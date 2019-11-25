Selena Gomez in Versace at the AMAs: such a great red carpet look?

Selena Gomez looked amazing on the red carpet at the AMAs last night. Unfortunately her performance opening the show was a bit muted, to be generous. She did “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look at Her Now,” and it was somewhat off key and not that dynamic. You can see a clip from that on JustJared. Her red carpet look was a bright little Versace and she rocked it though. The Fashion Court tweeted a photo of this on the runway and it’s perfect for Selena. Her hair is so cute like that and her makeup is beautiful.
Lil Nas X won for favorite song rap/hip hop for Old Town Road with Billy Ray Cyrus, but he lost in the other four categories he was nominated in, which was surprising to me. Honestly I didn’t recognize him at first without his cowboy hat. He had on a crazy bright green Christopher John Rogers suit with a zebra velvet tee. (Thanks Fashion Court for that description.) I read on Twitter that he may have chosen this look to be green screen memed in it, which was smart if so.
Billy Porter was in an amazing Thom Browne look that was vaguely papal. They had him introduce Camila Cabello for some reason. I was like “really, does Camila deserve having an almost EGOT introducing her? No.” That cool coral/mod looking hat is by Stephen Jones. His shoes!
Regina King had on Ashi Studio. I love her but this was not my favorite look from her and she often hits it out of the park.
Jameela Jamil was in a strapless zebra print Pamela Roland gown with a pointed bodice. I appreciate that she mixed it up but the way the print extends down the hips is bizarre.
I looks like they draped fabric over her and were just starting to pin it into shape. That is not a finished dressed. It’s awful. Good color, good idea, but the construction and fit of that dress is a joke, right?
AGREED
I agree. It looks very unfinished, and just isn’t a good look on her. Love the color. That’s the only positive thing I can say about it.
It’s also a really poor fit on top and there’s a weirdly off center lump on Selena’s lower stomach. Selena looks amazing, the dress itself… not so much.
At this point I’m going to need a whole docuseries about how Selena managed to be successful while being such an awful singer (and actress). She really scammed people into think she could do this. This performance was just… so bad. She sang off key the whole time, it’s incredible really.
Right? She cannot sing at all. I’m sure she is a lovely person and I appreciate that she’s had some very serious health issues but still, no talent. And I dislike everything about this look, especially the hair. It’s a lot like her singing, trying real hard to be something but falling flat.
Great color, too tight in the bust.
I loooove the color. I’m a sucker for flourescenty greens and yellows, so I’m here for hers and Lil Nas X’s looks. I wish the fit on Selena’s had been just a bit better – but it could be her wearing undergarments that aren’t suited for the dress, I guess.
Agreed. My breasts are hurting, just looking at her!
I feel like we’re looking at different pictures? The dress is too small and creates lumps, because its pulling, where she has no lumps. I know you can’t help an off the runway size as an entertainer getting a free outfit but they should have kept looking. I find the 90s bob very unflattering for her face shape but compared to outfit it’s fine.
She also looks like she’s uncomfortable. Her body language isn’t usually so stiff. I would 100% believe her if she said that something ruined what she was supposed to wear and this was somehow her only other option. It would have been great if the dress had actually fit her.
Selena seemed really nervous during her performance. I just have to say the fashion last night was HORRIBLE. All the men and women I saw were truly dressed like they purposely wanted “worst dressed”. I don’t understand.
You seriously consider this horribly ill-fitting neon monstrosity to be “great”???????? Her boobs look like they’re about to fall out and everything is wrinkled.
The fashion posts on this site make more sense now……
It… doesn’t fit her. She’s got the rare complexion to pull that color off but there will be an angry red dent over her boobs as soon as she takes it off
I like the shape of Jameela’s print, instead of just across the waist. I wish to god she would try another hair style. I get a signature look and all that but it is just so boring!!
Great color and love what she was going for, but the dress is way too tight in some areas and too loose in others.
My friend made her own prom dress and had this exact same problem in the boob area.She was uncomfortable all night. The dress is a fantastic, flattering colour on her, but fits really poorly. It’s like it was made for a completely different body. I have no idea how she has the career that she does. Listening to her try to sing is painful and she isn’t even a passable acting talent. Who knew that being a cute kid on Barney meant you could have a singing and acting career, without the ability to sing or act.
I really like Selena with her hair in this style,and her makeup was very pretty.
Not a fan of the dress particularly but the color is cute on her.
She really struggled in her performance,I felt bad for her,she seemed nervous.
They still gave her a standing ovation. Yes she seemed really nervous but also Lupus can cause really bad anxiety. I think the audience stood and clapped not because she did a great performance, but because they know about her personal struggles and are proud of her maybe?
She has remained relevant because of all the Justin Bieber drama over the years as well as her health issues. The dress is too tight and pinched. Great color though.
Billy Porter looks absolutely ridiculous. Regina King looks lovely.
I agree that it’s a great look. its fresh and she just looks amazing. perfect hair cut for her
Alison Stoner was hands down best dressed, she looked amazing!!!
It makes me mad how successful Selena is when there are so many talented unknowns out there. She’d get laughed off of American Idol! How is she still a thing?
As for the dress…her boobs are cut off right in the middle. It looks super uncomfortable.