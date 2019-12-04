Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out of the presidential race two months before Iowa

I mentioned this a few times: for several months, I was debating who to vote for in my state’s primary next year, and I was trying to decide between Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren. I like them both so much, but over the last month, I decided that I would give my vote to Senator Harris. But now I can’t. Kamala Harris has dropped out of the presidential race, two months exactly before the Iowa caucus. I knew that Senator Harris’s poll numbers were lower than they should have been, and I had heard the stories about internal drama within her campaign. But I’m honestly a bit shocked that she pulled out. I still believed that people were sleeping on Kamala, and that by Super Tuesday (March 3rd), Kamala would be a significant contender. I was wrong.

So what went wrong? A lot of the talk over the past few weeks has been about some bad decision-making inside the campaign, like not putting enough time and resources in Iowa and New Hampshire (perhaps she was betting on South Carolina and Super Tuesday, like me). Plus, she had significant fundraising woes, and she didn’t have enough cash on hand for an ad buy in Iowa in the final months. There are a lot of commentators (men, mostly) arguing that Kamala herself made some bad decisions internally within the campaign. It might be true, but again – Donald Trump’s campaign was run by Paul Manafort, who is sitting in prison right now because of all the crimes he committed AS campaign manager.

Of course there are other conversations too… like how there are so many double-standards applied to women, and double standards on top of double-standards when the woman happens to be black or mixed-race black and Indian. The Bernie Bros screaming about how “Kamala is a cop” didn’t help. I could go on. But I won’t, because I’m tired and sad.

You can read Kamala Harris’s statement below, on Medium. I’m so sad.

It has been the honor of my life to be your candidate. We will keep up the fight. pic.twitter.com/RpZhx3PENl — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Also:

Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial. https://t.co/iiS17NY4Ry — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Some reactions:

Kamala Harris is an incredible talent with unlimited potential. Her career has been defined by taking on those who abuse power and seeking equity and justice for all people. Her intellect and insight will continue to be needed by the Democratic Party and the country. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 3, 2019

Thank you @KamalaHarris for your commitment to fighting for the people, for justice, and to holding Donald Trump accountable. Kamala is right—our system is deeply broken when billionaires can buy their way in. I'll fight with you to make sure our government works for all of us. https://t.co/EU0Esl2oBN — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 3, 2019

My dear friend @KamalaHarris is a trailblazer. I've loved serving with her in the Senate and every moment we've run into one another on the trail. Her campaign broke barriers and did it with joy. Love you, sister. pic.twitter.com/HzLXw88NrM — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 3, 2019