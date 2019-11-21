Kristen Stewart wore a great Thom Browne at the UK ‘Charlie’s Angels’ premiere

Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott poses at the Charile's Angels UK Premiere on Wednesday 20 November 2019

I always feel sorry for actors who still have to go on promotional tours to support a film that’s already tanking at the box office. So it is with the ladies of Charlie’s Angels, the 2019 reboot which just bombed its opening weekend. Blame it on the bad reviews, blame it on the lack of name recognition for two-thirds of the Angels, blame it on reboot fatigue, I don’t know. Elizabeth Banks previously blamed it on the idea that men don’t want to see women in an action-comedy unless the movie has a built-in comic-book audience. She also recently slapped back at the “reboot fatigue” idea, saying that “You’ve had 37 Spider-Man movies and you’re not complaining!… I think women are allowed to have one or two action franchises every 17 years—I feel totally fine with that.” I mean… I have Spider-Man fatigue too. How many f–king Spider-Man movies do we need? It makes me tired.

Anyway, here are some photos from last night’s London premiere. Kristen Stewart wore Thom Browne. I… love this? First of all, I love that Kristen has moved away from wearing non-stop Chanel. It didn’t suit her. The combo never fit. Two, I just like the simplicity of design, even though the label cleared added something on the hips to make it appear that Kristen is curvier. It just fits her well and it’s interesting. I still hate that hair though!

Kristen Stewart poses at the Charile's Angels UK Premiere on Wednesday 20 November 2019

Naomi Scott in Richard Quinn – this is a full-on VINYL catsuit with a dress over it. I would have liked it better if she had chosen one or the other – wear a full-on vinyl catsuit and look like Emma Peel from the Avengers, OR wear a sparkly little cocktail dress. Putting the two together is… confusing.

The UK Premiere of Charlie's Angels held at the Curzon Mayfair

I’m becoming a Ella Balinska stan just because I love the way she wears clothes and I love the way she photographs. I called her a swan before, but look at her! She’s totally a swan. Those long limbs, legs for days and that long neck. She’s gorgeous. Her gown is Prada.

The UK Premiere of Charlie's Angels held at the Curzon Mayfair

Ella Balinska poses at the Charile's Angels UK Premiere on Wednesday 20 November 2019

Elizabeth Banks wore Versace. I would have loved this more for a summer or spring premiere? She looks like she’s freezing her ass off.

The UK Premiere of Charlie's Angels held at the Curzon Mayfair

Photos courtesy of WENN.

8 Responses to “Kristen Stewart wore a great Thom Browne at the UK ‘Charlie’s Angels’ premiere”

  1. Lucy says:
    November 21, 2019 at 7:51 am

    It is a fantastic dress and suits her style perfectly. She recently wore a similar one, also in tartan, and I loved that one as well. The other Angels and EB look great too!! EB could have definitely used a jacket, though.

    Reply
  2. Ye says:
    November 21, 2019 at 7:52 am

    I’m not watching it because Stewart is a major snooze on screen. I’ve wasted enough hours of my life watching movies she was in.

    If it werent for that… I like the Charlies Angels theme- something really good could be made with it.

    Reply
  3. Mignionette says:
    November 21, 2019 at 7:56 am

    Ella is a beautiful caramel version of her mother Lorriane Pascale.

    https://www.fashionmodeldirectory.com/models/lorraine_pascale/

    Reply
  4. PizzaLove says:
    November 21, 2019 at 7:59 am

    I think Stewart’s hair is awful and has been for some time. The rest of the women look great, except I think Bank’s see-through black dress is a summer dress.

    The movie is tanking because it is just bad. The other two remakes were fun, this one is too pc and none of the actresses playing the angels are exciting to watch. It was just dull. Banks has to stop blaming men for her bad movie failing.

    It is just funny when girls weighing
    100 pounds soaking wet take down huge male bodyguards. Really?

    Reply
  5. aurora says:
    November 21, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Never thought I’d say that but I love Kristen’s dress! The make-up is awful though.

    Reply
  6. Eliza says:
    November 21, 2019 at 8:10 am

    It looks like a bad movie. Even if Kristen found her screen presence like reviews say, the other 2 ladies aren’t great actresses and don’t have much. The TV series and Drew B movies worked because the ladies all played off each other so well, and each could hold their own.

    Side note: team filming must have been a pain for Elizabeth with Ella being so much taller than the rest. Just complicates every shot. Not a reason for a bomb but good for her she didn’t shy from extra challenge.

    Reply
  7. Cara says:
    November 21, 2019 at 8:26 am

    They all look miserable.

    Reply

