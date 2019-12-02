Melania Trump’s White House Christmas decorations are not goth-horror this year

Don’t get me wrong, I’m actually a fan of goth-arty Christmas decorations. I love it when people really go all-out on Christmas theme that’s a bit dark or decorations lacking in “cuteness.” It makes sense for an adults-only Christmas, or a Christmas where your kids are too old to believe in Santa. But call me old school or whatever, but I think the White House is “the People’s House,” and it should not be decorated with stark, bare branches or Blood Trees of Doom. Melania Trump doesn’t have any taste though, so her White House Christmas decor always looks like it came out of a Stephen King novel. Christmas 2017 at the WH was all about white and grey – bare branches with backlighting to make everything look wintery and cold. Then last year’s Christmas decor was full of blood-red horror trees.

So I had low expectations coming into this year’s WH Xmas decor. But guess what? Someone must have given Mel a memo or something about No More Goth Christmases. And Ol’ Mel actually did some pretty decorations this year! I especially like the light, bright white-and-gold theme for the main entrance of the White House, that’s gorgeous. She still had to add those stupid Be Best ornaments though. This year’s theme? “The Spirit of America.” The spirit of America is white and gold. Huh. (Actually, you can see some of the flag-themed ornaments in the video)

Photos courtesy of the White House & Avalon Red.

29 Responses to “Melania Trump’s White House Christmas decorations are not goth-horror this year”

  1. Darla says:
    December 2, 2019 at 9:45 am

    I’m sorry that video is ridiculous.

    Reply
  2. Sarah says:
    December 2, 2019 at 9:45 am

    It looks prettier than last years’ Handmaid tale cosplay. Mel is still trash.

    Reply
  3. Alexandria says:
    December 2, 2019 at 9:45 am

    I know someone said this before and I did not think it was possible but she is really beginning to look like Dotard.

    Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    December 2, 2019 at 9:48 am

    I really don’t care, do u?

    :sings:

    All I want for Christmas is a Trump impeached
    A Trump impeached, a Trump impeached
    All I want for Christmas is a Trump impeached
    So I can wish you Merry Christmas.

    Reply
  5. Carolyn says:
    December 2, 2019 at 9:49 am

    How fitting, the Trumps think the spirit of America is “white”.

    Reply
  6. heygingersnaps says:
    December 2, 2019 at 9:50 am

    She is starting to look like Caitlyn Jenner

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    December 2, 2019 at 9:51 am

    Is there a medical reason why that woman cannot put her arms in coat sleeves? And why is she wearing a coat indoors?

    How much of our tax money has been wasted on videos of Trumps walking into rooms?

    These are an improvement over the past 2 years but those gold trees look like dead shrubbery and the Be Best crap is tacky.

    Other First Ladies paid tribute to the 50 states, Melania pays tribute to herself

    Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      December 2, 2019 at 9:59 am

      LP- my theory has always been that Melanoma wears her coats like that because it resembles a cape, and she wishes she was queen.

      Reply
    • PunkyMomma says:
      December 2, 2019 at 10:37 am

      My take is that the capes balance out her figure. She’s belting her waistline higher, er, “kidney enhancements”, etc. are all tricks of the fashion trade to conceal a weight gain in the midriff and hips. Remember, even without the stilettos, Melania is a tall woman—she can totally pull this off for a while.

      Reply
  8. girl_ninja says:
    December 2, 2019 at 9:51 am

    I cannot stand that ole troll.

    Reply
  9. Erinn says:
    December 2, 2019 at 9:53 am

    I kind of liked the creepy red trees last year, ahha.

    This is actually quite pretty, though. Good job to the staffers who had to do all the work, I’m sure.

    Reply
  10. naomipaige99 says:
    December 2, 2019 at 9:57 am

    Tacky! Just like the whole family is!

    Reply
  11. Tiffany says:
    December 2, 2019 at 9:58 am

    Coat on the shoulder means…..that she walked right past the camera, got in a car and went to her actual home.

    That woman don’t live at 1600.

    Reply
  12. SM says:
    December 2, 2019 at 10:02 am

    I don’t care. All I want for Christmas is these people out of the WH.

    Reply
  13. Kristina says:
    December 2, 2019 at 10:10 am

    Very pretty decorations! I do like it better than their past decorations

    Reply
  14. Elizabeth says:
    December 2, 2019 at 10:12 am

    The video’s rather silly. I loathe video’s with “important people” pretending to add the “finishing touches” on when they didn’t actually do any of the grunt work putting things together. But the decorations are traditional and pretty, and the White House staff (most of whom have been there for several presidents) did a wonderful job.

    Reply
  15. lucy2 says:
    December 2, 2019 at 10:19 am

    Pretty decorations (she probably had nothing to do with it), but why does she always stand like she’s in the middle of a fashion shoot for them? It’s weird.
    IMPEACH.

    Reply
  16. Rise and Shine says:
    December 2, 2019 at 10:28 am

    The decorations are okay, but I am so sick of this family (and Melania is not the worst of them, sigh.) The next coming weeks and months are SO important. Let’s all keep working and hope for the best.

    Reply
  17. BeanieBean says:
    December 2, 2019 at 10:44 am

    Somehow or other I missed 2017′s decorations. Yikes! Storm clouds overhead! Missed that portent.

    Reply
  18. Andrea says:
    December 2, 2019 at 10:51 am

    She has made a mockery of the First lady position. She had zero interest in the role and does as little as humanly possible. I hope we can get back to a normal President and First Lady/First Man? next go around.

    Reply

