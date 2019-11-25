Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber got friendly for the paparazzi in Miami this weekend

Kaia Gerber turned 18 years old in September. She and Pete Davidson apparently started dating in October. And like all of Pete’s relationships, this seems to be moving crazy-fast. Pete and Kaia went from “dinner in New York” (where they both live) to a weekend in upstate New York a few weeks later, and now they’re already so coupled-up that they went to Miami for what appears to be a nice holiday, and they were each other’s dates for a weekend wedding. Throughout it all, they’ve been getting pap’d regularly together. It’s a lot for a relationship which is probably two months old.
These are photos of Kaia and Pete in Miami this weekend. They were photographed making out for hours by a hotel pool. It feels very Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello with all of the posing for the paparazzi. Then on Saturday night, they went to a friend’s wedding – I was assuming that the friend would have been Pete’s friend, but no – apparently, Kaia has friends old enough to get married?
People Magazine noted that Pete recently turned 26 in mid-November, and Kaia was there to celebrate with him. She even picked up his cake and brought it to 30 Rock. Part of me thinks that they’re probably at the same maturity level and that it kind of works. But another part of me is like “wow, Kaia is very young to be involved in this kind of pap-friendly romance.” Ah, well. It is what it is.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I wonder how her parents are taking this. First, a f*cking moron son with a DUI, and now an 18 year old daughter loved up with a 26 year old dude who can’t stay single for more than a week.
Her parents prioritized her becoming a high fashion model while underage, no small part through nepotism, above school or giving her the opportunity to accomplish something great or at least something truly her own. This is exactly the kind of relationship I’d expected her to end up in. They reap what they sew.
I really don’t think they care. Also Cindy, then 25, married Richard Gere who was 13 years older than her. Kaias parents let/made her work from 15, in an industry where she is surrounded by adults. These celebrities have other measures of normal behaviour and this seems mild and uncontroversial to me anyway. There’s a pattern und it says they’ll be over in a few months.
@vanna
Yeah but parents don’t usually want you to make the same mistakes they did. I think since Kaia is 18, the parents have no control anyways. I highly doubt they are ok with this relationship. I don’t know any parent that would be…sorry.
He will be dumped by December.
I do not see what Kaia has to gain except maybe freaky sex. Pete seems to only want women who bring him attention which is a little creepy. But she has a filthy rich father and a mother who has been through all of this so I guess she will be fine
I think she sees the fact that Ariana grande dated him and had such a public relationship. Now she gets to have that slice of fame too. We wouldn’t be talking about her new bf if Ariana hadn’t.
Whyyy? He is so pale, and skinny, and gross looking. He looks like the boyfriends that my single mom tenants have lurking around. The ones I eventually have to get no trespassing orders against after they get violent and won’t leave even though they aren’t on the lease.
Hahhaha, I’m like 99% sure he has a deeper complexion than I do. So the pale part isn’t a problem to me 😂
I get why he’s not peoples’ cup of tea, but I have a soft spot for him. I find he can be really funny (not always, but when he is it’s usually pretty good), and I like self-deprecating humor I guess. To my knowledge there’s no allegations of him being physical with anyone, so at least there’s that. I do know what you mean, though.
Off topic, but I LOVE her dark blue and white dress – she looks great in it. With that dress and the bob, I think that’s the prettiest I’ve seen Kaia look.
Probably part of the appeal is he seems loyal a and adoring (on his way to being psycho & stalkery).
Gross. I just find him repulsive, especially knowing he’s gone with so many women recently.
Weird that he dated a mature woman in her 40′s and also a teenager. Ich, gross.
Dude certainly gets mad chicks. He just can’t seem to hold on to them for long.
Nope, I am side eyeing the hell out of Pete for this one. 18 is not the magical number where we think we will not call you on your crap even it Cindy and Rande won’t.
SNL had a show this Saturday, why was Pete given the weekend off to do this wedding?
Yes I wonder that too. They seem to be fine capitalizing on his fame outside of the show
as he talks about it on the show, which makes SNL look sad IMO
I didn’t know that was something worth caring about enough to warrant a complaint? I’ve seen people be hard on the kid, but this is ridiculous. No wonder he refuses to have social media anymore.. people pick apart the most trivial sht
It will end by the end of the year. They both look great in that going-to-wedding photo, I’ll give them that.
I hope Kaia knows it won’t last and is okay with that and just having some fun.
Pete is gross for going after an 18 year old. And he should focus on his career more because at this point the attention he gets is for who he dates rather than his comedy.
I think he gets a kick out of people being amazed at how easily he is able to date beautiful women. It’s like an ego thing it seems. Has he ever dating a girl who was not that attractive? I don’t think so…they are always extremely attractive. I think this is why he NEVER keeps his relationships private…he is always super public with them.
The picture of them making out open mouthed was on people and I think radar this weekend and ugh why have I now seen this guy stick his tongue in at least two different womens’ mouths? Hes doing it when he knows he’s being photographed which is immature IMO
Team Pete. No Judgement
I’m sure Kaia is just having some harmless fun, but if she was my kid I’d really really stress the importance of safe sex in this situation. Pete’s always joking about his STDs and whether it’s true or not, better safe than sorry!!
I don’t think Pete’s a bad guy, honestly. He’s actually pretty funny on SNL sometimes (a show that is about as unfunny as possible…) His dad died in 9-11 and he suffers from Crohn’s disease (hence his often pale and sallow appearance). I think women are drawn to him because he’s funny and charming and then they bail because he’s got a lot of emotional and substance abuse issues. Anywho, I’m with the majority of the posters in saying it’ll probably last until the end of the year.
Im not surprised Kaia has friends old enough to get married. When someone so young is working like an adult it stands to reason that all of their friends would be older than them. And that THEY would act like an 18 year-old going on 25. I will forever judge Cindy Crawford as a mother for throwing her minor child into modeling KNOWING what that industry is like for young girls. Perhaps she thought being Cindy Crawford’s daughter insulated her but that is HIGHLY debatable.
Well, it is getting to be “cuffing” season, so I imagine they’ll make it through that and no further. So maaaaaybe through New Year’s, but I can see NYE as being the “I’m free!” celebration.