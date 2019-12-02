Melania Trump’s White House Christmas decorations are not goth-horror this year

Don’t get me wrong, I’m actually a fan of goth-arty Christmas decorations. I love it when people really go all-out on Christmas theme that’s a bit dark or decorations lacking in “cuteness.” It makes sense for an adults-only Christmas, or a Christmas where your kids are too old to believe in Santa. But call me old school or whatever, but I think the White House is “the People’s House,” and it should not be decorated with stark, bare branches or Blood Trees of Doom. Melania Trump doesn’t have any taste though, so her White House Christmas decor always looks like it came out of a Stephen King novel. Christmas 2017 at the WH was all about white and grey – bare branches with backlighting to make everything look wintery and cold. Then last year’s Christmas decor was full of blood-red horror trees.

So I had low expectations coming into this year’s WH Xmas decor. But guess what? Someone must have given Mel a memo or something about No More Goth Christmases. And Ol’ Mel actually did some pretty decorations this year! I especially like the light, bright white-and-gold theme for the main entrance of the White House, that’s gorgeous. She still had to add those stupid Be Best ornaments though. This year’s theme? “The Spirit of America.” The spirit of America is white and gold. Huh. (Actually, you can see some of the flag-themed ornaments in the video)