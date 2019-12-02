Did Matt Smith break up with Lily James and is he now dating Claire Foy?!

As Claire Foy and Matt Smith promoted the first two seasons of The Crown in 2016 and 2017, it was quite clear that they had become close friends while working together. They would often attend awards shows, premieres and events as each other’s dates. They seemed to have an affectionate work-wife and work-husband type of relationship and a great deal of chemistry together, on and off the set. As it turned out, Claire’s marriage to Stephen Campbell Moore was falling apart around that time, and she announced their separation in 2018. During those years, Matt Smith was with Lily James. They lived together and she seemed to think they would eventually marry, at least that’s the vibe I got from her interviews. But… it looks like Lily and Matt broke up at some point over the past three or four months. According to the Mail on Sunday, Matt and Lily haven’t been seen together since August, and Lily is currently on a girls’ trip with a friend. And… Matt and Claire have been doing a play together. I mean… is something happening?
They shared a Royal romance as the young Elizabeth and Prince Philip in the first two series of The Crown. And now close friends say that Claire Foy is providing a consoling shoulder for Matt Smith, whose relationship with his girlfriend, Downton Abbey actress Lily James, has been the subject of increasing talk among showbiz insiders. The couple have been dating for five years but have not been seen together for months, although suggestions that they have broken up are no more than unconfirmed gossip.
Smith and Foy have formed a close and mutually supportive friendship, and have been spending time together near their different homes in North London in recent weeks, a source told The Mail on Sunday. The two Crown stars recently appeared together on stage in an acclaimed production of Lungs at the Old Vic in London. The play, in which they portrayed husband and wife, required them to spend extensive time together in rehearsals and over three weeks of performances. The friends seemed to revel in each other’s company at the opening night after-party in October.
Speaking to Vogue as she promoted the climate-change drama, Ms Foy gushed of Smith: ‘To me, Matt is my friend and we acted together, as opposed to me seeing him as Prince Philip. From the inside it makes sense, from the outside, maybe not. I think the most important thing is I want to be good for Matt – and, I presume, Matt wants to be good for me.’
Around the same time, onlookers said the two stars looked relaxed and happy in each other’s company as they strolled on the streets of London, on one occasion giggling as they shared jokes. Meanwhile, Ms James has been enjoying a girls’ holiday in South Africa with her stylist friend Rebecca Corbin-Murray.
Part of me feels really sorry for Lily if this is how it happened, if Matt dumped her for Claire. Lily adored Matt and she thought they were going to be together forever. And… Matt left her for someone close to his age (Claire is 35, he’s 37) and a single/divorced mother? So on that side, I do feel for Lily. But I’m also sort of excited at the idea that Claire and Matt might be together!! Seriously, they seem so RIGHT for each other. Yes, he gives off f–kboy vibes but maybe the love of a good woman can change him, I don’t know.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I kinda love this idea and man can she rock a red lip.
That photo of her touching his pocket square seems like an intimate gesture beyond colleagues. And he seems pleased too. Anyway I like them together but hope there was no cheating.
It’s like when Princess Margaret picked lint off of Captain Townsend’s jacket.
Agree. There’s a familiarity there that extends beyond professionalism. And I get it — Actors are more physical and comfortable with each other physically, but it seems there is an intimacy here.
Yeah, i was looking through the pics thinking “just pals, just mates, just … OH NO, definitely boning.”
Sayimg that the love of a good woman can change a f-ckboy implies that there was something wrong with the woman he dated before. It’s on the man to change his ways when he is in a relationship. No one can make someone change.
This. I’ve cried many tears over men who were just awful and felt like it was my fault, when it was solely them.
Yeah, I do not like that comment either and expected more from this site regarding statements like that. Dude is 37! If he’s like this at 37, it’s gonna take therapy and some soul searching to fix himself not another woman that he may have been having an emotional affair with lol..
Yep, that bugged me, too.
If he’s a f-ckboi, that’s on him. And I pity the women in his life if that’s the kind of person he is.
Personally, I’d never be able to get past whatever is happening with his brow. I don’t find him attractive… at ALL. He just looks so pissy.
Right? I don’t find him attractive at all either, and during some of his scenes it would strike me that he looks quite a bit like Prince Harry. Which just goes to show that facial hair was a good choice on Harry’s part. He should stick with that.
Same!
Get outta here with that talk @Oc you can’t expect men to take responsibility for themselves like they are adults with emotional intelligence and autonomy, we women just need to be trying harder!
(Because of the times we currently live in I would like to point out that the above comment is intended to be used as sarcasm and side effects include smiling, nodding and light laughter, please consult your physician if you experience any side effects not listed above)
😅
You’ve made my morning brighter with your sarcasm and fine print.
+1000 to all of this.
Yes! I was like wtf kind of statement is that? How anti- woman. Like the idea behind that statement is that Claire>lily. It’s nearly 2020. Let’s stop comparing who is the better woman, especially bc some tool might have cheated on his gf of 5 years with the one you are rooting for. Rude.
I don’t know about this…? I mean, it could be. They’ve always given me the same vibes as Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa, in that their off-screen relationship is very fraternal. If it really is the case, though, let’s hope there was no shady business in it.
I remember Lily saying in an interview earlier this year that she wasn’t sure where she stood on marriage. Matt is heading for 40 and has often said he wants a family. They always seemed very sweet together but it’s probably not a huge surprise if they’ve broken up now after years together.
I like Matt Smith and Claire Foy as a couple — they seem well suited more than him with Lily James. There always seemed like a power imbalance or something a bit off with him and Lily. Like he held all the cards. And there were loads of rumors for years he was cheating on her with groupies. Who knows.
Well, IF he was cheating on James with fans, then he will be cheating on Foy with fans soon enough. That won’t change. Also, a celebrity who sleeps with fans shows a serious character flaw. That’s a lot. There’s a huge power imbalance, and a lot of naivety going on there. I would be turned off to find this out about any actor.
I disagree. An adult definitely doesn’t need to be protected from acting on a fantasy with a famous crush.
They make so much sense together, and I remember some interviews with Claire where she said her daughter adored Matt… But I do feel for Lily….
Isn’t that Smith’s thing though, he would not move on from on relationship until he has set up another one. That is how he and James got together.
Who did he break up with to get together with Lily?
There was a gf he was with, but I don’t think she was in the industry.
I think.
Wait, am I thinking of another dude.
Think he was dating a model while he was the Doctor.
I think it might have been Daisy Lowe? They were together for quite a while.
He’s a serial monogamist but hasn’t yet found someone he wants to be married to. I’m curious and a bit sad cuz I actually like him and Lily together.
I don’t really buy this. They’ve been friends for years. And Claire has ben single for some time. If Matt were going to dump Lily for Claire I feel like he would have done it a long time ago. If they are dating it could simply be because they are both available now. But I still dont think they are
Yeah- it definitely seems like Matt and Lily are over, but I’m not convinced Claire had anything to do with it.
That’s my feeling too and the tabloids want to make it more salacious than it actually is.
If this is legit, then I’m on Team Lily. I’ve had a crush on her ever since her performance in the excellent BBC adaptation of War & Peace. She is such a delightful Natasha Rostova, she stole every scene she was in. I always thought she could do better than Matt Smith. Yes he’s a fine actor and brilliantly disappears into every character he plays etc, but he seems so bland & joyless next to the effervescent Ms. James.
Claire is not any less than Lily because she’s divorced and a mother. You shouldn’t hurt for Lily because she was dumped for a mom. She wasn’t. He left her (if that’s true) for someone else, her background doesn’t matter. I hate when people do this like oh he left her for someone uglier/not as smart/a mom. It literally doesn’t matter. Claire is gorgeous and talented.
THANK YOU. Exactly. I find it insulting that just because she’s a “mom” that she should somehow be disqualified/less than.
I mean. Have you seen Claire f**king Foy? She’s amazing, regardless of her marital/parental status.
Um, I’m probably dating myself here, but can someone define “f*boy” please? My immediate interpretation is a closeted gay man… but I definitely don’t get those vibes from Matt Smith. So what does that mean?
A f**kboi is basically another way of saying a serial womaniser and cheater. I really don’t get that vibe from him at all…he seems a bit awkward and nerdy. Are people just projecting Prince Philip on him?
Yeah, I don’t get those vibes from Matt Smith either. He’s been with Lily James for years without even a hint of infidelity. Thank you for answering by the way! I appreciate it
Hey, let’s not be dragging on single mothers. That has nothing to do with whatever went down and it’s judgey and irrelevant.
I like all three of them and I wish them all the best. Sometimes, it is what it is. Life goes on.
Hum, why are people saying Matt is a f*boy? I never got that impression from him at all !
Is this a shallow comment with no basis or is there actually something to it?