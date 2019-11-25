Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a liar who lied constantly: ‘I don’t like being called a liar’

Lord, I haven’t even thought about Sarah Sanders in a few months. Sarah Huckabee Sanders left her White House press secretary gig about six months ago, and she was replaced by Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s former spokesperson. Grisham still isn’t doing press briefings – they were phased out by Sarah Sanders – but Grisham just makes daily appearances on Fox News and THAT is how she “briefs the press.” This whole thing is insane. As is this New York Times interview with Sanders, who seems to be putting out feelers for a possible/probable run for statewide office in Arkansas. I read this dumpster fire interview so you don’t have to, and let me tell you – now that I’ve been reminded of Sarah Sanders’ existence, I really just want to bash my head against the wall. Some highlights:
She feels that she’s been “called” to run for office: “There are two types of people who run for office. People that are called and people that just want to be a senator or governor. I feel like I’ve been called.”
She’s planning to run for Arkansas governor in 2023: “It’s the role I’ve been pushed into,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to do that if I wasn’t the right person to fit what the state needed at that time.”
Remember how often she lied? Ms. Sanders’s relationship with reporters reached a nadir in April after it was revealed that she had admitted under oath to investigators working for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, that her claim at a press briefing that “countless members of the F.B.I.” told her they had lost confidence in the bureau’s director, James B. Comey, was a “slip of the tongue” that was not based on any facts.
Her life now: The Sanders family bought a sprawling $600,000 home in Pleasant Valley, Little Rock’s wealthiest neighborhood. She has just finished building an in-house television studio for her appearances on Fox News, where she is a paid contributor, and works on a memoir due out before the 2020 election when she is not touring the country giving paid speeches and doing some corporate consulting.
Poor, unhinged liar: And the unpleasant incidents she encountered when she was working at the White House — getting kicked out of a restaurant in Virginia when its owner refused to serve her or having a fellow mother at her children’s school spit on her car — are just memories now. “I was attacked for everything, not just my performance. I was called a fat soccer mom, my kids were threatened, my life was threatened. It was a lot. I hate harping on it, but to be in the position I’m in and to have Secret Service, that’s not normal. I don’t like being called a liar. The other stuff bothered me far less.”
I wish the New York Times would get out of the business of interviewing Nazis. This bitch is a lying a–hole who worked for Nazis, lied for Nazis, and loved working with Nazis. She’s on the Fox News payroll, making bank spreading the Nazi message. All that being said, I do understand WHY the NYT interviewed her, and it was to remind everyone that most of these C-U-Next-Tuesdays are not actually going to be punished for their f–king crimes. At the end of the interview, the Times quotes Sarah on Fox News, speaking about the impeachment hearings, saying: “At the end of the day, none of this matters. It’s a huge waste of time.” That’s her big message.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
She’s always looked grumpy but now she actually looks like her face is morphing into Trump’s facial expressions. Now that is unfortunate.
Whenever I see her face, all I can think of is if a linebacker had a baby with a melted candle.
Haha!!! Thank you for this…
wow, that is pretty apt.
she’s such an unattractive person, inside and out.
don’t like being called a lying liar who lied? THEN DON’T LIE, you feckless c*nt.
Don’t lie and you won’t be called a liar. Simple.
I came here to say exaclty this….*sigh*
Yeah, you reap what you sow. She was hostel with journalists who were doing there job. She justified hate, lying, corruption, just to name a few. Of course I don’t want any harm to her kids, but I do want her and everyone associated with this criminal organization held accountable.
You get the face you deserve.
I don’t like being called short, but I’m 5’4”, so…..
I can’t believe people threatened her kids. I mean – I can 100% believe it (I could also see her lying about it, but that’s besides the point). But it just baffles me that grown adults think it’s rational or fair to bring someone’s children into this.
She deserves to be called much worse than a liar. But the kids don’t deserve any of this. They’ve got their hands full with just having her as a mother.
I agree…leave the kids out of it. Also, why the need to attack her for her appearance? That just shows immaturity. Talk about her lies and other sh*t she did, but who cares how she looks? That’s irrelevant.
I completely agree with you, and yet…her kids being threatened ‘bothered her far less’ than being called a liar. Priorities.
Sarah’s lipstick on a pigging, alternative facting, peter pan collar wearing, pearl clutching ass can have all the seats.
If Sarah was the pot, she’d sue the kettle for pointing out that she’s black.
She is more bothered by being called a liar than the death threats against her kids? As if my opinion of her couldn’t be lower. She is insane. No way around it. Full on crazy.
I’m not sure Republicans really care about kids these days.
If anything happened to Sarah’s kids, she’d just use the situation to turn herself into a martyr. She’d use the kids’ deaths to rage against the left, a la “angel moms” using their children’s deaths to foment hate against immigrants.
The things that get under our skin the most are almost always the faults we don’t want to acknowledge about ourselves.
.
Hit dogs holler.
Here’s hoping that the people of Arkansas show Lying Bitch Sarah that they don’t feel called to having her as their governor. Why should they suffer? This whole “called” business is creepy anyway. It’s putting a possible race into a special category of being ordained by God. This woman who didn’t care about babies in cages is no Christian.
She’s a friggen liar with a CU next Tuesday kinda face.
She is no joke. Dems need to run someone very strong against her. Sanders run is intended to solidify the GOP base in Arkansas and the southeast. Look for more women and people of color to be running on Republican tickets (like Nikki Haley)–so they can lure moderate voters back.
She also got a new puppy. I hope her brother never meets it. Also, I don’t believe her kids were threatened. Lying liars gotta lie and look for sympathy. Poor, poor, pitiful me.