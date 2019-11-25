Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber got friendly for the paparazzi in Miami this weekend

Kaia Gerber turned 18 years old in September. She and Pete Davidson apparently started dating in October. And like all of Pete’s relationships, this seems to be moving crazy-fast. Pete and Kaia went from “dinner in New York” (where they both live) to a weekend in upstate New York a few weeks later, and now they’re already so coupled-up that they went to Miami for what appears to be a nice holiday, and they were each other’s dates for a weekend wedding. Throughout it all, they’ve been getting pap’d regularly together. It’s a lot for a relationship which is probably two months old.

These are photos of Kaia and Pete in Miami this weekend. They were photographed making out for hours by a hotel pool. It feels very Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello with all of the posing for the paparazzi. Then on Saturday night, they went to a friend’s wedding – I was assuming that the friend would have been Pete’s friend, but no – apparently, Kaia has friends old enough to get married?

People Magazine noted that Pete recently turned 26 in mid-November, and Kaia was there to celebrate with him. She even picked up his cake and brought it to 30 Rock. Part of me thinks that they’re probably at the same maturity level and that it kind of works. But another part of me is like “wow, Kaia is very young to be involved in this kind of pap-friendly romance.” Ah, well. It is what it is.