Why did Duchess Kate pull out of attending the Tusk Trust event with William?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were scheduled to appear together at the Tusk Trust’s Tusk Conservation Awards last night. Kate ended up pulling out of the appearance a few hours ahead of time though, which is curious for all kinds of reasons. While Kate isn’t usually a guest at Tusk Trust events, she has attended a few events in the past (once in 2018, once in 2013, a premiere on behalf of the trust in 2012). My point is that more often than not, William does attend Tusk Trust events by himself. He’s been involved with the charity since 2005. So it’s not completely weird that William attended last night’s event alone. The weirdness is about why Kate pulled out so suddenly.

Interestingly enough, Jecca Craig is also quite involved with elephant programs (her family lives in Kenya) and she’s worked with Tusk Trust in the past. There’s no reporting that Jecca was there last night. We don’t even know when William last saw Jecca – was it in 2016, when he went to Kenya solo to attend Jecca’s wedding, and he missed Charlotte’s first Easter? Or was it last year, when he had that “solo trip” to Kenya, Tanzania and Namibia? There have been rumors about Jecca for so long, I have no idea. Plus, we’ve been focusing so much on Rose Hanbury this year, it’s hard to keep up with all of William’s alleged sidepieces. My point here was that it’s probably pretty unlikely that Kate canceled on this appearance because of a fear of running into Jecca Craig. I don’t think that’s it.

People are still being tight-lipped and weird about Kate’s cancellation though. The official word on People Mag was that Kate pulled out “due to the children.” The Daily Mail had that excuse as well, but their source also said that “It is not believed the issue is to do with the health of the children and Kate did join William in meeting the finalists this afternoon.” Then there was this excuse from a Daily Mail reporter:

The Duchess of Cambridge pulled out of tonight's Tusk Awards because the couple couldn't find a babysitter, according to event sources — Claire Ellicott (@ClaireEllicott1) November 21, 2019

The Cambridges literally have one live-in nanny (Nanny Maria) that we know about, and probably two or three other helpers/child-wrangler types on staff. Plus, Carole Middleton always wants to look after the kids! Plus Pippa is in that terribly rich mansion with her husband! Kate wants us to buy that she is but a mere peasant who could not find a babysitter with weeks of notice?

So, obviously, everyone thinks Kate is pregnant again. She usually only cancels appearances when she’s in the first trimester of a pregnancy and barfing her guts out. And I always said that Kate would go for a fourth! And if she’s pregnant and she announces it soon, then she gets a Get Out of Sandringham Jail Free card and she doesn’t have to do some chummy photo op with sleazy Prince Andrew. She can go to Bucklebury and gestate in peace and all of the tabloids will praise her for it. So yeah, she’s probably preg. Oh, and she’ll have an excuse as to why she’s not launching her Early Years initiative too! All roads lead to PREG.