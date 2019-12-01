The Cambridges took part in a BBC Christmas special with Mary Berry

I’m giddy with excitement at the prospect of discussing how un-royal it would be for a duke and duchess to participate in a television Christmas special. Just close your eyes for a moment and think about the criticism people would be lodging at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they even dared to agree to take part in a BBC holiday special with Mary Berry. How gauche, how Hollywood, they’re trying to be CELEBRITIES. But we won’t hear a whiff of those criticisms. Because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the ones doing the Christmas special. To be fair, it does seem to be focused on charity organizations?
Kate Middleton and Prince William are serving up a holiday treat! The royal couple is joining forces with British TV cooking supremo Mary Berry to throw a party for those who work or volunteer for charities and other organizations that help the needy over Christmas. In a BBC special premiering next month, Berry prepares some of her favorite festive recipes while Kate and William, both 37, get involved in the kitchen and help with setting up the event.
It will be the culmination of A Berry Royal Christmas airing on BBC One on Dec. 16, which also highlights some of Kate and William’s favorite causes. In the special, the parents take Berry — who is internationally known for her former role as a judge on The Great British Bake Off — around to some of those key charities. They also meet some of the recipients whose lives have been changed for the better by the voluntary sector’s help.
Prince William tells Berry, “Growing up, both of my parents were hugely charitable. My father set up the Prince’s Trust. He’s involved in so many different organizations. My mother has done her work with homelessness and, as you said, AIDS and other charities, and I think I’ve grown up in a household which has been very much a case of ‘well, we’re very lucky — you must give back.’ And you know, my grandmother becoming Queen at a very young age, in the days when it was a man’s world, it was very difficult for her to … make a difference,” William says of his grandmother. “And she’s done it. In her own very unique, distinct way, and you know, my grandmother and my grandfather together are the epitome of public service. And I personally get a lot out of helping people. I find that you hear and you understand and you learn so much more by giving a bit of your time, a bit of your day, to just be around.”
In the special, Berry also accompanies Kate to Liverpool to visit The Brink, the U.K.’s first dry bar set up by Action on Addiction. The bar provides a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction.
Kate also takes her fellow host behind-the-scenes at RHS Wisley, home of her specially-designed garden to inspire the next generation of happy, healthy children. Based on Kate’s “Back to Nature” garden, which was showcased at the Chelsea Flower Show in the spring, it is a crucial part of her efforts to encourage kids to experience the benefits of the great outdoors and is part of her ongoing work in the early years of children’s lives.
Yes, I remember that Mary Berry was part of one of the dozen or so events around Kate’s Back to Nature garden this fall. I guess they were shooting footage for this back in September. Which is shocking now that I think of it – usually, the Cambridges’ M.O. is to announce their projects so early and spend months hyping them (see also: Kate’s garden), but here we are: a surprise announcement of a Christmas special which will be coming out in just a few weeks. The Cambridges have learned to announce something as it nears completion. Wonders never cease. As for this special… it sounds nice.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food 🎄 to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period. Swipe 👉 for a taster of what to expect from 📺 A Berry Royal Christmas… 1. The Duke, Duchess and Mary, along with some very special guests including @nadiyajhussain host a Christmas Party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period. 2. At @rhswisley Mary joins The Duchess behind the scenes to learn more about The Duchess’s commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children. 3. The Duke and Mary visit @passagecharity, the UK’s largest resource centre for homeless and insecurely housed people, which has helped over 130,000 people in crisis through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects and two innovative accommodation services. 4. At The Brink, the UK’s first dry bar set up by @actiononaddiction to provide a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction, The Duchess and Mary meet the inspiring people whose lives have been changed by the help and support of the charity. #ABerryRoyalChristmas | Monday 16th December | 8:30pm | @BBCOne Photos 📷 by @mattporteous / Kensington Palace
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Avalon Red.
I think this is a good thing! A bit of modernity with the televised aspect, yet a “safe” venue like cooking show-esque and focused around their charities to tie it all in. I think they or their office is trying to do more, modernize, and also balance traditional. PS I like Kate’s dress
But I thought anything modern was too celebrity and Hollywood. What changed?lol
It seems like a good thing to be drawing attention so so many charities at a time of year where people make time for TV. People get so excited about Christmas TV.
The one thing that bugs me and I know I might be misjudging William, but the way he talks about charity work still makes it feel like he doesn’t really comprehend it’s importance or just how privileged he is. It feels like when someone donates something to charity and then won’t shut about about it because they feel like that one deed makes them a good person and we can forget about everything else. To be honest I think ALL the royals are like this to some extent. They are NOT voluntary charity workers. They’re probably the best paid charity workers in the world and do the very least by comparison.
Kate is patron of Action on Addiction, yes?
One of the comments on ITV’s social media of these pictures is quel horreur that Mary and Kate aren’t wearing gloves whilst handling food, which just made me chuckle.
Mary Berry is the only English Queen I need, so I will watch the hell out of this, but I will side eye Bill and Cathy the whole time.
This is the relatable family image the Royals desperately need right now with the ongoing Andrew revelations. The ongoing fallout has seen lots of negative commentary around other royals- even Edward lol.
Anyway the content sounds good and like the sound of The Brink. Will read up on it more.
I think it’s fair to say that Meghan has brought some new ideas of working etc that whilst she is criticised- her white counterparts adopt and get praised for. Very typical for POC.
“I think it’s fair to say that Meghan has brought some new ideas of working etc that whilst she is criticised- her white counterparts adopt and get praised for. Very typical for POC.”
Yup yup yup. Business as usual for us.
Oh, yes – Queen Mary! It’s a “safe” television appearance. No one could possibly be offended by the lovely Mary Berry. They’re all looking very festive, which is nice. 🎄 🕯
Cakes and gardens are great, Bill and Cathy, but would mean a lot more if there were more substantive social programs being created or sponsored by them. Ones we can see and that help people, not just meetings about initiatives.
The header photo is probably staged, but the apron with Kate’s pussy bow hanging outside on the bib made me giggle. What’s the point of an apron if your neckwear is going to be spattered with frosting, or drag in the batter?
My first thought is: OMG, what is she wearing? This has been said here a million times: she dresses like she’s stuck in the 80s. Kate hits it out of the ballpark once in a while and I love it. Most of the time though, I feel like she’s attending a throwback to 80s costume party.
I thought she was wearing those hideous overalls from her Vogue shoot 😂😂
Anyone also noticethat *someone*, is now wearing a center part (whilst not giving up those curls of course!)?
Have to say thought, for once, Wandering Willie looks like he’s actually attempting a *real* smile, instead of just a grimace/baring his teeth. They both look really happy in that header shot.
So it’s a series of photo ops with no tangible outcome or goal other than Cambridge PR?
Kate’s dressed like Bridget Jones’ mother
Honestly I am more than happy with the Cambridges trying to score pr points off of Andrew.
Leaves them less time to smear the Sussexes.
Is there any follow ups regarding the Cambridges Pakistan tour?
I haven’t heard of anything coming from the tour.
The Cambridges are taking advantage of the PR mess Andrew created. William is taking on the first responders charities that Andrew had and have them folded into the Cambridge Royal Foundation. (I found no sign off from the queen or Charles.) I also think this is in response to the Sussexes: they put out their support to their charities on Sussexroyal while on leave. The Cambridges want to put out the wholesome British family image, but there is a Rose that is a thorn to that image’s sid1e. William thinks he shut down speculation on that front. He needs to ask Uncle Andy how having the palace machine shutting down stories work out for him.