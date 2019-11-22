People: Duchess Meghan ‘doesn’t fit the mold, while Kate was groomed for this’

Ever since Christmas 2018, I’ve been pretty convinced that the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge see each other as coworkers. They get along for the cameras and put in appearances together and do everything that’s expected of them. They aren’t BFFs or sisters. And that was fine. I think if it was just that simple, Kate and Meghan could have continued seeing each other as coworkers indefinitely for years. The problem is that their husbands despise each other at the moment. The problem is that William is doing some really nasty stuff to the Sussexes behind the scenes. And so that complicates what would have been an easy, professional alliance between Meghan and Kate. Add to all of that, there’s The Embiggening Kate Project, wherein Kate and Meghan are constantly compared and Kate must always come out ahead and Meghan must always be found wanting. That also complicates sh-t, although that one was more expected. So… excuse me if I find this part of People Magazine’s cover story to be just more of the same embiggening sh-t.

Amid shifts in power, past hurts and ongoing strain, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton are on “different paths now,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover. Despite “some competitiveness” between William and Harry, sources insist there is no competition between their wives. “Meghan is very aware that Kate will be Queen; their roles are very clear,” the source says. However, there is also little common ground. “Meghan doesn’t fit the mold, while Kate was groomed for this,” says the source, who adds that Meghan was a “fully formed person” when she joined the royal family, while Kate was still in college when she met fellow student William. “What’s challenging is when they are pitted against each other,” says the source. “That’s been challenging to both of them. Meghan has her life, Kate has hers.” For both royal mothers, life revolves around their children. “It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting family first,” a friend says of Meghan, Harry and their 6-month-old son Archie. Meanwhile, Kate and William are busy parenting Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 11⁄2-year-old Prince Louis. But even there the difference in styles is evident. “William and Kate toe the line, maybe because they have to, but Harry and Meghan are saying no—no to releasing the names of Archie’s godparents, no to saying where Meghan gave birth,” says the friend. “They are trying to carve out a different sort of public life and reset the rules.”

[From People]

“Meghan doesn’t fit the mold, while Kate was groomed for this.” Except… no. Kate wasn’t actually groomed for jacks–t. She had no idea how to run a household (Carole had to come and manage the staff of Anmer), she spent a “lost decade” doing nothing but wait for William to propose and it took Kate seven years of marriage to feel “comfortable” in the duchess role. And she only felt comfortable in the role when Meghan came around and gave her some (say it for the people in the back) COMPETITION. On Meghan’s side, I could see how she initially would take pains to come to Kate with the “no competition” angle. But Meghan’s a bright woman, she sees what Kate’s been doing (and not doing) this whole f–king time. Basically, though, I still believe that if everyone left Kate and Meghan in peace, they would relationship would just be “friendly work acquaintances.”