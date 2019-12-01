Virginia Roberts on Prince Andrew: ‘There’s only one of us telling the truth’

Over the years, Virginia Roberts Giuffre has given interviews and told her side to anyone who would listen. She was just a teenager when Ghislaine Maxwell procured her, groomed her and trafficked her to Jeffrey Epstein and Epstein’s powerful friends. Virginia was only 17 years old when Maxwell took her to London – at Epstein’s behest – to sexually traffic Virginia internationally to Prince Andrew. Just a few months after Epstein’s mysterious death in a New York jail, Virginia and five other Epstein victims came together to do a group interview with NBC (the Today Show). Virginia got a one-on-one interview as well, where she reiterated her claims about being trafficked to Prince Andrew, and how he raped her at least three times on separate occasions. Virginia has also been speaking to the FBI for a while. She’s one of many victims trying to find justice. Even though Epstein is dead, Maxwell is still out there. So are many of the powerful men who raped Epstein and Maxwell’s trafficked teens.

I don’t know how people reacted to Virginia’s earlier interviews, but she always came across as authentic and honest. Even moreso in retrospect, now that we’ve seen and heard Prince Andrew lie and bluster his way through a 45-minute BBC interview which was so catastrophic, it could bring down the g–damn monarchy. Shortly after Andrew’s shambolic interview, the BBC announced that their Panorama series (which is like 20/20 or Dateline for American readers) would be doing an interview with Virginia. The interview airs Monday night in the UK. Panorama released a clip:

“He knows what happened, I know what happened and there’s only one of us telling the truth.” The Prince and the Epstein Scandal | @BBCOne | Monday 2nd December, 9pm#BBCPanorama pic.twitter.com/tMIwWBztRR — Panorama 🌐 (@BBCPanorama) November 28, 2019

She says to the interviewer, “It was a really scary time in my life.” She also says, “He knows what happened, I know what happened. And there’s only one of us telling the truth.” Yep. Sorry to all the pizza joints in Woking, but Prince Andrew was telling lies. Also: Virginia is trying to keep the focus on Ghislaine Maxwell, and Virginia really wants Maxwell to pay for her crimes too. That’s what I don’t understand from the FBI/DOJ perspective: why hasn’t Ghislaine been arrested??