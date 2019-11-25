Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a liar who lied constantly: ‘I don’t like being called a liar’

Lord, I haven’t even thought about Sarah Sanders in a few months. Sarah Huckabee Sanders left her White House press secretary gig about six months ago, and she was replaced by Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s former spokesperson. Grisham still isn’t doing press briefings – they were phased out by Sarah Sanders – but Grisham just makes daily appearances on Fox News and THAT is how she “briefs the press.” This whole thing is insane. As is this New York Times interview with Sanders, who seems to be putting out feelers for a possible/probable run for statewide office in Arkansas. I read this dumpster fire interview so you don’t have to, and let me tell you – now that I’ve been reminded of Sarah Sanders’ existence, I really just want to bash my head against the wall. Some highlights:

She feels that she’s been “called” to run for office: “There are two types of people who run for office. People that are called and people that just want to be a senator or governor. I feel like I’ve been called.” She’s planning to run for Arkansas governor in 2023: “It’s the role I’ve been pushed into,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to do that if I wasn’t the right person to fit what the state needed at that time.” Remember how often she lied? Ms. Sanders’s relationship with reporters reached a nadir in April after it was revealed that she had admitted under oath to investigators working for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, that her claim at a press briefing that “countless members of the F.B.I.” told her they had lost confidence in the bureau’s director, James B. Comey, was a “slip of the tongue” that was not based on any facts. Her life now: The Sanders family bought a sprawling $600,000 home in Pleasant Valley, Little Rock’s wealthiest neighborhood. She has just finished building an in-house television studio for her appearances on Fox News, where she is a paid contributor, and works on a memoir due out before the 2020 election when she is not touring the country giving paid speeches and doing some corporate consulting. Poor, unhinged liar: And the unpleasant incidents she encountered when she was working at the White House — getting kicked out of a restaurant in Virginia when its owner refused to serve her or having a fellow mother at her children’s school spit on her car — are just memories now. “I was attacked for everything, not just my performance. I was called a fat soccer mom, my kids were threatened, my life was threatened. It was a lot. I hate harping on it, but to be in the position I’m in and to have Secret Service, that’s not normal. I don’t like being called a liar. The other stuff bothered me far less.”

[From The NY Times]

I wish the New York Times would get out of the business of interviewing Nazis. This bitch is a lying a–hole who worked for Nazis, lied for Nazis, and loved working with Nazis. She’s on the Fox News payroll, making bank spreading the Nazi message. All that being said, I do understand WHY the NYT interviewed her, and it was to remind everyone that most of these C-U-Next-Tuesdays are not actually going to be punished for their f–king crimes. At the end of the interview, the Times quotes Sarah on Fox News, speaking about the impeachment hearings, saying: “At the end of the day, none of this matters. It’s a huge waste of time.” That’s her big message.