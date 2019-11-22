“Alec & Hilaria Baldwin say they’re trying for another baby” links

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin stepped out for the first time since she had her second miscarriage of the year. She wants to try again. [Just Jared]
What’s going on with Sam Hunt? It might be sad. [LaineyGossip]
The Victoria’s Secret fashion show has officially been cancelled. [Dlisted]
I had a shirt like Elsa Pataky’s in the 1990s. [Go Fug Yourself]
Is Greta Thunberg a time traveller? Hm. [Pajiba]
Insect Armageddon is here and it is real. [Jezebel]
Lindsey Graham has lost his damn mind. [Towleroad]
Sofia Richie wants to get engaged to Scott Disick. Ugh. [Starcasm]
Will Ferrell is done with Jimmy Fallon’s games. [Seriously OMG]
Her choice. I couldn’t do it after 2 back to back miscarriages and 4 healthy young children but that’s me. I hope everything goes well next time.
Same here. Of course her body her choice, but maybe she should give her body the time to heal and recover after two back to back miscarriages, as her body is clearly sending signals.
Surely wish her a safe and healthy pregnancy.
I don’t wish them ill but she just annoys the sh*t out of me.
Me too! She’s just so desperate for attention it’s annoying.
Yeah it’s like take a break! Also when I saw that header pic I thought it was Gina Gershon from the nineties. Her makeup looks so dated to me for some reason.
Truth. It’s an unrelenting sharing of information. I feel like I know Hilaria’s cycles better than my own after all this
😂😂
I am starting to think she might have some kind of obsession or disorder like this singer called Keke Wyatt she is on her tenth she being pregnant makes her feel whole.
michelle duggar has that too! she just loves being pregnant and having babies, her youngest is like 9 or 10 now and she’s STILL being pushed in a stroller!!
Yes! I have always thought Michelle Duggar has some sort of disorder with always wanting/needing to be pregnant. I just cannot imagine feeling like that. I absolutely hated being pregnant simply because my body just seemed to hate it. I was in so much pain in some way or another at all times, my moods were crazy, and I never felt like myself. I am grateful I was able to carry my children but you couldn’t pay me enough to do it again.
Isn’t Michelle Duggar more because of Quiver Full, their “religion.” The “faith’s” entire purpose is procreating to grow their following…for her it be a combo of both (9 or 10 year old in a stroller? Whaaaa???) but all her adult kids are doing the same thing and popping out tons of kids.
I know some women like this. They’re happiest when pregnant. Shoot me where I stand, but I think it’s a weakness, like being addicted to plastic surgery. Most any of us who have gone through pregnancies remember an escalation of attention, admiration and a kind and gentleness of those in our orbit. And even through my first two hellish ones, I still enjoyed being asked to sit and not lift a finger lmao. It wasn’t until the third I was on ladders putting up decorations and refused to sit and incubate. Babies are only babies for such a short time, and then they’re little humans with no control lol. No thank you!
Yes.
alec is 61 years old and apparently the 5 kids he has now aren’t enough. it’s ridiculous.
To each their own. I had 2 very easy pregnancies but my son’s delivery turned into an emergency C section. The cord was around his neck.😬 No prior health issues but I had postpartum hypertension, pulmonary edema and was worked up for postpartum cardiomyopathy. Pregnancy can be scary! I am on blood pressure meds now. I am for sure done.
I do feel bad for Hilaria because she is just so obsessed with this. I don’t think it’s healthy to be this driven over producing a sister for her eldest. It’s like a monomania. I wish Alec would support her in some way and they both could talk to a professional about it. Of course, it’s none of my business, but that’s my opinion.
I guess it’s off the table to adopt a baby girl?
This is going to sound hateful but I wonder about some of these much younger women who are desperate to have a baby with a rich, old dude.
I know!
Maybe she really, really wants a baby but it WOULD BE kind of a place holder/future investment in case they divorce, ya know? Grammers anyone?
Also, I worked with a woman who just kept getting p.g. and having miscarriages and finally discovered that her uterus just couldn’t support the weight of a growing baby.
The doctors sewed her up (!) and she still miscarried. Five babies later.
I remember thinking, “Those aren’t Kleenexes. Find out what the problem is.”
I ran into her years later and she had adopted the cutest baby boy.
I had one miscarriage and we had planned it all out and went out of our way to time it and had two healthy children already and the miscarriage tore me up. I was already thinking of names, so, I do feel badly for a woman who goes through this and the dad too but more the woman.
What’s the rush? Has Alec said “No more kids once I’m 62?” I don’t understand why she can’t just let her body rest and then try again?