Evan Rachel Wood: ‘I didn’t know that you could be raped by your partner’



Evan Rachel Wood has only recently been open about being a victim of domestic abuse from a intimate partner. She just started talking about it this spring. While it’s clear who her abuser was as she’s mentioned the timeline and we know who she was dating then, she says she can’t name him. She’s since become an activist for domestic abuse survivors. Evan has an interview with Self that’s from a few weeks ago but I’m only seeing it now. She’s so upfront about what she went through and how she internalized that abuse. You can see that interview here and I’ve included some quotes below.

I didn’t realize that I was being abused. I thought that I was being strong with a complicated person. I want to name them, but I can’t. I think domestic violence is so normalized that I couldn’t see a crime being committed. I was so young. I didn’t know that you could be raped by your partner. Even if I did know that I don’t think I would have thought that anybody would ever believe me, because how do you prove that? Part of the conditioning when you’re in that relationship is believing that it’s your fault and that you’ve done something to deserve this. What people don’t tell you is there’s a period when everything is fine and this person is treating you like a princess and they’re luring you into this illusion of safety and stability. Then something happens and it’s shocking and you feel like ‘what happened, this person that I love that is so nice just did this and it was so out of character it must have been me.’

[From Self interview on YouTube]

The rest of the video interview with Self is quite good. She talks about her bisexuality and how coming to terms with that helped her body image. Up until recently she’d been trying to live her life to please everyone else, especially her partners, as she thought that’s what you were supposed to do. I think a lot of women can relate to that.

Evan has a new interview on The Tonight Show where she said that she wrote and helped pass a law in California called the Phoenix Act which extends the statute of limitations on domestic violence felonies from three to five years. This law passed last month but I’m only hearing about it now. She really got to work on this issue and that’s impressive.

Evan is in Frozen 2, the movie that needs zero promotion. She told Fallon it was her dream to do a Disney film and that she sang her songs from Frozen 2 to her son Jack, 6, every night. Her son was so familiar with the music that when he saw the movie he thought they had animated his bedtime routine. That’s adorable! I really like Evan, I appreciate how upfront she is and am so happy to see her kicking ass.

