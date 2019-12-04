“James Bond is back in the full-length ‘No Time to Die’ trailer” links
  • December 04, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Here’s the full-length trailer for No Time To Die. I don’t know… this actually looks good? It’s a well-cut trailer, I’ll give them that. [Just Jared]
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach are the Indie It Couple. [LaineyGossip]
I’ve been sort of following Justin Hartley’s divorce drama, is it worth covering? I can’t tell if he’s a d-bag or what. [Dlisted]
British peeps honored their indie films too. [Go Fug Yourself]
Here are all of the posters for No Time To Die. [Pajiba]
Did the “Kamala Is a Cop” meme affect her campaign? Yes. [Jezebel]
Wait, people have been shipping Poe & Finn? [Towleroad]
Unexpected stars got back together. [Starcasm]
Willie Nelson is no longer smoking weed. [Seriously OMG]

LA Premiere Of Amazon's "Carnival Row" - Arrivals

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to ““James Bond is back in the full-length ‘No Time to Die’ trailer” links”

  1. Tiffany says:
    December 4, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    It is weird that I was excited for everyone else but Daniel and Remi.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment