Dr. Fiona Hill was the strongest witness for the Trump impeachment hearings

The Impeachment Hearings have had enough pizzazz for me, I don’t know about you. The fundamental problem with all of this is that… the majority of Americans understand what happened, because Donald Trump and his minions have already admitted most of it. Trump released the hokey transcript of the phone call to Ukrainian president Zelensky. Rudy Giuliani has been spilling his guts out on Fox News for months. Mick Mulvaney admitted to the quid pro quo bribery scheme in a press conference. So yes, the public phase of the impeachment hearings were political theater in the sense that the fundamentals were known and we had the admissions on the record. That being said, seeing hard-working public servants from the national security and diplomatic corps has been EXCELLENT. And the House committee saved its strongest witness for Thursday: Dr. Fiona Hill, a brilliant British-born American citizen who grimly and eloquently explained everything from the Ukrainian “drug deal” to how women are treated in the workplace.
Here’s one of the most remarkable segments, and keep in mind this was part of Dr. Hill’s cross-examination by Republicans!! This was brilliant.
“And those two things had just diverged…” “Gordon, I think this is all going to blow up. And here we are.” Amazing.
Since this is a celebrity gossip blog and since I feel strongly that this entire episode in American politics will one day become a movie, let’s just say for the record that Kristin Scott Thomas has to play Dr. Hill. And Tony Hale has to play Gordon Sondland. Anyway, Fiona Hill should be our Secretary of State.
Also: I guess there will be more to the impeachment inquiry, but it’s all dependent on whether John Bolton testifies, which he won’t do without a congressional subpoena, and blah blah blah. None of this is over.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
So many witnesses and evidence and yet, vile Republicans still don’t care.
It really is down to the rest of America to vote these traitors out of the office.
This is the core problem. They have all admitted to, yet republicans just shrug it off. And Trump’s base dismisses it too. They don’t care about Ukraine, they care about Trump keeping dem immigrants out of Murica.
Makes you wish the red states would just separate, but then 2 weeks later they would be Gillead.
I want to her! She was simply amazing.
I love this woman.
There is nothing else to say except to agree with Kaiser that this woman needs to be Secretary of State because the United Sates needs her.
She was amazing! One thing about this horrible mess is that we get to see excellent people doing their jobs well.
I loved when she tore Nunes up for promoting the Ukraine conspiracy. He keeps parroting that BS and it’s clear he’s either an asset or an agent for Russia (or wants to be).
If I’m not mistaken the Dutch got legitimate CCTV footage of Russia hacking the DNC. They’ve had a bone to pick with them ( rightfully so) following the missing plane. Like … we have ACTUAL footage of it happening and you have people like Nunes out there trying to shift blame to the Ukraine. Wonder who’s interests that would best serve? -_-;
Also… am I remembering this wrong, or was the RNC not also claiming to have been hacked back in 2017? Why did that go silent?
The conspiracy theories are out of control with Nunes, who is clearly in it up to his neck.
Nunes tomorrow: Clearly, the Dems get a bulk rate discount to hold all their nefarious meetings at the local Hilton. I’ve discovered their agenda…
9 am- Deep state witchhunt impeachment conspiracy summit
10am- Obama Kenyan Muslim prayer circle fundraiser for Sharia law in America.
11am- Clinton pizzagate mixer with special lecture on how Hillary killed Lincoln.
12pm- Communists against Christmas network
1pm- LGBTQ transgender bathroom takeover alliance
2pm- Teachers for socialist indoctrination of students campaign.
And yes, the right really thinks this is what’s happening.
LOLOLOL brilliant 😂
She was great, I watched her on and off and she articulated things very well and in a way that most people could grasp. She still has her Northern english accent.
She owned that hearing, everyone seemed to respect her.
DU, Thank you for placing Fiona Hill’s accent for all the the non-UK posters of the Celebitichy commentariat.
She was incredible. she shredded every single R defense. They’re left with “yes this happened, but its not impeachable” which may be enough for them to beat this, but it will leave a stain on US politics for a long time.
Amazing woman. So was Marie Yovanovitch. And a few of the men too. At times, I have felt my breath taken away at what amazing people we have, who none of us out here even knew, or had heard about. And yet we ended up with the trump crime family. The worst america has to offer. And then we see so much of the best we have to offer, and really it takes your breath away. how did this happen? racism and misogyny. I know. Still. Wow.