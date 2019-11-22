Why did Duchess Kate pull out of attending the Tusk Trust event with William?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were scheduled to appear together at the Tusk Trust’s Tusk Conservation Awards last night. Kate ended up pulling out of the appearance a few hours ahead of time though, which is curious for all kinds of reasons. While Kate isn’t usually a guest at Tusk Trust events, she has attended a few events in the past (once in 2018, once in 2013, a premiere on behalf of the trust in 2012). My point is that more often than not, William does attend Tusk Trust events by himself. He’s been involved with the charity since 2005. So it’s not completely weird that William attended last night’s event alone. The weirdness is about why Kate pulled out so suddenly.
Interestingly enough, Jecca Craig is also quite involved with elephant programs (her family lives in Kenya) and she’s worked with Tusk Trust in the past. There’s no reporting that Jecca was there last night. We don’t even know when William last saw Jecca – was it in 2016, when he went to Kenya solo to attend Jecca’s wedding, and he missed Charlotte’s first Easter? Or was it last year, when he had that “solo trip” to Kenya, Tanzania and Namibia? There have been rumors about Jecca for so long, I have no idea. Plus, we’ve been focusing so much on Rose Hanbury this year, it’s hard to keep up with all of William’s alleged sidepieces. My point here was that it’s probably pretty unlikely that Kate canceled on this appearance because of a fear of running into Jecca Craig. I don’t think that’s it.
People are still being tight-lipped and weird about Kate’s cancellation though. The official word on People Mag was that Kate pulled out “due to the children.” The Daily Mail had that excuse as well, but their source also said that “It is not believed the issue is to do with the health of the children and Kate did join William in meeting the finalists this afternoon.” Then there was this excuse from a Daily Mail reporter:
The Duchess of Cambridge pulled out of tonight's Tusk Awards because the couple couldn't find a babysitter, according to event sources
The Cambridges literally have one live-in nanny (Nanny Maria) that we know about, and probably two or three other helpers/child-wrangler types on staff. Plus, Carole Middleton always wants to look after the kids! Plus Pippa is in that terribly rich mansion with her husband! Kate wants us to buy that she is but a mere peasant who could not find a babysitter with weeks of notice?
So, obviously, everyone thinks Kate is pregnant again. She usually only cancels appearances when she’s in the first trimester of a pregnancy and barfing her guts out. And I always said that Kate would go for a fourth! And if she’s pregnant and she announces it soon, then she gets a Get Out of Sandringham Jail Free card and she doesn’t have to do some chummy photo op with sleazy Prince Andrew. She can go to Bucklebury and gestate in peace and all of the tabloids will praise her for it. So yeah, she’s probably preg. Oh, and she’ll have an excuse as to why she’s not launching her Early Years initiative too! All roads lead to PREG.
The babysitter excuse was so bad. SO BAD. It would have been better to have said that one of the children wasn’t feeling so hot, even if that wasn’t true, or that Kate herself wasn’t feeling well, or something. They have nannies, staff, family nearby – and they had plenty of notice for this. No one believes the babysitter excuse. It feels like a really pathetic attempt to show how “normal” they are.
I’m not sure if she’s pregnant but something is up.
If she had used the excuse that she was not feeling well the pregnancy rumors would have exploded greater than they are now. Best with young kiddos is to say one of them is not feeling well. Or not give any excuse at all since this was not an event she regularly attended.
Wow. 4 kids. That’s so odd these days. Not many women want to put their bodies through that anymore.
4 is more common among the aristos. Because they can afford the time for pregnancy and the financial cost of educating them.
Things are really weird in the Cambridge house.
She’s definitely pregnant! She also pulled out of one of her own charity’s events so what else could it be? If she had the flu or something, they would have just said that and she wouldn’t have gone to the earlier reception.
Plus, I believe the original report did not mention needing a babysitter, that was only added later. And needing a babysitter? Really? Where’s Maria or MaMidds or Pippa? That excuse makes no kind of sense!
I think I believe the excuse more that one of the kids is sick. It’s cold and flu season so one or more of their kids could be sick and passing germs lol.
If she was pregnant her face would move as she wouldn’t be getting botox touchups, that forehead hasn’t moved in weeks so I think this was some sort of ham fisted PR stunt like the Flybe one. A PR stunt designed to take away from Andrew and continue to embiggen her as the most ‘normal earth mother’ that has ever mothered not just in the RF but the whole world. Plus its now been reported that one of the kids was ill and suddenly there was NO childcare; no childcare for someone who has 3 nannies with her mother practically living with them.
If one of the children was really ill and childcare was really the issue then she wouldn’t have attended the event in the afternoon – she was scheduled to attend both with him. If one of the kids was ill why leave them to attend an event in the afternoon? She’s not pregnant but something is up. I think a story about the Sussex’s and their childcare is about to drop.
This has William the press genius written all over it.
I still think they will have another but not until next year – I will be surprised if she is now.
The DM already crowed about Nanny Maria being employed since George was <1, and the Sussex’s being on their third nanny already. So ridiculous. It’s an old, incomplete story that keeps getting blatantly trotted out just to be jerks.
Girl, babies aren’t Band-Aids and something weird is going on…
If she’s pregnant, that could explain why Quinn quit too.
As for childcare, I’m sure Nanny Maria gets time off; legally, she’d be entitled to it. But the babysitting excuse is ridiculous.
Tin foil tiara theory: William and Kate had a fight over something… like Andy. Maybe Kate’s concerned about the kids being around him at Christmas? Or maybe they argued about attending Christmas at Sandringham?
😬 Band-aid baby 😬
I think Louis was the band aid baby.
I think, like buttons, lace, wiglets, coat dresses, bottom liner, monochrome looks, and a man who treats her ‘eh’,Kate sticks with what she knows. And if Louie was the ‘new chapter baby’s and that worked for a bit shed do it again…
Also there’s the whole emulate the queen thing…barf
Surely there must be an easier way to avoid P. Andrew? 🤔
Just stay at Anmer Hall and leave the kids there with a nanny or Carole Middleton when they travel to Sandringham for Christmas Day Celebrations.
Could one of the kids be sick? It’s that season and maybe they didn’t want to divulge private health info about their child.
What a stupid excuse.
I honestly don’t think she’s pregnant though.
I think one child has the flu or something similar. Probably Lou. She did the day event with kids at school and Maria could focus on Lou. But putting 2 kids to bed while dealing with a sick 3rd is hard, especially if you’re trying to keep them apart so the other two don’t get sick. Not impossible for Maria but hard. Kate’s priorities are never work. Maybe she wants to be with the sick kid while Maria tends to the others?
I also feel bad for Jecca. She’s married with kid(s) and lives in London but every time William goes to Africa it’s because of her even though she’s not there. I think the Craigs were his other Middletons. His other surrogate family. The Middletons gave him the cozy country family with upper class perks. The Craigs gave him the African colonial, I mean conversationalist, dream fantasy.
I don’t think she’s pregnant, she canceled only her evening engagement but she still was at the afternoon tea. Probably her laziness is the real motivation.
@margarethReal motivation is pulling focus AWAY from P. Andrew 😳
New story in the Fail says one of the Cambridge kids was sick so that’s why Kate pulled out. Why didn’t they say that in the first place? They realized the first story made Kate look bad so this is clean up. House Cambridge uses the same brain trust that staffs Andrew’s team I see. I don’t think Kate’s pregnant.
LOL seriously? First they said it didn’t involve the children’s health and now they’re saying it does? Either this was a stunt to distract from Randy Andy or Kate simply didn’t care to go (horrifically lazy as usual, but they should’ve just said one of the kids was sick at the start).
I have kids Charlotte and Louis’s ages and I actually don’t think it’s a stupid excuse, especially during cold and flu season. I’ve had it happen before where last minute our sitter is sick and all of our other sitters / family by then have plans or are also sick. And I’m just a pleb willing to ask new sitters who my friends’ recommend in a pinch,
Which I would imagine is not an option when your kid is the future king. Just sayin..
The Jecca Craig thing is tired. Him attending her wedding to someone else is not the stuff of some clandestine affair. I believe when he was in east Africa more recently, Jecca was in the UK. People sometimes stay friends with exes. I know I have. Maybe once upon a time she was a side-piece; but I don’t think that’s been the case for a very long time.
I agree with you. I do not think Jecca Craig is a sidepiece for anyone. However, I do believe that Jecca Craig was Normal Bill’s Meghan. I also believe that Bill Cambridge may still be close with Jecca’s parents-family.
She is not a baby making machine……….I don’t think she is pregnant; she might have pulled out because one of the kids is sick and they might not have wanted to admit it
What if Meghan had used such an excuse? we would have had all trashy British TVs talking and analyzing her decisions to pull out of an event……..this is more proof that no one really care about what the Cambridges do
Very strange. I’m not sure if she’s pregnant because she’s been looking very botoxed up for the last few events. They could’ve easily claimed Louis was sick and no one would be the wiser. The babysitter excuse is embarrassingly bad. With all the help they have, they couldn’t find one person to look after the kids for an hour or two???
I think the kids were just sick. The babysitting excuse is a bit weak. These events are planned weeks if not months in advance. Surely that’s enough time to find a babysitter and have backup plans in place in case the original plan falls through?
Or she was just feeling lazy, didn’t want to go and the excuse of the kids was given so it didn’t look bad on her
Or she’s pregnant/trying to get pregnant/creating fake buzz either for herself or to distract from Pedo
Do you really think the Cambridge’s care enough to distract from Pedo Andy? I cannot see them caring and it seems to me the Cambridge’s benefit from Pedo’s problems.
Bad excuse that no one in the world will buy. She’s probably pregnant
That babysitting excuse is weak. They knew weeks in advance of this event and have live in staff. So they would have arranged for that well in Advance. In addition We all know they will not have one nanny for three children.
So yea, something is up. My instinct was she was extremely pissed with William for something he did or said and decided to hell with it she can’t fake it anymore.
Alternatively if she is pregnant I say wow, she took one for the team. She knows people love royal babies and She will do anything to save the dying monarchy.