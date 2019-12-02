Melania Trump’s White House Christmas decorations are not goth-horror this year

Don’t get me wrong, I’m actually a fan of goth-arty Christmas decorations. I love it when people really go all-out on Christmas theme that’s a bit dark or decorations lacking in “cuteness.” It makes sense for an adults-only Christmas, or a Christmas where your kids are too old to believe in Santa. But call me old school or whatever, but I think the White House is “the People’s House,” and it should not be decorated with stark, bare branches or Blood Trees of Doom. Melania Trump doesn’t have any taste though, so her White House Christmas decor always looks like it came out of a Stephen King novel. Christmas 2017 at the WH was all about white and grey – bare branches with backlighting to make everything look wintery and cold. Then last year’s Christmas decor was full of blood-red horror trees.
So I had low expectations coming into this year’s WH Xmas decor. But guess what? Someone must have given Mel a memo or something about No More Goth Christmases. And Ol’ Mel actually did some pretty decorations this year! I especially like the light, bright white-and-gold theme for the main entrance of the White House, that’s gorgeous. She still had to add those stupid Be Best ornaments though. This year’s theme? “The Spirit of America.” The spirit of America is white and gold. Huh. (Actually, you can see some of the flag-themed ornaments in the video)
“The Spirit of America”#ChristmasWhiteHouse2019 pic.twitter.com/4zgxBJN4L1
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019
I’m sorry that video is ridiculous.
It looks prettier than last years’ Handmaid tale cosplay. Mel is still trash.
I know someone said this before and I did not think it was possible but she is really beginning to look like Dotard.
She is! Cannot unsee now…
I really don’t care, do u?
:sings:
All I want for Christmas is a Trump impeached
A Trump impeached, a Trump impeached
All I want for Christmas is a Trump impeached
So I can wish you Merry Christmas.
Brilliant!!!!
How fitting, the Trumps think the spirit of America is “white”.
And gold. Trump is a gauche mofo who thinks gold plating equals class and has passed that on to Melanie.
She is starting to look like Caitlyn Jenner
+1
Is there a medical reason why that woman cannot put her arms in coat sleeves? And why is she wearing a coat indoors?
How much of our tax money has been wasted on videos of Trumps walking into rooms?
These are an improvement over the past 2 years but those gold trees look like dead shrubbery and the Be Best crap is tacky.
Other First Ladies paid tribute to the 50 states, Melania pays tribute to herself
LP- my theory has always been that Melanoma wears her coats like that because it resembles a cape, and she wishes she was queen.
My take is that the capes balance out her figure. She’s belting her waistline higher, er, “kidney enhancements”, etc. are all tricks of the fashion trade to conceal a weight gain in the midriff and hips. Remember, even without the stilettos, Melania is a tall woman—she can totally pull this off for a while.
I cannot stand that ole troll.
I kind of liked the creepy red trees last year, ahha.
This is actually quite pretty, though. Good job to the staffers who had to do all the work, I’m sure.
Didn’t you see her perfectly manicured fingers put a tiny wreath on a tiny window? That was hard work, okay? She risked arthritis for us, so be best. BE BEST.
I admit, I got great snark mileage out of her Used Tampon Tree Fest.
Tacky! Just like the whole family is!
Coat on the shoulder means…..that she walked right past the camera, got in a car and went to her actual home.
That woman don’t live at 1600.
That’s my take too. She always wears her coat because she’s ready to bolt!
I don’t care. All I want for Christmas is these people out of the WH.
Amen.
Very pretty decorations! I do like it better than their past decorations
The video’s rather silly. I loathe video’s with “important people” pretending to add the “finishing touches” on when they didn’t actually do any of the grunt work putting things together. But the decorations are traditional and pretty, and the White House staff (most of whom have been there for several presidents) did a wonderful job.
Pretty decorations (she probably had nothing to do with it), but why does she always stand like she’s in the middle of a fashion shoot for them? It’s weird.
IMPEACH.
It’s really all she knows how to do, pose.
The decorations are okay, but I am so sick of this family (and Melania is not the worst of them, sigh.) The next coming weeks and months are SO important. Let’s all keep working and hope for the best.
Somehow or other I missed 2017′s decorations. Yikes! Storm clouds overhead! Missed that portent.
She has made a mockery of the First lady position. She had zero interest in the role and does as little as humanly possible. I hope we can get back to a normal President and First Lady/First Man? next go around.