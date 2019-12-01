Queen Letizia in black & gold Dries Van Noten: fabulous or boring?

Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain deliver the XXXVI Edition of the 'Francisco Cerecero' Journalism Award

Here are some photos of Queen Letizia of Spain late last week. I just like to check on the Spanish queen every now and then because I enjoy her style and I friggin’ loved her dress here. Letizia and King Felipe attended an awards ceremony for journalism, and Letizia was a journalist before she married Felipe, so she’s still involved with media/journalism causes in Spain.

For this event. Letizia wore a black and gold Dries Van Noten dress which I LOVE. This is a spectacular dress, right? Great cut, great style, super-flattering. Various royal-watchers and style-peeps are making a big deal about this look because Letizia might have gotten a dramatic haircut? She’s been wearing her hair long all year, and now suddenly she has a bob? I don’t think it’s an actual haircut though – I think she has her long hair pinned under in that faux-bob style. Anyway, I love the gold-and-black combo. Whenever I see Letizia, I always think that she’s so sophisticated and she just *gets* how to dress in flattering, occasion-appropriate looks every single time. When will our faves? Of course, age might have something to do with it – Letizia is 47, a decade older than the British duchesses we usually discuss.

I’m also adding some pics of Letizia at the Headquarters of the General Council of the Judiciary. She wore a grey dress and I don’t have the designer ID on it. That looks like something Kate would wear, doesn’t it?

Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain deliver the XXXVI Edition of the 'Francisco Cerecero' Journalism Award

King Felipe and Queen Letizia at the award Giving gala of Franciso Ceredo Awards of journalism

Queen Letizia receives the Award of the Observatory against Domestic and Gender Violence in Madrid

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

8 Responses to “Queen Letizia in black & gold Dries Van Noten: fabulous or boring?”

  1. booboocita says:
    December 1, 2019 at 8:24 am

    Both dresses are fantastic and she’s lovely. I’m more interested in the “hand holding,” though. It looks as though she’s holding his fingertips rather than his hand. I can’t decide if the photographer captured them just as they were letting go of each other, or if he doesn’t like hand holding and the fingertip hold was the best she could do, or he just prefers that she take his arm rather than his hand. Weird. King Felipe almost always looks dour, too.

    Reply
  2. InVain says:
    December 1, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Fits well and I always like a pop or metallic. The dress is very nice but the shoes are the showstopper here! Love them.

    Reply
  3. LouBear says:
    December 1, 2019 at 8:28 am

    Her style is so good. She always looks stylish and appropriate – see! It can be done!

    (Can’t believe she’s a decade older. She looks 40, at most)

    Reply
  4. 10KTurtle says:
    December 1, 2019 at 8:29 am

    And Queen Letizia always has the best accessory on her arm…

    Reply
  5. RoyalBlue says:
    December 1, 2019 at 8:34 am

    Yay. Thank you for covering other royals. Love Letizia’s dress. I find her style similar to Meghan’s.

    Reply
  6. jules says:
    December 1, 2019 at 8:43 am

    Love love love Letizia’s style. She always gets it right. Clothes fit properly and always appropriate for the occasion. Doesn’t spend an arm and a leg on clothing but always looks next level.

    Reply
    • VS says:
      December 1, 2019 at 8:55 am

      Apparently you do not know how much Dries Van Noten costs……

      Anyway, I love her style, very modern……….my favorite is the first look but the shoes do make the look

      Reply
  7. Circe says:
    December 1, 2019 at 9:06 am

    I love the royal posts, thank you for branching out to the Spanish RF. I wish there was a royalbitchy that covered just royalty all the time lol can this please happen? I’d give you a hundred clicks a day at least.

    Reply

