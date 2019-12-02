Dakota Johnson’s tense, awkward interview with Ellen DeGeneres was amazing

Premiere The Peanut Butter Falcon

Just before Ellen DeGeneres’ show took a break for the Thanksgiving holiday, she sat down with Dakota Johnson. Dakota is currently promoting The Peanut Butter Falcon, which came up during the interview, but not before things got awkward as hell. To be fair… has anyone noticed that so many of Ellen’s interviews have been awkward for a while? I feel like she’s mentally sort of tapped-out of her job sometimes. But even then, this Dakota Johnson interview was so uncomfortable that many, many people noticed it. The whole thing is just a master class in shade from Dakota, from “ask Jonathan” to identifying Tig Notaro as her “favorite comedian.”

It’s worth noting that Dakota is THIRD generation Hollywood and to a certain extent, she was putting Ellen in her place. Or maybe Dakota was just tired of Ellen’s sh-t (same, frankly). Anyway… I prefer awkward, uncomfortable interviews to Ellen throwing softball questions at one of her actual close friends. Also: internet sleuths figured that Ellen couldn’t go to Dakota’s birthday party because Ellen went to Texas to watch the Cowboys game with George W. Bush.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

7 Responses to “Dakota Johnson’s tense, awkward interview with Ellen DeGeneres was amazing”

  1. Becca says:
    December 2, 2019 at 8:46 am

    Ellen just comes off as mean in a lot of her interviews that I’ve seen.

  2. Darla says:
    December 2, 2019 at 8:47 am

    I cannot stand Ellen. I haven’t seen Dakota in anything ( I know, I guess I am out of it), but she really touched me when she took the stage at Global Citizen to speak against sexual violence.

  3. Lauren says:
    December 2, 2019 at 8:48 am

    I’m not understanding, is there a reason they would be awkward towards each other? Why would Ellen be at Dakota’s birthday party? Why would Dakota need to put Ellen in her place? Hasn’t Ellen worked her ass off enough to earn her place? Why is it a bad thing if she’s feeling tired after working so hard for so long that she’s checking out a bit? And since when is nepotism good? How has Dakota earned her place?

    I’m so confused here.

  4. Esmom says:
    December 2, 2019 at 8:49 am

    Lol at those tweets! I didn’t watch the interview because I can’t stand Ellen but I have to say Dakota looks amazing in that first dress. I want to brush her bangs away from her face, though.

  5. Lindy says:
    December 2, 2019 at 8:49 am

    I feel like Ellen has lost whatever joy and kindness made her comedy so funny and relatable earlier on. I totally get that it must be exhausting to have to be “the nice one” all the time, and maybe she’s just tired of the persona she’s had for so long. But yeah, I don’t enjoy watching Ellen do her thing much at all.

