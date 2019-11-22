Prince Andrew went riding with the Queen this morning in Windsor, welp

I’m going back and forth on the continuing coverage of Prince Andrew, honestly. I hope I never have to see his stupid face again, but I also understand that this is a legitimate news story with lots of moving pieces still, even after he was allowed to “resign” from his public role. In some sense, it’s open season on him – it seems everyone in the UK has a story about how he’s a boorish, racist pervert. So, here are some stories:

Andrew’s Pitch@Palace thing. This is where he brings together investors and has them listen to “pitches” from small business people or something. I don’t give a sh-t. Well, Andrew is still being allowed to “do” it because it was always one of his “private” initiatives or something. And not only that, he’s shifted his private secretary Amanda Thirsk into the role of chief executive for the initiative. Thirsk is the one who convinced him to do the BBC interview. She will no longer be his private secretary because he’ll no longer have a “royal staff.”

Andrew’s always been racist: Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith said that after she revealed her racist encounter with Andrew earlier this week, tons of people have told her that they have similar stories involving Andrew and that he was apparently racist all the f–king time in meetings and at events.

Jeffrey Epstein “gave” Andrew women in New Mexico. Epstein had a ranch in NM, and Andrew stayed at the ranch alone, and a woman named Deidre Stratton says that her job was to procure women and girls for Epstein and his guests. Andrew was given a “beautiful young neurosurgeon” by Jeffrey Epstein. For three days.

The Queen is still supporting Andrew. You know how I keep saying that the Queen has zero political/PR instincts? Yeah. She went riding with Andrew in Windsor this morning. She’s letting everyone know that she still supports him. She’s basically undermining her own advisors too. Her advisors have been pushing the narrative of “the Queen is so decisive and ruthless, she’ll do anything for the good of the crown.” Not so much – it’s clear that Charles forced his mother to fire Andrew and she still wants the world to know that she protects her favorite son.

So, yeah… even though I don’t want to see Andrew’s stupid face anymore, I guess this is still newsworthy. Gross.

Prince Andrew and Queen out horse riding as charities' reviews continue https://t.co/KdYqKLVkCg — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 22, 2019