Dr. Fiona Hill was the strongest witness for the Trump impeachment hearings

The Impeachment Hearings have had enough pizzazz for me, I don’t know about you. The fundamental problem with all of this is that… the majority of Americans understand what happened, because Donald Trump and his minions have already admitted most of it. Trump released the hokey transcript of the phone call to Ukrainian president Zelensky. Rudy Giuliani has been spilling his guts out on Fox News for months. Mick Mulvaney admitted to the quid pro quo bribery scheme in a press conference. So yes, the public phase of the impeachment hearings were political theater in the sense that the fundamentals were known and we had the admissions on the record. That being said, seeing hard-working public servants from the national security and diplomatic corps has been EXCELLENT. And the House committee saved its strongest witness for Thursday: Dr. Fiona Hill, a brilliant British-born American citizen who grimly and eloquently explained everything from the Ukrainian “drug deal” to how women are treated in the workplace.

Here’s one of the most remarkable segments, and keep in mind this was part of Dr. Hill’s cross-examination by Republicans!! This was brilliant.

“And those two things had just diverged…” “Gordon, I think this is all going to blow up. And here we are.” Amazing.

Since this is a celebrity gossip blog and since I feel strongly that this entire episode in American politics will one day become a movie, let’s just say for the record that Kristin Scott Thomas has to play Dr. Hill. And Tony Hale has to play Gordon Sondland. Anyway, Fiona Hill should be our Secretary of State.

Also: I guess there will be more to the impeachment inquiry, but it’s all dependent on whether John Bolton testifies, which he won’t do without a congressional subpoena, and blah blah blah. None of this is over.