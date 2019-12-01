The Cambridges took part in a BBC Christmas special with Mary Berry

I’m giddy with excitement at the prospect of discussing how un-royal it would be for a duke and duchess to participate in a television Christmas special. Just close your eyes for a moment and think about the criticism people would be lodging at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they even dared to agree to take part in a BBC holiday special with Mary Berry. How gauche, how Hollywood, they’re trying to be CELEBRITIES. But we won’t hear a whiff of those criticisms. Because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the ones doing the Christmas special. To be fair, it does seem to be focused on charity organizations?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are serving up a holiday treat! The royal couple is joining forces with British TV cooking supremo Mary Berry to throw a party for those who work or volunteer for charities and other organizations that help the needy over Christmas. In a BBC special premiering next month, Berry prepares some of her favorite festive recipes while Kate and William, both 37, get involved in the kitchen and help with setting up the event.

It will be the culmination of A Berry Royal Christmas airing on BBC One on Dec. 16, which also highlights some of Kate and William’s favorite causes. In the special, the parents take Berry — who is internationally known for her former role as a judge on The Great British Bake Off — around to some of those key charities. They also meet some of the recipients whose lives have been changed for the better by the voluntary sector’s help.

Prince William tells Berry, “Growing up, both of my parents were hugely charitable. My father set up the Prince’s Trust. He’s involved in so many different organizations. My mother has done her work with homelessness and, as you said, AIDS and other charities, and I think I’ve grown up in a household which has been very much a case of ‘well, we’re very lucky — you must give back.’ And you know, my grandmother becoming Queen at a very young age, in the days when it was a man’s world, it was very difficult for her to … make a difference,” William says of his grandmother. “And she’s done it. In her own very unique, distinct way, and you know, my grandmother and my grandfather together are the epitome of public service. And I personally get a lot out of helping people. I find that you hear and you understand and you learn so much more by giving a bit of your time, a bit of your day, to just be around.”

In the special, Berry also accompanies Kate to Liverpool to visit The Brink, the U.K.’s first dry bar set up by Action on Addiction. The bar provides a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction.

Kate also takes her fellow host behind-the-scenes at RHS Wisley, home of her specially-designed garden to inspire the next generation of happy, healthy children. Based on Kate’s “Back to Nature” garden, which was showcased at the Chelsea Flower Show in the spring, it is a crucial part of her efforts to encourage kids to experience the benefits of the great outdoors and is part of her ongoing work in the early years of children’s lives.