The Queen ‘won’t tolerate’ the Sussexes stepping out of line after the Andrew debacle

Prince Andrew has stepped down from public/royal life. That’s his version of events. What really happened, the best we can tell, is that the Queen and her courtiers spent several days trying to cover Andrew’s ass and it was blowing up in their faces. And then Charles called his mother from New Zealand and convinced her that Andrew has to go. So the Queen met with Andrew and fired him, basically. I want to be clear about this, because this is what those “sources” are saying and it’s what I genuinely believe happened: Charles called it and the Queen delivered the blow. If Charles had been in-country, he probably would have done it in concert with the Queen. But I truly think the Queen’s first, second and third instinct was to protect her favorite child, and Charles was the one pulling the strings on Andrew’s firing.
I’m framing it that way because nearly one full week after Andrew’s catastrophic BBC interview, the courtiers have settled on the talking point of “the Queen is very decisive and she fired Andrew for the good of the monarchy, because she’s a political genius.” No. She’s not. She’s clearly got terrible PR instincts and significant blind spots when it comes to certain people. And if you need further evidence of that, just look how the courtiers are trying to turn this around on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Queen is back in control and sending a message to young royals such as Meghan and Harry not to step out of line, sources say. Her Majesty’s ruthless move to sack her own son Prince Andrew, shows that she will not let anything, or anyone, damage the monarchy.
A royal source said: “The Queen has acted quickly and decisively. She’s back in control. This scandal with Andrew and Epstein was threatening the crown and she wasn’t prepared to let personal feelings stand in the way of protecting the institution. This is a warning to any of the younger royals, particularly Meghan and Harry, that she won’t tolerate them stepping out of line. She was not happy with the TV interview they did and them generally doing their own thing. The house of York has a history of doing its own thing, and look where that has got them. The Sussexes need to take heed, keep their heads down, do a programme of British engagements up and down the country and most of all do as they’re told.”
“She was not happy with the TV interview they did” – the TV interview they did where they spoke about their own mental health and talked about how difficult it has been to be victimized by a vicious, months-long smear campaign which was partially (or wholly) orchestrated by various royal houses. That interview is being compared to Prince Andrew’s BBC debacle, where he lied about his sweat glands as a way to deny raping a teenager who was trafficked to him and where he pushed a nonsensical, ever-changing justification for why he spent four days in a convicted pedophile’s New York mansion. Those two interviews were EQUALLY unpleasant for the Queen. And as I said, I still believe that the Sussexes are doing a lot of thinking about what’s next for them, and whether they’re actually going to leave. If the “lesson” from this Andrew catastrophe is that “the Sussexes need to shut up and just sit there and be smeared,” I do think they’ll leave. But I’d also like to say: it’s not the Queen calling the shots or being decisive at this point. It’s all about (shadow king) Charles now and what HE wants.
This is BS as Chuck proved this week that its HIM running the show now, not Mummy who has pretty much retired.
This is just nonsense to deflect away from the real person who gave a car crash interview.
Sorry if this has already been discussed, but can someone explain to me why Andrew is the “favorite son”? I honestly can’t see why.
He was allegedly the makeup baby after years of Philip cheating and them just not getting along.
I’ve been thinking too that maybe he reminds her most of the man she fell in love w, her awful husband.
I think he’s also the first and/or only one of her children she actually actively parented too, right? The others were raised by nannies, tutors, and boarding school as the queen was away a lot through their childhoods (Charles and Anne at least – not sure if she parented Edward).
Weren’t there rumours about Andrew being the secret illegitimate son? The product of a riding instructor or family friend?
Henry Herbert, 7th Earl of Carnarvon formerly styled as Lord Porchester and always called “Porchy”.
I do not think there is any truth to this rumor but it gained credibility because Prince Andrew has an entirely different” look” from his brothers & sister.
So, first – no, I don’t believe the Queen thinks that her decision re: Andrew was sending a message to the Sussexes about doing tv interviews.
Second – these kinds of stories are just a way for the RRs to be able to keep bringing up H&M and to continue smearing them. Cant let Andrew have all the negative coverage!! It’s disgusting.
This is just a way to bring the Sussexes into the story……….royal gossipers really need Meghan & Harry to sell their BS.
Harry & Meghan are already suing them; they won’t retract their lawsuits because of their BS……..Meghan, the black Duchess will show them what being raised by a strong woman actually means
Agreed. I think its just a way to keep dredging them up and causing more drama to keep eyes and ears away from where we probably need them.
We knew the RRs would find a way to try to blame Meghan, and here it is.
Angela Kelly’s new book mostly discusses clothes, but early on she outlines her start in royal service in the mid-1990’s. It’s revealing how she describes what the atmosphere was like. Most eye opening – “On one occasion, I remember being told that only after twelve years as a staff member would I be allowed to have an opinion.” She was aware at the beginning she was “ruffling feathers”, and though she would “only ever act in Her Majesty’s best interests…yet I often felt patronized and belittled”.
Diana was divorced from Charles by this point, but this would be the atmosphere that had surrounded her too. Kelly says the Royal Household was very male dominated at that point, and implies things have changed. But have they, really? She says the RH had been a place “where traditions were upheld and routines were followed.” More likely HM would cling to traditions more as she got older. What’s changed is Kelly has long been a senior person, with a close relationship to the Queen; who’s going to hassle her?
She also makes it clear the book had the blessing of HM. So, the assumption is, what she says is accurate. More than likely the same petty, jealous, tradition-bound atmosphere still exists, this is what Meghan is also dealing with, and no stretch at all to imagine self-important courtiers contributing to the press for articles like this.
If I wrote this goofy sh*t, I’d feel bad about myself. The RRs (besides Omid) are bottomee feeders.
Agree…this is totally made up BS about the Sussexes. Omid wrote a great article about Sussex fans new initiative supporting their conservation efforts. Can any other members of the royal family say they have this kind of impact?
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a29856809/meghan-markle-prince-harry-fans-plant-trees/
@Guest2.0 —– indeed, this is the second time people get inspired by the Sussexes to do something. I remember the first one being the GlobalSussexBabyShower. I participated in that one. Thanks for highlighting the Plan Trees initiative; I cannot plant trees but I will donate…….
No one in that family, except Diana had inspired people to do anything like it……H&M can disapprove everything but for those stories that were obvious lies, the press will pay……. they have to; this has been going on for too long!
Chuck it all in the fire, i say. The monarchy is outdated and ridiculous.
Sell off all the land and belongings that these grifters “own” and give it to charity. It would be a better use of money than lavishly supporting all these imposters so that they can “work” by attending ribbon cuttings.
No, then oligarchs would just buy it all up.
Turn all the properties over to the National Trust or form National Parks out of them.
Tourist dollars would help to maintain them, especially if there was the option of being able to stay the night in some of them.
The Recluse: ITA! Once spent a weeklong family vacation touring National Trust properties in the Cotswolds.
This is SUCH a load of crap. She is pointing fingers at others to divert the public attention. This HAS damaged her much more than she realizes. For her own good, she should just step down too and let P Charles get on with it. It’s becoming a farce at This point!
I agree. Because her golden child showed the world just how big an arse he is, the negativity needs to be thrown the Sussex’s way. Of course it does. They seem to be happy living their own life and not getting in anyone’s way. In fact, it looks as if they’ve sussed out who is supportive of them, who is loyal, who can be trusted etc., and staying close to them, rather than dance to The Firm’s tune. And The Firm doesn’t like it. I think they’re a toxic lot, so good luck to all those who have the good sense to distance themselves from this lot.
I think the queen knows what a cock Andrew has been, but since he’s her obvious favourite, it’s fine. My mother was the same. I still wished her golden child a happy birthday this morning, though…
Good christ. They’re so shockingly tone deaf! I don’t think this is the Queen. I think she’s largely checked out and, as you say, Charles is basically the shadow king at this point, which I understand is not how things are “done,” I know, but again I think the Queen is facing some age related deterioration and just isn’t anymore.
But I think the grey men will just keep embiggening Will and Kate Keen and trashing the Sussexes to do so. Working hard is not the same thing as raping teenagers. It just isn’t. William is the future king, no matter how ill suited to the throne is he or how unwilling he is to work, and he must not be damaged. So, Harry and Meghan, meet the underside of this double decker bus.
Theory: The courtiers of the different palaces do not like Charles as he has a mind of his own and after taking advice will not be swayed in his decisions. On the other hand, William is well liked by courtiers of the different palaces because he will do pretty much as he is advised (told) so he can get onto whatever it is he really wants to do in his private life. Therefore, the courtiers of the different palaces do all they can to embiggen the Cambridges at the expense of all other royals so they may be the real font of control.
Does this theory make sense to anyone but me?
Maybe about Charles, but I don’t think William listens to anyone either, nor does he think he needs to work. At least Charles is out there.
William once bragged in a TV interview that he does the opposite of what he is advised by the courtiers. Maybe that has changed.
I just do not see William having much of a backbone.
Charles doesn’t care about the raped girl, he’s just angry that his dumb brother got caught and embarrass the firm.
As for Harry and Meghan I do believe she would leave in a minute. But I don’t see him being capable of living a normal life without all the perks and having a regular job.
Should I remind you that Harry was in the army or do you consider that not to be a regular job? Google is free
Meghan has taken care of herself and did it quite well for 35 years!!!! she can work and she knows how to. With their profile, they will most likely be like the Obamas
Harry & Meghan are not poor; yes, they are not crazy rich but they can live a very comfortable life on the money they have
@crogirl: I totally agree with you.
And I also agree with this: “It’s all about (shadow king) Charles now and what HE wants.” I have been saying this all along: IMO Charles has been a key figure behind the smears from the beginning (they started with his biography). He is the only one ambitious, strategic, smart enough for it.
She acted quickly and decisively? Um… no she didn’t.
The Sussexes have done nothing remotely close to what Andrew did. Even flipping Piers Morgan seems to get that. Is TQ dumber than Piers Morgan? If so #abolishthemonarchy
Was really surprised that Piers Morgan did take up for the Sussexes in his “editorial” yesterday in the Daily Fail.
WTF does this even mean? Why does she need to bully her grandson because her son is a pedo rapist? This reminds me of when her father had to become king when his older brother stepped down to marry Wallis Simpson. When her sister Margaret wanted to marry the love of her life, a divorced man whose wife had cheated on him, Elizabeth told Margaret to wait a year and there was a threat that Margaret would lose her royal income and privileges. So Margaret lost the love of her life and married a crap man and squandered her life on trivial hell raising. In other words, Margaret was punished because Nazi lover David scandalized the family. It wasn’t fair then and it’s not fair now. Her grandson is a genuinely good man and her son Andrew is trash. Don’t punish Harry because of Andrew. I really don’t like the queen.
Great point. Margaret really was screwed, and I just don’t understand why. I don’t understand why they have to be so stoic all the time. I just don’t get their rules at all
The story around Margaret has been disproved with documents released from the archive. HM advocated for her to be allowed to marry Townsend. The deal was in place and agreed by government advisors. She’d keep her royal income, housing, and duties but she and her children would be out of the line of succession. Margaret chose not to marry Townsend.
Yep. It was something that surprised me – but from her letters it seemed as though she wasn’t decided whether she’s marry him or not during the period he was out of the country.
This is disgusting. It might be the worst smear yet. How do they equate a woman of colour standing ever so slightly up for herself with being a f***ing paedophile? And think drawing this bizarre equivalency akes them look good? If the Queen really thinks this, and I’m starting to think she does, she has completely lost the plot.
THEM stepping out of line??? Gtfo they havent done anything but try to exist. Meg cant breathe without the daily fail coming for her. Go on with that. I think the story was meant to read as “I want family chaos to end and us to fake happy and pretty again so we gain public favor.” But it really came off as “I’m mad the H&M exposed us as the racist a$$ old white people we are and we wont tolerate it.”
You know what WILL gain public favor? If we could have some f-ing transparency and the crown backed H&M against their many abusers and stood as a unit. Honestly I think Charles is in charge right now, and I think he would be mad at Harry for his interview because he sees it as a break in their perfection bubble after he let the smear campaign roll out. I think the courtiers and aides started the campaign after a fight between William and Harry and its escalated from there.
I hope both Will and Harry (and Kate and Meg, I’m not leaving them out.) Seek therapy in the near future, I think they both suffer from a form of PTSD from their childhood and they channel it in different ways. William clearly has mommy and control issues and Harry’s hatred of the press while right in some places (like when they are being gross racists to his wife) and is toxic in others.
I think the crown, the Queen, Charles and everyone have used Harry and William as chips to play against each other (because they’re so different) and pawns for their whole lives and its cause so much sabotage, and all the public does is talk about botox and wiglets and baby weight and fall right into it.
#abolishthemonarchy
After the FlyBe stunt, I am surprised by people trying to say that W&K have the same objectives as H&M………the former is clearly set up to be embiggened at the expense of H&M. Unfortunately for them, charisma and brains are things they both lack
I didnt say that the two couples have the same objectives. I think they are drastically different couples and people.
I agree with you there that they are different people………one is clearly set up to do good and actually want to do good; the other I don’t know; after how many years of marriage, some are still waiting for their keenness to lead to anything………so yeah they are different people
This is a load of crock and a RR / Media dream. The press is so angry that they’re suing them and then they’re losing money because the obvious money makers won’t be there for Christmas and won’t let them make money off Archie. They want the queen to get involved because nothing has brought the Sussexes to the table but pushed them away even further and forced them to fight back. The same way the press say they hold public figures “accountable”.. whatever..the same way the people they harass and abuse can do the same.
The Fail has pics of TQ and Prince Nonce riding together in Windsor. Mummy clearly still supports her baby, but Chucky has put the screws to her to keep things in line.
Theory (not totally tinfoil): Chuck finally convinced TQ to fire Andy. He begged Mummy to let him go to Bahrain as planned to keep grifting. She said ok. Chuck found out and called again from New Zealand to quash that. Andy is retaliating by making sure it’s seen that the TQ holds him on par with the Sussexes.
Prince Charles ordered the firing of Prince Andrew. There was no convincing, it was an order…they just discussed allowing Prince Andrew to make the statement. Prince Charles just flexed, if it was the Queen there would have been no firing. I’m not sure why the royal courtiers continue with this fiction about The Queen. So if this is true that the Sussexes are being told not to step out of line…that came from Prince Charles & the royal courtiers are saying it’s the Queen. Expect him to officially take over within 6 months & the monarchy will be shaped in his image. What do people think of The Queen now?
Agreed. It’s Charles calling the shots.
They really are determined to drive the monarchy off the nearest cliff, aren’t they? Good riddance. Has this old broad not learned a thing from the family shitshow during the 90s? Damn.
I think the only ones who might be fine long term are the Sussexes. It may be a hard road ahead but I have no doubt they see the writing on the wall.
What an antiquated ridiculous institution. They live in a bubble not grounded in reality.
Abolish but then again I’m American, thank god.
I know @sharonk; I am also American, we have our issues but my goodness, at least we can vote our politicians out of office,
I am glad our ancestors kick those people to the curb. A system where the randomness of birth takes precedence over competence, no matter how idiotic and unfit the first born can be. No thanks!
Despite all of our issues in the US, with slavery, racism, wealth disparity, healthcare, I will take our system over such an antiquated system like the one in the UK
Since the Sussexes are being run down by the British tabloids, which everyone thinks is wrong, why is anyone paying attention to anything that The Sun is printing??? The Sun has no more credibility or access to courtiers than a line cook at Burger King.
I’m not ruling out HM and Andrew trying to bring him back. Statement read ‘step back from public duties for the foreseeable future’, not retiring from all royal duties permanently. Immediately followed by him trying to continue P@Palace unofficially. If he is perceived as cooperating with authorities and somehow manages not to be charged? We might yet see him back.
Not a chance…Prince Charles fired him.
That isn’t how it reads to me. If that was the case, it would be stated he was retiring from public duties permanently. The statement is stepping back from public duties for the time being, not retiring from everything permanently. That statement was Andrew hedging his bet, which we saw with him trying to keep that entrepreneur thing going behind the scenes.
Charles may not want to allow him back, mummy still supports her fav child. There’s also the issue of Counsellor of State and whether Charles gets legal permission to remove him. He does that, Beatrice is automatically a Counsellor.
Remove him immediately!
Beatrice will do fine as a Counsellor of State.
Lol the woman is well into her 90s. I wonder how much critical thinking skills she actually has anymore? I would say Charles wouldnt do that to his son and wife but now I totally see him being an ahole. Just like William. I really hope harry is taking the time to actually think if all this is worth it. Is racism, classism, and xenophobia towards your wife worth pleasing daddy? It wont be long until they start to drag archie into it.
I watched the first 3 episodes of The Crown season 3 and all I could think of is how much I want to see that show’s take on the current situation on H&M, W&K, and Prince Momma’s Favorite. I wish they would fast-forward to 2019!
There’s so much drama to mine if The Crown ever catch up to current events.
These people never give up,no matter how ridiculous & absurd their assumptions get every single time
This is the tabloids bringing up the Sussexes for clicks, because they are mad they are being sued& because they are missing out on photo oops money- the birth photo all, christening and now Christmas. That’s why some are insisting Charles order the Sussexes to reverse their plans and spend Christmas at Sandringham. The member of the public who took smartphone pic of the fab 4 during Meghan’s first Sandringham Christmas made thousands. An article in the Sun actually said that the Andrew scandal proves the monarchy should get rid of hanger ons like Harry& Meghan& there should be no more lawsuits. Their agenda is obvious.
Two political parties have added commitment to second part of the press Levenson inquiry in their election manifestos so these papers are terrified the Sussexes lawsuits will increase pressure for this to happen which they don’t want.
I can imagine the Queen& Charles would want the Sussexes at Christmas now to put on united front& to distract. Sure the kiddies will be out on the walk though so sure that will bring some of the goodwill the family needs right now.
Kids don’t do the walk at Christmas until they are old enough to sit still in church.
Thomas Markle was right, this institution is just like Scientology. The queen is Scavidge while Charles is Tom Cruise and all the courtiers are just like Scientology minions sent out to attack and break people into submission or if the refuse to submit the murder them. I’m now seriously believing that Diana was murdered and Harry and Meghan and their child are in danger. These people will stop at nothing to save their power.
Nah. Don’t buy this take. The one hurting the monarchy has always been Andy and his shady friends. Charles, who is Regent at this point, put his foot down and had him removed. Doesn’t stop QE from letting people know Andy is still favored by her, but she’s clearly not fully in control anymore. As for equating the Sussexes with Andy, that’s the tabloids. They know they should be covering Andy more, but the Sussexes sell papers so they compare them to him. Ridiculous.
Sacking Andy was the right thing to do.
If H&M leave the institution of monarchy I think they will be in for a shock. M was a B – list celebrity at best and H has only known privilege. While M is used to hustling, H is not. Their A list status is due to the royal connection. While M did a lot of wonderful charity work prior to marrying H, let’s not pretend that Hillary Clinton or even Michelle Obama would have known her, much less taken her calls. Marrying H has elevated her status. Both of them will lose status and funding for their lifestyle if they leave the royal fold. I think they should take a page from the Obama’s and see the long game and go high when others go low. It will not be easy because of the nasty press and courtiers. But if they want to make a difference, which I believe they can, they need to not whine about how tough it’s been publicly (Even if it has been but lets face it others have it harder). This nastiness sadly is what comes with the turf. Look at the abuse the Obama’s took. It doesn’t make it right but the O’s rose above all the nastiness and were a complete class act. At the end of the day H and M they are not the stars of the royal show and they need to stop adding to the heat score by airing their issues. It will always be the monarchy comes first. Anyone who brings too much attention to themselves and not the monarchy has to accept that this will not work long term.
I am sure you were one of those saying the Obamas should just take people’s racism; it comes with the Job, blablablabla
“H&M are not the stars of the show”—— you CANNOT FORCE THE PUBLIC TO LIKE W&K. There is a clear preference for H&M. The RF should just deal with it!!!! and you should as well…………this is gaslighting at best, and dishonest at worst
Where is @Kerwood? she knows how to address this type of BS
I don’t agree.
Diana’s fame was not affected one jot by losing royal status (the average American didn’t even realise she was no longer “Princess Diana” and in fact had never had that title ever). In the eyes of the world Harry will always be Prince Harry, and he will always be Di’s boy, no matter what. Losing his title won’t affect his fame.
Plus Meghan is a hard worker, astute businesswoman, and yes a hustler. She built up a substantial network of influential friends even before she met Harry, for example Serena Williams was one of her best friends for years and talks about what an amazing supportive friend she is. People genuinely like her, and she’s a huge international celeb. No one is going to ditch her over some minor point of British procedure that most Americans don’t even understand or care about. If anything being a royal holds her back, she could easily create an Oprah like empire if she was free to pursue commercial opportunities.
Besides in practice the most that can happen is they stop being working royals. Regardless of politics Charles is still Harry’s dad. And most of their money comes from Charles privately via the Duchy, not Crown money. So even if they did leave, they would still have access to that money. Loads of the younger royals aren’t working royals and some of them don’t have titles, but they still benefit. Even Zara who’s supposedly “independent” lives rent free in a royal-owned residence, had her wedding paid for, and makes £££ from selling her services as a dodgy consultant on the basis of her name.
Sit down. “Look at the abuse the Obamas took?” Sorry Jbh, no one has to take abuse for the sake of your comfort. The people who hold up the Obamas are the SAME PEOPLE who were complicit in their abuse in the first place. But “sit down and take the abuse” is a disgusting take, especially when your only “crime” is existing in the first place. If you have a problem with Meghan, that’s YOUR PROBLEM, not hers. If you think she doesn’t “deserve” her position (B list actress is Megxit code), or if her being an HRH disturbs you, that’s YOUR PROBLEM, not hers. “Others have it harder.” Really? You went there? God, I hope you don’t have any friends or family who need help, or who have mental health challenges, or are facing abuse or bullying. Will you be there saying “others have it harder?” then? Bad, bad take.
The royal who has taken the MOST abuse of all of them is the half-black Duchess with 3 major projects completed in 2 years, and 3 successful foreign tours. Not the pedophile.
“Others have it harder.” Sit down. Just. Sit. Down.
Sorry but the genie is out of the bottle now. If the RF cuts out H&M they will become martyrs of the evil racist monarchy. Liberal celebrities love martyrs, it makes them look good to be associated with them. H&M will be more famous and talked about than ever. So no, if Charles and the gang want H&M to stay and play ball then they need to call off the dogs in the press. So no they will not keep their heads down and do as they are told.
British media are obsessed with Meghan and Harry. It’s scary
Ok before I start, don’t shoot the messenger.
I live in the UK and have done for decades. General impression from the Sussexes’ interview was the context of that interview was utterly tone-deaf.
Whenever I’ve discussed it with people (including royalists) they’ve mentioned that the Susseses were seen as ‘complaining’ and ‘feeling sorry for themselves’ instead of focusing on their African trip.
Generally speaking, there is a view that those types of interviews are slightly self-indulgent. They either work or backfire spectacularly.
Bottom line is there is a view in the UK that the Royals are effectively punching bags and should just shut up and get on with it.
Even Saint Diana was destroyed in the press in the months leading to her death- there were articles in tabloids and broadsheets going on about her abandoning her children and flaunting her new boyfriend.
The Royals are public property, which is why the Windsors heirs have found it so hard to lock down a bride (apart from William, where a different strategy applied). They should all shut up and get on with the job, just like the Queen has done for decades.
You need to take several seats. I lived in the UK too and what you are saying is still nonsense.
Meghan and Harry are TRYING to get on with the job, and this smear campaign is making it so they can’t. PLENTY of people in the UK see this, even if the tabs don’t. You’re not a “messenger”.
“The Royals are public property”
No….slavery ended years ago. The public doesn’t own anyone. And NO ONE, Royal, public figure, commoner, should have to stand their and take racist, xenophobic, classist mistreatment from the media, tabloids, or other people. NO ONE.
Um …. then generally most of England is racist. What Meghan has gone through should not be tolerated. Period. It’s racism.
“Whenever I’ve discussed it with people (including royalists) they’ve mentioned that the Sussexes were seen as ‘complaining’ and ‘feeling sorry for themselves’ instead of focusing on their African trip.”
When I discussed the Harry & Meghan interview with my friends in the UK, they felt exactly as your quote above.
With old, racist pro Brexiters maybe.
I know it’s weird right? I’ve had lots of ‘spoilt brat’ comments. From mostly women, ranging from 20s to 40s.
I don’t think men care much about the Royal Family much.
@Yamayo, I basically think it is an over simplification of “You have a great life, you will never worry about health insurance, a mortgage payment, internet bill, car insurance bill, school fees or college tuition payment for your child for the rest of your life. Quit complaining and make an effort to act grateful or fake being grateful.”
I do not agree with the above statement but I do think many people (not all racist or pro-Brexiters and definitely not all old) think and/or feel this way.
@Yamayo
This was the same view shared by my friend who lives in the U.K. She is West African by the way.
As I said the general view here is that Royals are fair game and whatever is said about them, fair not, they should just ignore.
There was a very interesting moment in The Crown where the Queen talks about the fact that she is not allowed to have any opinions, because everything she says will be politicised.
It’s a thing here.
Shit for whoever marries in the family.
Actual Brit here: that’s complete nonsense.
Yeah, the Sussexes are the problem within the family. *unable to unroll eyes*
Also, regardless of what you think of the monarchy, I feel sorry that the Queen, a woman in the final years of her life is dealing with so much personal family disappointment. As a mother we always want to believe the best in our children. I know I do. The Queen has made hard choices her whole life and I am sure at some point she would just like to enjoy her grandkids and her family and maybe relax as she has had a long successful reign, the likes of which we will not see again.
She created half of it, so I don’t feel sorry for her. She has enabled the worst of her family to do whatever they want and alienated those who are trying to make a difference.
They all just need to go away. If I was a Brit I’d be pissed that my tax $$$ are funding this ridiculous melodrama
i’m sick of all of them, Meghan & Harry included
I don’t think they care if you are sick of them. Stop reading about them. It’s not hard to do.
This RR speak for ‘we got rid of the Paedo and if you don’t start granting us access we will get rid of you too Meghan’.
The decision to pursue legal action is increasingly make sense. The Sussexes had to go on the offensive to get these clowns and sharks off their heels.
@Mignionette, I do not and never have thought that the press access problem was in anyway due to Meghan. I believe it is 100% Harry and will continue to do so until I see some real evidence implicating Meghan.
@BayTampa – agreed. But the press position is strengthened if Meghan is seen as the domineering bi-racial american former actress trouble making wife….
Fail readers don’t do facts, they do racism peridot.
Soooo in case they leave do they have to get jobs and work like us peasants to support themselves or does taxpayers money still fund their lifestyle and whatnot🤔
The RR are really, really dumb. They need the Sussexes. None of the other royals get the kind of exposure the Sussexes get. The RRs still don’t realize that they don’t control the story anymore. The more they push back against the Sussexes, the more the Sussexes will appear sympathetic to the world. In a way, their asshole behavior has given the Sussexes an even bigger profile than they would have had. The Sussex Squad and other like fan groups started as a protest against the treatment of the Sussexes. (My palace source, remember?) The Sussex Squad raises money on behalf of causes, now the planting trees initiative. Any other Royal have a fan base like that? If the Sussexes are forced out, they will be even bigger stars in the US, and from the publicity they gain in the US, the world. Americans love an underdog story. If the RRs were smart, they would back off a bit. Then, they would be guaranteed visibility for their articles for decades to come. They are already tagged as racists (and many are salty about it). I guess that shows the power of racism. In the US and the UK, we have seen that people are willing to sacrifice their futures and the futures of their children on the altar of racism. (Trump, Brexit). I guess the RRs are willing to sacrifice their careers for it as well. What a bunch of dumdums.
LOL. So many people (even the ones who don’t keep tabs on the royals) on Twitter called this. Even The Onion did a spoof headline on how Meghan would be blamed for Andrew’s PR disaster. Keep digging, RRs and courtiers. You’re doing a fine job of showing everyone what a mess the monarchy is.
Queenie was photographed riding with Andrew this morning. Charles is going to explode.
after her son raping children on a pedophile island for 30 years, the queen will not tolerate documentaries!
i don’t doubt these people are that out of touch with reality that they see these as the same. it isn’t about what you do – it is about what you get caught doing.
The Queen knew about (and has known about) Andrew’s proclivities and eff ups for years. This new line of “she’s decisive, she’s not going to let anyone blah, blah, blah” is pure fiction.
She knew. She. KNEW. About his illegal dalliances, his shady “business” dealings, his reckless behavior, etc., etc. And she not only let it go on, but she made him Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order after Epstein’s first conviction during which it was widely known that Prince Andrew was fully 100% part of Epstein’s inner circle.
I’m not buying whatever this tab is selling. To fold the Sussexes into this disgusting story has Kensington Palace written all over it.
When have the Sussexes ever stepped out of line? lol Calling BS and agreeing with everyone who thinks this is deliberate BS on the part of the RR’s, who are essentially paid liars and nothing more.
Here’s the thing, though: this is the price of being in The Firm. Harry and Megan do have a choice to go and live privately, but the patronages, the financial support, and a large degree of the fame and influence will go away. This isn’t about H&M, this is about the preservation of the monarchy. They’re either in or they’re out. I’m not particularly advocating for this, or defending it, but that’s the way it is, and always has been. Harry’s mistake is assuming that he is different. They all do this, get slapped around, then decide to toe the line because they choose to preserve their status. Andrew’s mess, to me, just highlights how powerful the status quo is. I would be more impressed with Harry if, instead of complaining and going to the press, he just walked away. He won’t.
Harry wants to be able to use his position to do good instead of being ripped to shreds every time he and his wife attempt something. He is not assuming he is “different”.
Leaving? Not bloody likely. You’re not guest editing vogue without the HRH. You’re not going to Google Camp, Elton Johns St. Tropez home, Royal box at Wimbledon, Free house at Windsor, Lion King premiers WITHOUT the HRH. And spare me the Diana comparisons, no one has ever faced the fame and/or scrutiny as Diana. Full stop. MM has been in BRF for less than 2 years. If they left….what would they do? They “private family” money comes from the Crown. The charity patronages come from the Crown. The access, entitlement, and the glamour comes from the HRH status.
As for Andrew, I knew Charles would pull the plug and im glad he did. Andrew ruined himself, and possibly his daughters in the process (B’s wedding…..). Horrible man. Charles has wanted to streamline the BRF for a long time. Now he has and he can redistribute Royal duties, patronages. PH and MM should stay and fight for those. It’s Harry RIGHT to be supported by the Crown, he is the son of the future King. Harry has a RIGHT to be an active Sr. Royal with a high profile.
Elton John has known Harry since he was young, why on earth would his friendship be dependent on the HRH? Plenty of celebrities guest edit magazines, go to Camp Google (which we aren’t sure Meghan ever attended btw). And yes, Meghan is suffering what they did to Diana, except more so, because of the racist dogpiling. Was Diana mailed white powder or were there women trying to rip off her “baby bag” to prove she wasn’t pregnant? No.
As far as money, Meghan has her own, and I’m sure Harry has a sizeable trust of his own.
I don’t think they’ll leave. But they’d be fine if they did.
Apparently the “house of York’s” version of doing their own thing involves borrowing money and hanging out with a child trafficker after he had been indicted for same. The sins of the “house of Sussex” have been working too hard on projects, giving good tours internationally, hanging with poor people (cookbook, meghans fashion collection), possibly overspending on wardrobe and the clearly hanging offense of saying that the constant media attacks were stressful. And their “doing their own thing” is Mentioned as equivalent? I say this as a fan old enough to remember when Fergie married Andrew but there is no comparison!
The Royal Family is a disaster at the PR game.
This is next level fuckery.
Every single day the British monarchy and the people who live off it prove that they can’t SURVIVE without Meghan and Harry. One would think that a scandal involving human trafficking, rape and possible kickbacks would be enough for the British media but one would be VERY wrong. If Meghan and Harry aren’t involved, it’s not a story for them and for the millions of people who read this shit.
I don’t believe that this is coming from the Queen but she is surrounded by people full of so much racism and spite that the air they breathe must be full of poison.
The word is that Charles put the hammer down from Australia. Well, he better start cleaning house with a QUICKNESS or he won’t have a crown to inherit. It’s THAT bad.