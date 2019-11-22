Prince Andrew went riding with the Queen this morning in Windsor, welp

I’m going back and forth on the continuing coverage of Prince Andrew, honestly. I hope I never have to see his stupid face again, but I also understand that this is a legitimate news story with lots of moving pieces still, even after he was allowed to “resign” from his public role. In some sense, it’s open season on him – it seems everyone in the UK has a story about how he’s a boorish, racist pervert. So, here are some stories:
Andrew’s Pitch@Palace thing. This is where he brings together investors and has them listen to “pitches” from small business people or something. I don’t give a sh-t. Well, Andrew is still being allowed to “do” it because it was always one of his “private” initiatives or something. And not only that, he’s shifted his private secretary Amanda Thirsk into the role of chief executive for the initiative. Thirsk is the one who convinced him to do the BBC interview. She will no longer be his private secretary because he’ll no longer have a “royal staff.”
Andrew’s always been racist: Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith said that after she revealed her racist encounter with Andrew earlier this week, tons of people have told her that they have similar stories involving Andrew and that he was apparently racist all the f–king time in meetings and at events.
Jeffrey Epstein “gave” Andrew women in New Mexico. Epstein had a ranch in NM, and Andrew stayed at the ranch alone, and a woman named Deidre Stratton says that her job was to procure women and girls for Epstein and his guests. Andrew was given a “beautiful young neurosurgeon” by Jeffrey Epstein. For three days.
The Queen is still supporting Andrew. You know how I keep saying that the Queen has zero political/PR instincts? Yeah. She went riding with Andrew in Windsor this morning. She’s letting everyone know that she still supports him. She’s basically undermining her own advisors too. Her advisors have been pushing the narrative of “the Queen is so decisive and ruthless, she’ll do anything for the good of the crown.” Not so much – it’s clear that Charles forced his mother to fire Andrew and she still wants the world to know that she protects her favorite son.
So, yeah… even though I don’t want to see Andrew’s stupid face anymore, I guess this is still newsworthy. Gross.
Prince Andrew and Queen out horse riding as charities' reviews continue https://t.co/KdYqKLVkCg
— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 22, 2019
I really think Charles might burst a blood vessel. This has veered into horrific absurdity.
😂😂😂 yes. Prince Charles is going to go ballistic when he gets home.
I think QEII and reality have parted company.
I hope QEII does not ride to Christmas Day Church Service with Andrew.
He Is disgusting, creepy.
How are these people SO BAD at PR????? Even if she wants to make it clear that she supports him (which undermines the narrative the palace is trying to put out about how decisive she is), SOMEONE has to tell her to stop it. Support him in private away from the cameras.
I think Charles is going to have some thoughts about this when he gets back.
This is why I think don’t think Andrew is gone permanently. The entrepreneur program, the careful wording in the statement, this public ride with HM. No way would Andrew go this quietly.
Ugh, I think you’re right. He’ll probably be back to royal duties in January. And he’s definitely going to be at Sandringham for Christmas (meaning the church walk.)
There were “palace sources” (of course) stating that Andrew is going to wait out the next few months until things “calm down”, so you’re on the mark.
Disgusting.
That header picture of Andrew is hilariously unflattering.
I’ve never seen a family, whose whole shtick is largely based on PR, be so BAD at it
Their whole shtick is really using their bloodline to retain a position of immense wealth and comfort…and they try to make that seem okay with PR. I guess when they actually need to use that PR to protect themselves, their incompetence at everything shows.
The sense of entitlement these people have, living off taxpayer money and feeling invincible for it. I really can’t see royal family surviving much beyond this generation.
Kind of like Trump and his family, eh?
Fortunately, we have term limits. Lifetime financial support of unelected individuals to live in luxury is bonkers in this day and age.
As a mother, I love my son unconditionally. There is nothing he could do that would make me not love him. That doesn’t mean I will always condone his actions or behavior but I will always love him.
I am obviously not a monarch, but the queen should never be seen associating with her son again? He’s still her son and she loves him. She can’t even go riding with him? I don’t think so.
This may be a time when he needs his mom the most. Not The Queen, his mom.
I love my son unconditionally too, and I really feel for her on this. She’s really old and doesn’t have many good days left to go riding with her favorite child. She’s obviously just doing what she wants, and it’s hurting Charles the most. If you watch The Crown, all of this seems about in character for her. She does as she pleases until the gravity of her mistakes is basically screamed in her face with a megaphone. I’m not sure that’ll work with Andrew. He’s probably her best friend and closest companion. He’s not leaving her side.
No one is saying she cant support him privately or that she should never see him again.
But, she IS the Queen, and right now there is a picture of her riding with someone accused of raping trafficked girls and associating with Jeffrey Epstein less than a week after he gave a disastrous interview and a few days after he’s stepping back from public duties. It doesn’t matter that its her son. It is a horrible move on her part.
Yeah, let’s not forget that these pics are probably being released intentionally. A mother’s love is one thing, but blatant PR promotion is another.
And sorry, but I question anyone who says they will love anyone, even their own child, unconditionally…why can’t love have conditions like “don’t rape girls”? Not that you aren’t allowed to love that person anyhow, but I don’t think it’s a bad thing if you say, “my love has reached its limits, and I’m out.”
Actually I think it’s the most human thing I’ve ever seen the queen do.
She can do as she pleases but she cannot escape the consequences of it.
If she feels like going out for a horseback ride with her son, who has just been compelled to step away from public duties due to credible allegations of sexual abuse of young women, then that is her choice. However, it is reprehensible. In addition, her private feelings towards her son may not support the strictures of her public and professional role.
If she is so determined to “show support” that she needs to engage in performative acts of same, that’s on her. She chose this.
She’s not a private citizen. Consequently, those who do not support the abuse and trafficking of young women and girls are just as free to criticize her.
You may say “I don’t think so” but I know so. And I’ll bet more people agree with me than with you.
Bless your heart.
God. Not that I feel particularly bad for anyone in that family but imagine being this fool’s sibling. Say what you will about Chuck and Anne but they do work. And mummy continues to slap you in the face publicly by supporting the douche who might bring it all down. Yikes.
@emmy – well put!
Disgusting. But I say let bad PR moves keep happening. The media and RRs will have a harder time shifting the narrative to attack the Sussexes with this crazy happening. Any rational, sane person can see what’s happening when they attack the Sussexes to cover for Prince Nonce.
Charles is starting to look really smart for having started trying to sideline the Yorks before all this became public. I wonder if he knew it was just a matter of time before some bombshell like this blew up in their faces.
I think during the years RF aka the Queen covered a lot of Andrew messes we don’t know, but Charles knows. And he knows TQ covers Andy no matter what.
The entire royal family needs to be kicked to the curb. Meghan and Harry will be fine. Harry has plenty of his own money. They can continue to work on their passion projects, without having to deal with these elitist, entitled, nauseatingly tone deaf idiots. How can they be so completely stupid with the way they are handling this mess with Andrew? They don’t have the good will of the public any more. Most people think that they are obsolete. These staggeringly bad PR moves could be the fatal. They are all so out of touch with reality.
TQ and Prince Nonce riding together in Windsor means Mummy clearly still supports her baby, but Chucky has put the screws to her to keep things in line.
Theory (not totally tinfoil): Chuck finally convinced TQ to fire Andy. He begged Mummy to let him go to Bahrain as planned to keep grifting. She said ok. Chuck found out and called again from New Zealand to quash that.
Andy is working on TQ to get what he wants. There’s gonna be a showdown when Chuck returns.
Oh my god.
Seriously, OH MY GOD.
The only thing that surprises me about this is that TQ still gets atop a horse at her age. Seems rather risky.
Yeah, absolutely bonkers. I get aches and pains riding. I’m 35. I have no idea how she does it. And if she falls? Almost certain death.
I have an 83 year old aunt who rides, alone too. Every day, practically. And she has fallen (just a few years ago was a nasty one) and survived. Some folks have the genes.
Absolute train wreck meets dumpster fire meets nuclear explosion. I don’t know whether to laugh or shake my head. Maybe both.
Maybe she totally understands what’s going on, but there is a good chance that mentally she may not be that quick anymore, at the very least. She may have little comprehension about what’s going on. Who really knows what her mental state is now? She’s 95 years old. BP PR statements indicate that she is lucid, but are they being directed personally by her? Who knows how much input she actually has.
How in the flying fuck is that 95 year old woman RIDING A HORSE?!? Granny has proven that she’s physically fit and very spry, but mentally infirm by choosing to spend what free time she has with the horse’s ass… oops I meant her son.
Poor Beatrice. I would hope an elopement would be in her future (given the circumstances an elaborate wedding would be particularly gauche) but I have a feeling Edo is going to jump ship. Also if he doesn’t, Dara should update their custody agreement such that Wolfie never be allowed in Andrew’s presence. Ever.