid, but it was on a business associated with Josh Duggar.
On Wednesday, November 20, a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) spokesperson confirmed the agency was in Arkansas for a federal criminal investigation, but it was at a business associated with Josh Duggar and not a residence, as previously told to KNWA.
Agents went to a business at the 14000-block of Wildcat Creek Road, Springdale, Arkansas. “I do not dispute the information you’ve obtained. That is the location that we were. I can’t speak to the status of any ongoing investigation. But, I do not dispute that we were present at that specific address,” said HSI Spokesperson Bryan Cox. The spokesperson could also confirm, “…ongoing federal criminal investigation, however, given that there are no charges filed, HSI doesn’t discuss the nature of any type of investigation until, if or when, charges are filed. I can’t discuss the reason for our being there.”
KNWA asked HSI if Josh Duggar is part of the investigation. “I can’t speak to any individual that may be under investigation. So I can confirm that we were at that address. And spoke to individuals at that location. But I can’t discuss any individuals by name.”
KNWA asked if the Springdale visit by HSI at Wholesale Motorcars was a raid or a search.
“I’m not able to speak specifically, but in a general sense, when a federal law enforcement agency is at a location pursuant to an “ongoing federal investigation,” there is a very narrow set of circumstances that would apply, and I would say that our presence is consistent with that. I’m just not able to discuss the exact nature,” according to HSI’s spokesperson.
KNWA contacted the Washington County Collector’s Office and confirmed the address of a business listing, where HSI agents were present, was Wholesale Motorcars, 14969 Wildcat Creek Road, Springdale, Arkansas. As of 2019, this location has Josh Duggar listed as the contact for the business, but he is not listed as the property owner. According to Washington County Personal Property Records, the address listed for Joshua and Anna Duggar is the same as his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, in Tontitown, Arkansas.
The seedier tabloids are doing some digging, and apparently this car dealership was always illegal – there was little in the way of business licensing and basically, it was like the family was illegally selling cars with little to no paper trail. Why is that a matter for Homeland Security? It could be a number of things, from tax fraud to regular fraud to selling stolen property to… maybe the “dealership” is a front for other illegal activity. So, the raid wasn’t as personal as I thought it was, but it still looks bad for the Duggars. Also: do Josh and Anna really live in the Duggar compound still? I thought they had their own home.
Archived photos courtesy of Josh Duggar’s old social media.
For HSI to be involved it has to be pretty serious sh!t above an illegal car dealership, isn’t that usually for local law enforcement or the Feds?
Am sure it won’t be long till he’s dragged off to some sort of christian healing ‘pray away the crime’ facility where his wife will get the blame for being too frigid.
Lol I don’t think the federal law enforcement authorities will be too cool with “pray the crime away” in lieu of a prison sentence.
Remember when this piece of shite was a DC lobbyist for “Focus on the Family”? Shows what a bunch of hypocrites *they* are.
I read somewhere that he and his wife have some tweener female cousin living with them. I worry for that girl’s safety.
Why isn’t he already im jail? Him molesting his minor sisters wasn’t just a rumour.
Because the cult leaders ( their parents) decided not to press charges.
Maybe the business is a front for human trafficking? Other crimes posited don’t seem to be the purview of Homeland Security.