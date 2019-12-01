Queen Letizia in black & gold Dries Van Noten: fabulous or boring?

Here are some photos of Queen Letizia of Spain late last week. I just like to check on the Spanish queen every now and then because I enjoy her style and I friggin’ loved her dress here. Letizia and King Felipe attended an awards ceremony for journalism, and Letizia was a journalist before she married Felipe, so she’s still involved with media/journalism causes in Spain.

For this event. Letizia wore a black and gold Dries Van Noten dress which I LOVE. This is a spectacular dress, right? Great cut, great style, super-flattering. Various royal-watchers and style-peeps are making a big deal about this look because Letizia might have gotten a dramatic haircut? She’s been wearing her hair long all year, and now suddenly she has a bob? I don’t think it’s an actual haircut though – I think she has her long hair pinned under in that faux-bob style. Anyway, I love the gold-and-black combo. Whenever I see Letizia, I always think that she’s so sophisticated and she just *gets* how to dress in flattering, occasion-appropriate looks every single time. When will our faves? Of course, age might have something to do with it – Letizia is 47, a decade older than the British duchesses we usually discuss.

I’m also adding some pics of Letizia at the Headquarters of the General Council of the Judiciary. She wore a grey dress and I don’t have the designer ID on it. That looks like something Kate would wear, doesn’t it?