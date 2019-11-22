Elsa Pataky: Liam Hemsworth ‘deserves the best… I think he deserves much better’

During Miley Cyrus’s on-and-off relationship with Liam Hemsworth, there were some blind items painting a particularly sleazy picture of her relationships with Liam’s brother Chris and Chris’s wife Elsa Pataky. I never believed the blind items. I don’t think Miley was particularly close to Chris Hemsworth and Elsa. Maybe the Hemsworth family always knew Miley was trouble, or maybe they were just like the rest of us, and could only take her in small doses. In any case, I think that when Liam spent time with his family, he tended to, like, not bring Miley along. For a reason. So… is it off-side for Elsa Pataky to slide in a little insult at Miley now that Liam is finally 100% done with her?
Liam Hemsworth’s sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky, has sensationally claimed the actor ‘deserves much better’ than his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus. The Spanish model, who is married to Liam’s older brother, Chris Hemsworth, broke her silence on the split during a press conference in Madrid this week.
‘My brother-in-law, well… after a relationship that you’ve dedicated ten years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well, he’s a strong boy and he deserves the best,’ she said, according to Hola! Magazine. ‘I think he deserves much better,’ the 43-year-old added.
Speaking about Liam’s relationship with her husband, she continued: ‘You always find support in your family, and he’s joined at the hip with [Chris], who has been there to give all the strength he needed.’
I mean… she sounds like she cares about her brother-in-law. She sounds like she’s just hearing his side of everything. But… having covered the breakup drama for months, I sort of feel the same way as Elsa. Of course Liam’s not perfect and of course they were dumb kids and they mostly just grew apart over time. But Liam definitely deserved better, in general.
Nothing sensational about what she said. I’m sure everybody, not named Miley or Cyrus, believes the same.
There are people here who will always defend Miley, and that’s fine.
I’m sure he’s not blameless in the whole matter but Elsa is his family, it’s not bizarre that she’s taking his side and sticking up for him.
He got what he wanted. I don’t think he “deserves” anything more than what he got in life. Privileged asses.
He’ll coast off of Chris’ fame now. Miley is Miley, we all know that. But I don’t feel especially sorry for him? He definitely benefited greatly from dating Miley, at least early on.
He seems painfully bland as an actor. Not that I think any of the Hemsworth’s are wildly talented, but Chris seems like a really fun, likable guy who got involved in the perfect franchise.
What does his fame level have to do with how his relationship went down? I am not even a fan of his, but your comment is harsh imo. He’s never struck me as a famewhore. Just because his career is not on her level doesn’t mean that he deserved the relationship ending he got. I don’t care if he is a drug addict or whatever, but no one deserves to have their spouse publicly insinuate that they have a drug problem and that it was waaaay too much for her to handle (after releasing several songs about her own drug use) as an excuse for her doing PDA with a brand new person literally days after they separated?
I have no doubt that he gave it as good as he got, but he seems like an incredibly private person and she stomped all over that to try and make herself look better to the public. I think it’s disgusting and a form of abuse.
@Erinn: Agreed, me neither. He’ll be fine, and not just financially. Is there really much of a question of who will have less to deal with from a societal standpoint when a breakup happens between a handsome non -threatening guy and a past or present immodest woman/’bad girl’? That would have remained true even if Miley had not been petty in dealing with it, if we’re being honest.
Also, they’d privately separated already in June.
I like the guy alright but he’s cheated on Miley multiple times. Very publicly too. He’s just not very noteworthy and it doesn’t make headlines as much as Miley Cyrus.
Now, I can’t STAND her so it’s not a defence for her. But neither are victims. She’s the only one getting called out for cheating though 👀
I don’t think your comment was harsh in the slightest. He benefited off of Miley’s fame, no doubt.
No one deserves to be discarded but to act like he’s innocent and blameless is just silly.
I don’t know, Virgilia. Obviously it was a tacky mess. But if you’re willing to believe that he gave it as good as he got it, then why feel bad for him?
They’d broken up a while prior to it going public. It’s not like they broke up and hours later she had trotted out a new relationship to the press.
My thing with all of this is that people IMMEDIATELY jumped to the “thank god he’s out of that mess. Miley’s the worst. She did this” band wagon after the announcement. And I don’t really blame her for saying “hold up, I’m not the only bad guy here” and attempting to sway public opinion. He did the same thing by making sure to get photographed looking like a sad puppy with his brothers. They’d been separated for some time, but suddenly he’s moping around in Aus?
I just think they’re both guilty of the same game. But he was fine with Miley and her behavior up until he wasn’t. As long as it benefited him he seemed perfectly content with that pesky over the top sexual drug abusing harlot that people make her out to be.
@Erinn
I feel sympathy because unless you are coming out about being abused, I don’t think the public – whether you are famous, whether you are a regular person needs to know the dirty laundry of your spouse. Because it is NEVER exactly how it is portrayed. Ever. And I think it’s disgusting because it is an attempt to absolve yourself of your role in your relationship. I’ve seen it play out many times among my own family/friends/acquaintances. Not once has the person ever came out and said exactly what they did.
I’ll give you a specific example. A family friend, years ago, had his ex wife post all over facebook about how he “cheated” and had sex with their babysitter, years ago when they were divorcing. She did this after she lost physical custody of their sons. The family friend has facebook, but never uses it. Their sons have FB as well. He never said anything against her or tried to clear it up. I had to learn from my mom that the real story is that he started dating the babysitter while they were divorcing – which still not great, but that they (he and his ex) had threesomes regularly during their marriage. And she left him for the threesome partner.
And I’ve seen the pics of him post separation. I don’t think he particularly looked sad/performing for the public.
And lol moping around in Australia – where he’s from, where his family is, and where he to this day significantly spends his time? After their house burned down? This is shocking why? It’s not like he never went back to Australia while they were dating. It was pretty clear to me that he went back all the time and I never got the impression that Miley went with. I could be wrong. And I do think it was stressful and hard for him to deal with the negative media surrounding it. This wasn’t just tabloids making shit up or digging for a story. It was his soon to be ex, someone he’d spent years with fueling it. Sometimes you get tired of all the bs and drama.
And I don’t think Miley and Liam were monogamous. I don’t think either of them were cheating. I don’t think her with being with Caitlyn days after the divorce was cheating or disrespectful to their relationship – I think using Caitlyn as her “I’m wild and free and Liam was just too staid and traditional and wanted to hold me back” was disrespectful and abusive to both Caitlyn and Liam. I think throwing out any potential issues he may have because she’s losing the PR front…..is disgusting.
It seems to me you are reacting to what others say about the Miley/Liam pairing and not actually about the two involved. I don’t think it’s falling for Liam’s “sad puppy PR” to think Miley is an asshole who disrespected their entire relationship with how she’s behaved post separation. I’ve never thought he was too good for her or she was too much of a hot mess to be in a committed relationship. I feel bad for her because she clearly has had stage parents who let her do whatever she wanted, whenever she wanted as long as she kept the checks rolling in. But my sympathy has waned over the years because she has shown herself to be an asshole who is not able to reflect and mature. That has nothing to do with her drug, or alcohol use or how much she parties.
I think anyone deserves more than having a spouse who wanted to take a break, publically step out with a new partner, but expected you to wait for them to return and not file divorce.
No matter the circumstances and behind the scenes not being a perfect relationship, that was just so very selfish.
My husband and I haven’t even filed for divorce and he’s had a girlfriend for about 4 months now. At first I wasn’t going to file until he gave me half the money to pay for the divorce because I know him and even with a court order it would be very hard for me to get that money back. But I am pretty fed up now and think I will just file when I get my end of year bonus and have my lawyer request he pay for the ENTIRE costs of the divorce.
I mean, I gave you a chance dude and you want to run around still being married but having a girlfriend too and this wife is over it!
@Meghan I’m sorry to hear about your husband being so awful and gross. Take your life into your hands and do what you think is best for you!
Meghan – a word of advice. The rate at which a man jumps into a new relationship directly correlates with the amount of pain he’s in. Did he move awfully quick? Clearly he needed a fix for his feeling awful. Don’t take it personally – he’s very unhealthy.
I do as well think he deserved better. I dont think she meant that he deserved better THAN Miley, but he deserved better FROM Miley.
+1
Co-sign
good way to put it.
I actually think she meant BOTH.
Elsa Pataky looks a lot like Elsa from frozen…
I wouldn’t know. I just covet her bangles.
Miley has a lot of issues & probably should slow down. It’s obvious she’s hurting from the breakup & trying to get Liam’s attention but this time he won’t fall back into it. Who knows what happened but she’s too unconventional & he’s too traditional..all the love in the world sometimes doesn’t make relationships last. It doesn’t make your partner a bad person. I think both Liam & Miley deserve to be happy.
I would say the same thing about the ex of my SIL. She cares about her family and wants him to be happy. He wasn’t/isn’t, but it’s on the upswing. She doesn’t have to dislike Miley to think her BIL deserves to be in a happy relationship – it’s no shade to either to say theirs was not!
I think he deserved better. But I’m also wondering how he didn’t recognize how she might treat him. She’s sort of an….open book, I guess? To be fair, they did meet when they were both quite young. Maybe he thought he could change her…
IMO there’s being an open book and trying to spin things to make yourself look good. IMO, Miley has been as private as she’s wanted to be. She times her break up announcements to coincide with her album releases. I remember when she put out Wrecking Ball. For the last 2-3 months it had been rumored that they’d broken up, because he’d been photographed in Australia alone, always surfing, etc alone. But their break up was not announced until after the VMA’s (?) and when her single was released. That has always been the pattern. Until this separation announcement. I can even take doing PDA all over the place with someone else–but it is down right asshole ish and selfish and abusive to publicly insinuate that your spouse has a drug problem you can’t handle, when all you do is sing about drugs and partying. Just say you didn’t want to be single or monogamous and you had two different ideas of what marriage would be like and move on. Not this mess.
Well, I mean she’s an open book in the sense that, well, she’s not particularly appealing.
She’s not wrong. No one is saying Liam is perfect – no one is. But it’s clear that he was far more invested and committed to his relationship than Miley was. And finding out your marriage is over via your wife posting pics on IG with her jump off is just flat out s*itty. I would say that ALL of Miley’s partners deserve better than her.