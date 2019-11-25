Duchess Kate ‘returned to work’ on Friday after cancelling an event the night before

View this post on Instagram
We have to move faster and more effectively to find ways to balance our demands on this planet 🌍 with the nature 🐘 we share it with. The inspirational #TuskAwards finalists give us all hope that change is truly possible. Visit @Tusk_org to find out more about the incredible work and commitment of this year’s finalists to conservation in Africa.
The above Instagram was posted on Friday, just to show some photo evidence that the Duchess of Cambridge looked well and healthy during a daytime appearance on Thursday, and she probably wasn’t the sick person in her household. Kate skipped out on the Tusk Conservation Awards Thursday evening and no one is 100% sure why, just that it possibly involved her kids. Probably one of the kids was sick, but I don’t really understand why they wouldn’t just say that. Anyway, Kate wore a boring green Beulah dress to the day event. The dress retails for £550 and she already had about twenty versions of it in her closet. Interestingly enough – ?? – Kate was “back at work” on Friday:
The Duchess of Cambridge has returned to work after cancelling her appearance at the Tusk Conservation Awards on Thursday, the Court Circular reports. Kate was able to attend her royal engagements on Friday, when she and her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, met with Sir Keith Mills and Mr Jason Knauf. Sir Keith is the Chairman of the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, while Jason holds the position of Chief Executive.
We’re really stretching the meaning of “royal engagements” at this point, aren’t we? Jason Knauf and Sir Keith likely popped around to Kensington Palace for five minutes and they talked about Kate’s keenness for Early Years something or other which will definitely be launched at some point in the next *looks at watch* ten years or so. And that was considered an “royal engagement.”
As for the questions about why Nanny Maria couldn’t look after the kids on Thursday evening, the Daily Mail used the whole thing as an excuse to fluff up Duchess Kate for being so sensible and only having one nanny on staff, and don’t you know, Kate is such a hands-on mother and don’t you know, she’s also a royal rule-breaker – in the right, white way – because the royal way is to have a fleet of nannies around constantly.
PS… Click on the photo to see the detailing on Kate’s dress. It has about 50 small buttons down the length of the skirt LMAO.
"Earlier today, Catherine and I spent some time with the #TuskAwards nominees and finalists. Their bravery, single-minded determination, and commitment to African conservation is deeply deeply humbling." — The Duke of Cambridge@Tusk_org #ForAllTheyDo pic.twitter.com/KcPrlMi17P
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 21, 2019
One nanny? Sure, Jan.
I am sure each child has their own nanny. No way is one nanny taking care of all 3 children.
I mean, they did say she had to skip the evening event because of the children. I don’t think they need to go into more detail than that. Maybe one was sick, or was just crying that they wanted their mom to come home. Who knows.
It wasn’t so much as one of the kids was sick, it was all the drama beforehand.
Why not just say she could not make it to the evening event because one of the kids was not feeling well.
It was all steeped in unnecessary mystery and drama.
I don’t think there was any drama, except those who are trying to find any. They weren’t being 100% open, but if it was about their kids, that’s completely understandable.
Their different excuses in a number of hours is creating drama.
I mean, when I was a kid we were playing around right before my parents had to go out to a work event for my father and I threw a ball to my sister and it hit her head, and then when my mother came to see if she was okay she threw up blood all over my mother’s evening dress and we had to go to the hospital while my dad went solo to his event.
Like, weird stuff happens when you have kids around.
Cue all the articles in this weekends papers about how Kate is modern super mum who gets by on just one Nanny unlike previous generations whom had teams of Nannies,
Co-incidentally I was in my local supermarket this weekend and my queue extended into the magazine aisle. What a sh*t show that was. The embiggeng of Katie keen is eye watering and sickening. I nearly puked. I noticed however that for a busy Saturday that the same publications were not shifting….
Maybe Louis is teething or something. That can make evenings hard.
That dress is so boring and she needs to ditch the girlish hair.
My kid just randomly vomited while I was in the bathroom, but cannot remember where and none of us can find the vomit. So that’s what I’m doing for the rest of the morning! There are soooooo many weird reasons for a parent skipping an event because of their kids. I am really not a fan of Kate, but this is kinda understandable.
Bless her, with those buttons lol. I almost love them at this point just because it’s such an easy prediction. She clearly knows what she likes and really goes for it when it comes to the details 😂
This is still a really strange story. Most likely one of the kids WAS sick, and maybe Maria started to come down with it too. Hard to say. But there was a lot of scrambling involved which honestly could probably come down to people wanting to sound like they had insider knowledge. I wonder if it was the Cambridge’s people that kept flip flopping on the details, or if it was a case of reporters just taking stabs in the dark. Either way, it was weird.
Yeah I don’t believe there is only one nanny, but whatever. I don’t think they needed to go into more detail about the reason, the kids are entitled to their own privacy. But the idea that meeting with two people who work for you is “work” is just laughable.
the whole idea of her “returning to work” by going to a meeting with Poor Jason at KP…..its just really laughable at this point. I wonder if she even stayed for the whole meeting.
I do wonder if she has reached some sort of deal where she only has to “leave” KP for events once a week or something. She attended the Royal Variety show, but not the tusk trust, but did the other two events that were AT KP.
I don’t believe the one nanny thing for a minute. I’ll consider that maybe they have Maria and then another part-time nanny who does not live with them, or Maria and then someone who is more of a tutor or something, but even then, they would have backup care for these kinds of situations. What if this was something like the Royal Variety Show earlier in the week, and Maria got sick (or whatever the excuse was) – Kate just wouldn’t have gone? There are some events the royals do that Kate really cant miss (thinking of Remembrance events since those are so recent) and so I just don’t believe that there are no other options beyond Maria.
Lol….work