Elsa Pataky: Liam Hemsworth ‘deserves the best… I think he deserves much better’

During Miley Cyrus’s on-and-off relationship with Liam Hemsworth, there were some blind items painting a particularly sleazy picture of her relationships with Liam’s brother Chris and Chris’s wife Elsa Pataky. I never believed the blind items. I don’t think Miley was particularly close to Chris Hemsworth and Elsa. Maybe the Hemsworth family always knew Miley was trouble, or maybe they were just like the rest of us, and could only take her in small doses. In any case, I think that when Liam spent time with his family, he tended to, like, not bring Miley along. For a reason. So… is it off-side for Elsa Pataky to slide in a little insult at Miley now that Liam is finally 100% done with her?

Liam Hemsworth’s sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky, has sensationally claimed the actor ‘deserves much better’ than his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus. The Spanish model, who is married to Liam’s older brother, Chris Hemsworth, broke her silence on the split during a press conference in Madrid this week. ‘My brother-in-law, well… after a relationship that you’ve dedicated ten years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well, he’s a strong boy and he deserves the best,’ she said, according to Hola! Magazine. ‘I think he deserves much better,’ the 43-year-old added. Speaking about Liam’s relationship with her husband, she continued: ‘You always find support in your family, and he’s joined at the hip with [Chris], who has been there to give all the strength he needed.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I mean… she sounds like she cares about her brother-in-law. She sounds like she’s just hearing his side of everything. But… having covered the breakup drama for months, I sort of feel the same way as Elsa. Of course Liam’s not perfect and of course they were dumb kids and they mostly just grew apart over time. But Liam definitely deserved better, in general.