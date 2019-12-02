Duchess Kate spent two days ‘secretly’ working at a maternity ward in London

Did you know that the Duchess of Cambridge has some “secret work experience”? I swear to God, those are like half the headlines about this story, because it’s part of the narrative about Kate: she barely works, and she has barely worked throughout her life. And now suddenly, it’s a story that she secretly (shhh, it’s a SECRET) worked at a hospital. For two days. And basically, it sounds like she just went to the maternity ward and held babies, which in America is called “volunteering.”
Kate Middleton spent two days quietly getting some work experience on a maternity ward of a major London hospital, it has emerged. Royal mom-of-three Kate, 37, secretly shadowed midwives and other professionals at the hospital to learn more about children’s early years of development.
The work was revealed by the palace on the daily list of activities — the Court Circular — which said Thursday: “The Duchess of Cambridge, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, today completed two days with Kingston Hospital Maternity Unit in London.”
Tackling the challenges facing kids in their early years is the defining theme of Kate’s royal work. Last year, the mom of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 1-year-old Prince Louis set up a steering group to advise her on child welfare and the challenges faced by parents and carers.
Kingston Hospital is not where Kate gave birth to her kids – she gave birth to all three Cambridge children at St. Mary’s in Paddington. It’s still not really known what Kate was doing? Yes, her Early Years project – whatever the hell it is – is about early childhood development, but I thought that was more about toddlers and little kids, you know? Not newborn babies! And it’s not like Kate was spending that time at one of her patronages – I’m sure one or two of her patronages might have some kind of overlap with a maternity ward, but she’s not the patron of this hospital or anything. Oh, wait – in 2018, she became the patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the Nursing Now campaign. Maybe that’s what it was? Something to do that? But… why not just say that?
Also: Kate and William have submitted plans – or someone in the Royal household submitted plans – to build a royal education center at the Orangery within the Kensington Palace ground. And yes, “royal education” is just what it sounds like. I guess kids will be invited to KP and they’ll sit in an Orangery-adjacent classroom and learn about British royal history. According to the Daily Mail: “Plans have been submitted to build the education centre at Kensington Palace, where a two-floor extension to the Orangery will allow enough space for a lunch and afternoon tea restaurant, catering facilities and an outdoor terrace. A new garden will also be created linking the Orangery… to the Cambridges’ home.” And that’s not all. A source told the DM: “Education is a very important thing and they want to be able to teach younger children about the monarchy. William and Kate are very much the idol royals and having the new centre here will be the perfect backdrop for students to learn. They are trying to give out a positive message through this project, they are widely appreciated in society.” “Very much the idol royals” the f–k? What is this?
“Idol royals”— is that a misspelling?
Yes, I think they were going for idle. 😉 Idyll also works. 😆
British English usually adds a /u/ after an /o/, so I guess it should be “Idoul”?
(100% kidding. Couldn’t resist.)
That Orangery description reads like W & K want to add an extension to their pad and by calling it an “educational” space, people won’t get mad when it costs 5 Mil of taxpayer money
That was my first thought too, but it says its going to have a restaurant? Or maybe that just means a professional kitchen for catering purposes?
The garden in KP already has a restaurant/tea room, which is called The Orangery Restaurant. It sounds like they are just putting in a dedicated conference center/classroom to add some education around Kensington Palace history and what/who the royals are and why they are/should be relevant (to entertain me with their gowns, jewels and weddings, right?)
I think the Fail is deliberately misrepresenting this, like they did with the previous KP building permit a couple years ago. It is likely Historic Royal Palaces putting in a classroom, as you write, as part of their original building plan. Nothing to do with W&K or any other royal residents at KP. If it is anywhere on KP grounds, it counts as ‘adjacent to X’s home’ if they live at KP.
That makes more sense than the implication that W&K are going to teach royal history classes across the garden from their house, lol.
Here they go again with those damn gardens.
This better not be greenlit when none of their initiatives have done much of anything and these two don’t have follow through.
And before a keen jumps out with Heads Together, that was not Kate’s brainchild
The description has to be wrong. They would have to rework all the gardens and parking around KP to connect the orangery to their residence via garden. It’s in the opposite corner and there are too many buildings in the way. It would have to go all the way around the outside edge of the public museum. They could do a new garden between the orangery and their offices without too many issues. Maybe that’s what they meant? The offices makes more sense than their private residence being used for something public anyway.
What is this? Unless the Cambridges do something meaningful for their patronages that help others (translation: actually put points on the board and show results) this is a puff project.
soooo kids are just gonna come to their home to……learn about the monarchy? sounds….like a waste of money. and LOL at the last paragraph:
William and Kate are very much the idol royals and having the new centre here will be the perfect backdrop for students to learn. They are trying to give out a positive message through this project, they are widely appreciated in society.”
They or the press lay it on too thick every time.
It’s the royal-speak equivalent of “I am a stable genius.” The thicker they lay it on, the more disbelieving I will become.
Kate works…?
I guess they want to get an early start on brainwashing the next generation into thinking that it makes sense to have a monarchy in the 21st century?
I was thinking the same thing. Building support through impressionable children.
Example: second generation scientologists- those poor schmucks rarely leave the cult.
Was thinking the same.
@minx – boom! Nicely done! ( edit – not sure how this ended up here – was meant to be a response to the idol/idle comment above)
Why do they word ish so weird??
I’m not going to dump on her for working or her two days in the maternity ward project. We cant sh*t on her first not working and then sh*t on her when she does.
I’m really curious as to what this early years project is, I think it’s fine that shes still researching but they need to know the importance of timing, dont announce it until it’s close to or ready to launch. They could say shes “researching hoping to start a new project.” I feel like there is a real project they just announced too early. Which makes them look unprepared.
As for the class thing I’m not going to look too deep into that because it sounds like a mess right now, again – early announcing.
But “idol royals” was definitely shade at Andrew and crew as they try to paddle to safety away from that burning ship.
By the time they release anything substantial on the Early Years, these babies and toddlers will be full fledged teenagers.
That black lace dress is soooooo cheap lingerie looking.
Such a dull couple with very limited imagination.
they truly are.
@BELLA DUPONT
For such a dull couple they sure elicit a lot of comments here and on different social media platforms. It’s fascinating to observe.
Because of their platform and how they choose not to use it, Linda. This is obvious to anyone with eyes.
More like idle royals…
The idea with the “secret” visits is to build up the idea that this has been happening all along. You can’t call Kate lazy! She’s always worked really hard, you just haven’t heard about it (inevitable corollary: because she’s so humble and doesn’t advertise it (second inevitable corollary: unlike Meghan who just wants attention))
It wasn’t secret. It was listed on the CC. It was private, as in there was no press or photographers there.
Is it wrong to assume that the history of the royal family is taught / part of the British curriculum? Not all of it, of course but highlights? If yes, what’s the point of this centre?
They’re going to give 6 year olds financial estimates of how much tourist revenue the royals create for the UK every year. Then they will tell the children about the royal family/crown estate’s a significant real estate portfolio, and what a shame it would be if they had to evict some of those tenants and sell the properties off to other rich folk….
A waste of taxpayers money as usual. Unless they are building it to homeschool their children I would rather they don’t bother with this. It’s already part of the school curriculum.
Still a waste of money if its just for their 3 children
“idol royals”??!!! This cambridge/KP PR is losing its mind! Why announce a 2 day(probably 30mins tops) visit??? Her supposed early years research was about toddlers and preschoolers so why visit prenatal care???!🤔
Their PR is all over the place DESPERATELY trying to make them out as “hardworking” when the other day Katie couldn’t even bother go to a 40mins event for her husband’s conservation program🙄
I mean we first heard of this research in late 2015!!!! Got the “exclusive” via their mouthpiece E.Englih that the project (due LAST YEAR) was delayed till February this year!!!!when will they learn or (copy Meghan’s style or reporting after completion like for;vogue)??
So the school will be open to the poor kids or the minority kids? Or the white rich kids?
En, work?
Even 15 yeard old “interns” stay for 2 weeks…
What is the point of sharing this information ?
She is constantly pretending to be an effective worker like the Duchess of Sussex with the minimum of effort and a lot of fanfare from the tabloid press.
The Cambridges spent more money on larger accommodations and had no consequences and they are doing it again.
She is still work shy and competitive with an avid keenness. So dull.
omg, the early years initiative at this point is like the garden. I’m so sick of hearing about it. Just “unveil” it already. Unless this just is what it is – her going to meetings at KP and then a few behind the scenes visits like this.
The idea of visiting a hospital for a few days is a good one, but I wish this visit was tied more into….something. was she learning about the impact that prematurity can have on a child as they grow? was she learning about how for some, nutrition issues start at birth and the impact that can have throughout childhood? I just feel like this whole thing is so vague at this point that they really should just stop talking about it until its ready.
And yes, they want people to talk about it and to know what Kate is doing or it wouldn’t be in the court circular.
“They are widely appreciated in society”….uhhhhhhh?????? I’d side eye that phrase coming from ANY royal anywhere on the planet.
‘And basically, it sounds like she just went to the maternity ward and held babies, which in America is called “volunteering.”’
Cue more talk of Kate feeling broody, counting down to Baby #4 in 3, 2, 1
I think it’s great she’s done this work experience. It’s good to get on the ground insight for her project& think it’s something they should all do for their project based work. Or even when choosing charities to patron. Also recruitment for midwives is said to be down& that part of the NHS is really stretched so more spotlight they get from someone with Kate’s profile the better.
This does follow what I was saying yesterday though about white royals getting praise after adopting same approach Meghan is criticised for. I remember Ingrid Seward saying last winter that Meghan had upset courtiers by doing secret visits to charities& it’s not how royals work- I presume this stemmed from when she was privately working with the Hubb Kitchen ladies& volunteering at SmartWorks to understand the charity more. Yet somehow it’s not a problem when Kate does the same.
Shadowing midwives and other professionals to learn about early childhood. That makes literally no sense. Most of the women in the maternity ward are birthing babies. If there are difficulties, these women aren’t going to be exposed to the Duchess. They will be in surgery and their babies in the neonatal ICU. These visits seem more in line with her patronage of the Ob/Gyn Society and less to do with her Early Britain initiative.