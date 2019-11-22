People: Duchess Meghan ‘doesn’t fit the mold, while Kate was groomed for this’

Ever since Christmas 2018, I’ve been pretty convinced that the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge see each other as coworkers. They get along for the cameras and put in appearances together and do everything that’s expected of them. They aren’t BFFs or sisters. And that was fine. I think if it was just that simple, Kate and Meghan could have continued seeing each other as coworkers indefinitely for years. The problem is that their husbands despise each other at the moment. The problem is that William is doing some really nasty stuff to the Sussexes behind the scenes. And so that complicates what would have been an easy, professional alliance between Meghan and Kate. Add to all of that, there’s The Embiggening Kate Project, wherein Kate and Meghan are constantly compared and Kate must always come out ahead and Meghan must always be found wanting. That also complicates sh-t, although that one was more expected. So… excuse me if I find this part of People Magazine’s cover story to be just more of the same embiggening sh-t.
Amid shifts in power, past hurts and ongoing strain, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton are on “different paths now,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover. Despite “some competitiveness” between William and Harry, sources insist there is no competition between their wives.
“Meghan is very aware that Kate will be Queen; their roles are very clear,” the source says. However, there is also little common ground. “Meghan doesn’t fit the mold, while Kate was groomed for this,” says the source, who adds that Meghan was a “fully formed person” when she joined the royal family, while Kate was still in college when she met fellow student William.
“What’s challenging is when they are pitted against each other,” says the source. “That’s been challenging to both of them. Meghan has her life, Kate has hers.”
For both royal mothers, life revolves around their children. “It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting family first,” a friend says of Meghan, Harry and their 6-month-old son Archie. Meanwhile, Kate and William are busy parenting Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 11⁄2-year-old Prince Louis. But even there the difference in styles is evident.
“William and Kate toe the line, maybe because they have to, but Harry and Meghan are saying no—no to releasing the names of Archie’s godparents, no to saying where Meghan gave birth,” says the friend. “They are trying to carve out a different sort of public life and reset the rules.”
“Meghan doesn’t fit the mold, while Kate was groomed for this.” Except… no. Kate wasn’t actually groomed for jacks–t. She had no idea how to run a household (Carole had to come and manage the staff of Anmer), she spent a “lost decade” doing nothing but wait for William to propose and it took Kate seven years of marriage to feel “comfortable” in the duchess role. And she only felt comfortable in the role when Meghan came around and gave her some (say it for the people in the back) COMPETITION. On Meghan’s side, I could see how she initially would take pains to come to Kate with the “no competition” angle. But Meghan’s a bright woman, she sees what Kate’s been doing (and not doing) this whole f–king time. Basically, though, I still believe that if everyone left Kate and Meghan in peace, they would relationship would just be “friendly work acquaintances.”
Omg….lmao. people mag need to stop. This is embarrassing at this point 🤣
It totally is, just laughable. Kate chased William all through school purposely. Sorry to say, and I don’t dislike her but she’s really not much more than a royal brood mare. She can barely look up when she gives a speech and doesn’t appear to practise or read the pre-written speech beforehand. It’s almost embarrassing. Her mother was bound and determined to marry her into “that” family, you betcha.
I know a woman incapable to stringing two sentences together, a woman whom after x years of marriage only has a garden to show for it, a woman who can barely be understood so that her speech needs to be subtitled, a woman who barely spoke for 7 years before the arrival of the black duchess……..yes that’s the woman, people want to compare Meghan to……..This would be laughable if it wasn’t so pathetic!
You >> me >> same page. This is why we’re seeing People do articles like “The Woman who Would be Queen” and stuff like “William and Kate were so loved up like a couple on their first date at Royal Variety”, and worst of all, the absolute bloody worst, “Meghan says she owes credit for capsule collection to Kate Middleton.” I wanted to scream when I saw that, it was so incredibly lame and pathetic … and a complete lie. They’re panicked because Meghan is miles ahead of “the woman who would be queen (consort)” and they cannot handle it. They have to steal from Meghan to prop Kate up. They cannot even see how awful it makes them look.
Meghan marrying H has highlighted how inadequate Kate was………..how incompetent she was in her role. Meghan showed to the world that a duchess CAN ACTUALLY DO not just be keen to do.
It is not just Kate, let’s look at W. Where are his Invictus G, his Sentebale? his Travelyst? his Prince’s trust? what has he ever accomplished?
Some said yesterday he envied the type of women H married but W couldn’t marry a woman like Meghan; otherwise we would have been back to his parents all over again………having a wife completely overshadowing her husband. It is great that Harry is so comfortable in his own skin………
I can’t with this People cover story, it’s so out of time compared to what’s happening in the Royal Family this week that it sounds super dated and embarassing.
I’ve got to wonder: Did the Daily Mail strike up a deal with People Mag?
I’m pondering whether an agreement has been made where People Mag is now taking the lead on the negative reporting of the Sussexes so that the Daily Mail simply parrots this source.
That green dress is hideous.
Oh they didn’t come out with that blatantly racist comment!
LOL not even Diana was groomed for her role and she was an actual aristo!
The Cambridge PR hates Kate, they’re always manage to portray her as some silly, vapid, lazy, infantile woman.
The Cambridge PR hates Kate? I thought the Cambridge PR was doing all it could to embiggen her 24-7. I am not sure I understand.
Maybe they can do both. They describe her in the past as basically a useless blob… and that blob has since been carefully groomed into a royal shaped blob that goes to places and waves.
I feel like they are trying to embiggen but given their pretty awful PR strategies (see TQ riding with mummy’s favorite rapist today too) I think they accidentally make Kate look awful and lazy and infantile
I thought the wording “Meghan was a fully formed person” when she joined the royal family while Kate met William while still in college is interesting. Imho, this doesn’t make Kate look good and while it might mean that Kate started down this road while young, she also didn’t do anything all those long years to improve herself, to grow as an individual. So many of these articles are loaded with double talk, with what might seem to be a compliment but really are not.
The source said Meghan was already a fully-formed person. That is certainly not an insult.
People magazine 🙄. So, Meghan doesn’t fit the mould. So what? That’s exactly why she’s so refreshing. She doesn’t need to fit their mould. Her husband was never going to be king, so she does need to be all queenly like Kate supposedly does. . She does her job as Harry’s wife and duchess admirably – professional, well-dressed, well-groomed, speaks beautifully… and her penmanship is to die for. I know who I’d rather hang out with.
If you look around at other royal consorts, it is Kate who doesn’t fit the mold but Meghan does. Maxima, Letizia, Daniel, Mary, Mabel, Marie, Mathilde. Fully-formed adult humans when they married. None of them hid out in Lazy Land for years needing to be eased into royal work like overgrown adolescents.
Meghan is more like Sophie and the others than Kate ever was. They just got married and started doing the work. It’s only Kate who has had to come up with years of excuse as to why she can barely scrape 100 engagements in a year and she still can’t. Give a speech worth a damn nine years later. Sophie raised young kids and did not have to make an announcement of a “maternity leave” as Kate did. It’s so tiresome because in terms of skills to do the Royal work, if we are going to compare Kate and Meghan, Kate loses every time.
nota, You forgot Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway.
Who is Mabel?
I also forgot Sophie! And Mathilde was only 26 when she married Philippe. She already had her own speech therapy practice, and earned her Psychology masters three years after they married.
Princess Mabel, widow of Prince Friso of The Netherlands, one of Maxima’s sisters-in-law. Some major controversy around her personal life before they married. She works with The Elders and #GirlsNotBrides. Meghan would be smart to reach out to Mabel, for moral support and because they share work interests in common. She and her daughters live in London.
Nota, Thanks!
I was running over the list of sovereigns and heir apparents and could not place Mabel. Her husband died in a skiing accident correct?
Princess Mabel of Orange-Nassau is the the widow of Dutch Prince Friso (correct @BayTampaBay, he died in a skiing accident) and sister-in-law of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. She is also a prominent human rights activist, studied economics and political science graduating summa cum laude, and speaks four languages fluently.
‘just be “friendly work acquaintances.”’
Yes. She has a group of active, accomplished friends. Kate doesn’t fit that mold, not someone with whom Meghan has anything in common. Co-workers in the family firm, that’s it.
Work wise? She quickly took stock of W&K’s laziness, the shadiness of money Harry and she raised being used to shore up the failing Foundation, etc. She and Harry will go run their division of the company, play nice in public, and accomplish what they want in spite of it all.
Dear palace chatter boxes that act as “sources” for various media,
Now is now a great time to be using the word Groomed in relation to the Royal family, it is reminding people of that thing you are trying to get them to forget.
Kind regards,
Zapp “currently banging their head against the desk” Brannigan
Ha! At this rate, they’ll be spinning themselves out of a monarchy (and wouldn’t that be the cherry on top?)
I think they could be very happy leaving each other alone apart from the mandatory events and maybe a few tennis outings if the press would allow that. They both like tennis so lean into that. There are so many patronages and groups that there doesn’t need to be cross over or competition.
Meghan really is a natural beauty to me.
someone is clearly trying to push these stories to deflect from Andrew and the Queen being a mess. Issue is I dunno at this point if it is Charles, the Yorks, or Buckingham palace. They all gain something pushing this story over and over. Bunch of snakes in the grass. Kate and Meghan should continue avoiding them at all costs. Will sadly seems cut from the same cloth as his father and Harry more his mother.
I actually think this piece makes Meghan look better than Kate. She doesn’t fit the mold of meek, quiet royal wife, her main focus is protecting and raising her son, she wants to tackle projects on her own terms, and she knows who she is as a person because she’s worked hard and developed her own sense of self.
I agree. I think this part of it is more complimentary to Meghan – she knows herself, she HASNT been molded into this Stepford royal wife like Kate, she’s independent, hard working, etc. It reinforces the idea that Kate met William in university and then did nothing while waiting for him to propose.
I was thinking the exact same thing. This isn’t about Kate being better, this is about Meghan being her own woman.
LOL the desperation to turn the negative attention back to Harry and Meghan is painfully transparent. The good thing is that more people are seeing through it.
Hear me out, this piece feels like it’s coming from the Sussex camp. It’s flattering to Kate in a slightly backhanded way. Meghan came to the firm as an “adult”, but Kate was still a college kid who had years to adjust to the idea this was going to be her life. More so, Meghan knows their very different paths, and because of that she and Harry are leaning into their different paths.
Kate was 29 when she got married. She was years away from being a college kid. Kate literally had years to figure out the royal way of life while she was on and off dating William. There is no excuse for her not to hit the ground running when she did get married because she has more time to learn what they do than any other royal bride.
Diana was 19 and she managed to figure out the work part pretty quickly. Why couldn’t Kate do that at 29 with almost 10 years of dating William ?
I completely agree with your summation of Kate, but I’m looking at this piece in particular, and I’m saying it’s not about Kate. It’s about playing a game of words.
It’s basically saying: Of course you all love Kate now. She’s been at this for years and spent the years she was growing into a woman being “prepared” for this. Meghan was off growing into herself as her own woman. She had a life before this, and was just dropped into this. She has a very different way of doing things, and she doesn’t want to be pitted against Kate. Also, she knows she has a different path, which she is more than ok with.
It’s essentially a “bless her heart” toward Kate.
They can’t even have a break In peace.
this^
This is a really stupid article. Why don’t they do a deep dive into why the brothers are fighting?
That would be one great article.
I’m white. I say that because I frequently don’t see racism in that way that people who don’t have to aren’t able to.
But this is so obviously about Kate being white that even clueless me can see it.
Yep, People magazine sprouting a bunch of crocodile sh*t, simply because Meghan is biracial.
+1000 to Betsy
“Groomed” probably isn’t the best word for them to be using with Andrew’s dirty business out for the world to see.
Lmao my exact thought. They are SOOOO bad at this
Blorch. I had this thought subconsciously but you brought it to the top of the heap. Yikes.
And by doesn’t fit the mold they mean she’s BLACK. They aren’t as clever with their coded language as they think they are.
Especially since Kate remains the least prepared royal out there to this day. Her whiteness provides cover for a lot of incompetence and laziness.
This is absolutely racist.
Is fitting the royal mold just popping out kids and not working? Letting your husband cheat without uttering a word. Is it not making any kind of contribution to society much less your patronage’s? That’s frankly a terrible legacy to live up to. Thank God that’s not Meghan because I cannot imagine a sadder existence! They try so hard to compliment Kate at the expense of Meghan and fail so spectacularly. It really bothers them so much that she’s half black too. It’s really something to behold!
I remember the narrative around W&K’s engagement. How Kate had broken the mold because she was an older, educated bride. She broke the mold because Diana had been hardworking and dedicated to her role. Kate likes the privilege and wealth of being married to William. She does not like the work that is required to be the future POW. Meghan is more in line with the mold Diana created as POW. The royal wife that works hard for her charities and who supports the Crown while also raising a family.
Kate spent far too long waiting to be William’s wife and never developed herself. She has no work ethic. Her empathy is still a work in progress. She has no backbone when it comes to her mother and husband. Kate just goes along to get along. She’s not rocking any boats. Meghan is the complete opposite. She’s a fully formed individual, who elevates her husband, who has her own mind and purpose. She & Kate are just coworkers and sisters in law and not much else.
People is such garbage. So far up the BRF’s and the Duggars’ posterior.
The new editor in chief is British (he just got the job a few months ago) so all this propping up of Kate at Meghan’s expense isn’t surprising.