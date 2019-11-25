Taylor Swift kept it ‘classy,’ didn’t call out Scooter Braun by name at the AMAs

Taylor Swift walked into the American Music Awards last night knowing that she was the center of attention, knowing that people were tuning in just to see what she would say or do about Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, and whether she would perform her old songs. After all of the orchestrated drama and after inciting her fans to doxx, harass and threaten people, Taylor “played it safe.” I guess? My snake meter seems to be off, because I didn’t really think she did or said anything notably shady in her performance or in any of the many speeches she made when she picked up trophies for Artist of the Decade, Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop Rock Album. Her red carpet outfit was by Julien Macdonald – I felt like she was actually trying to look “snakey” is that just me?
As for the performance of a medley of her hits… there were a lot of songs from 1989, and the bulk of the medley was devoted to Big Machine-era music, which is the bulk of her catalogue, so that makes sense. It’s still not clear if she was really being “blocked” at any time from performing those songs live, but whatever. The last song she performed was “Lover” from her latest album. It was a pretty typical Taylor Swift performance through and through. I guess the “classy shade” part was the beginning, when she and some dancers wore smocks with all of her old album titles written on the smocks, all as Taylor sang “The Man,” and then she quickly “shed” the past.
Here are her speeches throughout the night… I know Carole King has always praised Taylor as a songwriter and all that, but… whew, it was A LOT.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Taylor would never make a career highlight like this about SB2. She just needed to perform her work.
Page 6 was the outlet saying she was going to drag them, page 6 is a scooter-friendly source.
The only reference was the opening outfit. The white shirt with her first 6 album titles printed in it. That look could be interpreted as a prison outfit or straitjacket
The white shirts looked like a last minute idea. The placement of the album title was so wonky.
Her piano at the end was also covered in Album titles and some lyrics I believe .
I saw a theory on Twitter that the white shirt was an allusion to the cover of Shut Up & Sing and the Dixie Chicks, which seems plausible:
https://twitter.com/tswiftnz/status/1198874525737177088?s=21
her singing The Man while wearing that was definitely a pointed reference.
I was just disappointed – it was what, three 1989 songs, 2 Lover songs, and 1 Fearless song? who picked that set list?!
She has no fashion sense and what is that hairstyle..? Oh Tay Tay..
She used to be really good pre 1989 era. It’s a bit princessy but fit to her concept at the time.
the dress with those boots did not work for me at all.
I really like her outfit.
I don’t know what Carole King is smoking to think that Swift is such a phenomenal songwriter. She’s very good at crafting pop songs, but there’s not exactly much depth or variation in her lyrics. Every song is on one of two themes: “poor me, I have so many haters, I just don’t understand why everyone doesn’t love me” or “I had a crappy, drama-filled relationship and it’s all the guy’s fault.”
I still think this woman needs to grow up and seek help for her mental issues. The level of drama that surrounds her and her constant issues with others is NOT normal. Somehow she’s always a victim. I’m not buying it.
I liked the performance. I thought Taylor sounded great and I liked the ballet performance during Lover. I thought some of the (very minor) shade was in the narrated introduction to her performance that noted all the legal stuff she has accomplished that has helped other artists, like a subtle “see! Taylor is so powerful!” kind of thing.
I thought it was cute that her parents were there singing along. Her mother has been battling cancer for years now and she looked healthy and happy. It looked like everyone else had fun too so yeah, good overall. Nothing spectacular or news worthy, but good and fun and fine.
yeah, her “considerable clout” 🙄🙄🙄
Love the boots. Not gonna lie, I see some BDE there.
That is a really boring look for her. I usually don’t like her fashion, but at least she seems like she is usually having fun with it (even if I don’t like it). But this is boring. and she looks really bored on the red carpet. Maybe just these pics?
Not sure how she won Album of the Year over Ariana Grande but these awards shows seem to fall all over themselves to give her trophies. Maybe I just do not appreciate her music as much as they do
Well…how sad. She didnt give nothing juicy to talk a a about. These are fan voted awards and she has the biggest fanbase. No secret, why she won.
After all the drama, I expected her to really bring it. There was nothing *wrong* with her performance, it was fine. I also expected her to bring some more FASHUN, and she didn’t do that either. Just boring IMO.
Also, it was pretty clear she received some awards last night because she was receiving Artist of the Decade. With the exception of music video MAYBE, I think the other contenders were more deserving.
The sad thing is I really think she believes she made a statement.