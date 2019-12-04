Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out of the presidential race two months before Iowa

I mentioned this a few times: for several months, I was debating who to vote for in my state’s primary next year, and I was trying to decide between Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren. I like them both so much, but over the last month, I decided that I would give my vote to Senator Harris. But now I can’t. Kamala Harris has dropped out of the presidential race, two months exactly before the Iowa caucus. I knew that Senator Harris’s poll numbers were lower than they should have been, and I had heard the stories about internal drama within her campaign. But I’m honestly a bit shocked that she pulled out. I still believed that people were sleeping on Kamala, and that by Super Tuesday (March 3rd), Kamala would be a significant contender. I was wrong.
So what went wrong? A lot of the talk over the past few weeks has been about some bad decision-making inside the campaign, like not putting enough time and resources in Iowa and New Hampshire (perhaps she was betting on South Carolina and Super Tuesday, like me). Plus, she had significant fundraising woes, and she didn’t have enough cash on hand for an ad buy in Iowa in the final months. There are a lot of commentators (men, mostly) arguing that Kamala herself made some bad decisions internally within the campaign. It might be true, but again – Donald Trump’s campaign was run by Paul Manafort, who is sitting in prison right now because of all the crimes he committed AS campaign manager.
Of course there are other conversations too… like how there are so many double-standards applied to women, and double standards on top of double-standards when the woman happens to be black or mixed-race black and Indian. The Bernie Bros screaming about how “Kamala is a cop” didn’t help. I could go on. But I won’t, because I’m tired and sad.
You can read Kamala Harris’s statement below, on Medium. I’m so sad.
It has been the honor of my life to be your candidate. We will keep up the fight. pic.twitter.com/RpZhx3PENl
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019
To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today.
But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019
Also:
Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial. https://t.co/iiS17NY4Ry
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019
Some reactions:
Kamala Harris is an incredible talent with unlimited potential. Her career has been defined by taking on those who abuse power and seeking equity and justice for all people. Her intellect and insight will continue to be needed by the Democratic Party and the country.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 3, 2019
Thank you @KamalaHarris for your commitment to fighting for the people, for justice, and to holding Donald Trump accountable.
Kamala is right—our system is deeply broken when billionaires can buy their way in. I'll fight with you to make sure our government works for all of us. https://t.co/EU0Esl2oBN
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 3, 2019
My dear friend @KamalaHarris is a trailblazer. I've loved serving with her in the Senate and every moment we've run into one another on the trail. Her campaign broke barriers and did it with joy. Love you, sister. pic.twitter.com/HzLXw88NrM
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 3, 2019
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
this bummed me out. She was in my top two, along with Warren. I wish that all of the nonsense people that have no chance in the hell of winning even the primary will drop out already though. if Kamala has the sense to realize she’s not going to win it, the rest of them should as well. anyone who doesn’t have a shot should quit and throw their support behind whichever candidate they like the best.
I’m hoping that this won’t be the last time she runs, and maybe in four years the country will be in a better place. maybe.
It’s very nice to see the Democrats supporting each other publicly.
Of all the people to drop out…..the rest need to follow suit and start supporting the front runners.
The all white front runners? The white Senior Citizen club and their grandson Pete?
Good luck with that.
@Darla-You are always making things racial.
Okay Karen.
@Robim. Actually, this country is always making things racial. It’s just that people of color don’t have the luxury of ignoring this simple fact because it shapes our lives meanwhile white people get to pretend they don’t see color.
Darla, black voters didn’t support Kamala Harris. Black men didn’t want to vote for her. Black women didn’t want to vote for her.
Cory Booker has the same issue.
Pretending otherwise is a bit silly and gets us nowhere.
Yeah I gotta agree with Mahala here- all I kept hearing about Kamala from POC was “I don’t like how she was a prosecutor…she betrayed her race” or some such argument. I am not sure how much of the AA vote she’d get.
However, there is something to be said for optics and how now the Dem party looks like it doesn’t care about POC and pushed the black woman out. So I can see AA voters saying, “well I wouldn’t have voted for Kamala, but I at least wanted the option” and feeling slighted. I kinda think this is what Darla means?
Kamala dropping out means that we are going to have all-white debate stage in December. No POC, no black people, no black women. When Black women gave the popular vote to HRC and pretty much single-handedly won Alabama for the Democrats. Just saying.
Vote LIKE a black but not FOR a black woman, am I right?
It’s a disaster. People, and I mean white people, have no clue how much of a disaster yet. But they are gonna learn.
You don’t think POC will vote for a white candidate? That’s horrific if it means essentially voting for Trump.
There is no white candidate running who can even match Hillary’s AA numbers. Never mind surpass them. So you tell me. I don’t know what the plan is here. Is it if Warren is the nominee she taps Cory? And Biden, Kamala? Will it work?
Or, are you peeps actually thinking you’re gonna go into 2020 with an all white ticket? I mean, you’re putting on a whites-only debate later this month, so I dunno.
No democrat gets elected anywhere without POC. And black women specifically are the backbone of the Dem party. They do the door knocking. They are the boots on the ground. How tired are they of being taken for granted? I guess we’ll find out when my dem peeps get their way and we march into the year of our lord 2020 with white face.
One of the Kamala’s very early strategies was to concentrate on capturing the black vote, specifically is South Carolina, the third primary state. Her campaign was betting they could lose Iowa and NH and make it up in SC and on Super Tuesday. Her support among white liberals is pretty good but that vote is split about 1,000 different ways this primary. The person currently with the most support from the African American community is…Joe Biden. By a wide margin. You are absolutely right that black women have been the backbone of the democratic vote for years now but they weren’t showing up for Kamala either and that’s one of the reasons she had to drop out. The voting block she had been counting on wasn’t moving towards her.
I think POC will vote for a white candidate, sure. But, if I were an African American in this country, particularly a AA woman, I would be tired of the Democrats always looking to me to “save” them and to come out to vote in droves for yet another white candidate because the white Dems cant bring themselves to fully support a black candidate. So, I would not be surprised if turnout was lower among the AA community, if the ticket is something like Biden-Warren.
First of all, Yang and Gabbard, though I think they’re both garbage candidates, are on the verge of making the cut, so it’s unlikely to be all white.
Second, none of the candidates of color have had any minority support along the way. In fact, it’s support from older black voters that is hugely propping up Joe Biden’s candidacy – an old white centrist who can’t go five minutes without a gaffe.
This is sad. I wish she had been able to hold on until the caucus but candidates do have to spend some time in New Hampshire.
But Kamala Harris is still a United States Senator and she will continue to serve us admirably in that capacity.
“but candidates do have to spend some time in New Hampshire.”
Or we could reform the primary system, or at the very least change the order of the primaries/caucuses. Why should so much importance be given to a tiny state who is whiter than Boston in January when the country is getting more and more diverse? The United States don’t look like NH, and the Democratic Party does not either.
Yes, change the primary system and the damn electoral college. Tired of the minority getting special emphasis.
@sarah and @Rapunzel – yes, agree one hundred percent. Nate silver had a tweet about that – I only saw it bc Castro retweeted it lol – I cant remember what it was exactly but something about how if Dems want candidates that better represent the party, they need to reconsider having Iowa and New Hampshire as the first primaries/caucuses. It’s ridiculous that those two states have so much power in the primaries.
Get ready for four more years of Trump.
It’s funny, when I watch leftist Twitter celebrate bad polling numbers for certain candidates, or the dropping out of others, I wonder if they’re just incapable of looking ahead to the future. They act like children – “I want THIS candidate, and I’m going to complain about the rest of them constantly, and if my candidate isn’t the nominee I’ll throw all my toys out of the crib!”.
The right coalesced behind Trump because they don’t care who it is as long as they win. The Dems are too busy drawing dividing lines everywhere. And so we’re going to end up with Trump re-elected, using the system to enrich himself, and picking, what, two or three more SCOTUS judges?
Personally, I’m glad she called it. She’s my senator and I’m a bit salty we elected her and she ran for president during her first term (it’s an irrational pet peeve of mine). I like her and look forward to more good work on the judiciary committee.
Kamala still made Beer Bash Bret Kavenaugh cry. So there’s that, at least.
She’s my Senator and while she wasn’t my top choice for the Dem primary (I want a Warren/Castro ticket), I’m disappointed she didn’t make it farther for many reasons. Mostly I’m pretty disgusted with the billionaires swanning in to the campaign, as if that’s what the party needs, while other candidates like Booker and Castro struggle to qualify for the next debate. I know lots of political commentators were talking yesterday about how an all white debate stage isn’t a good look for the Dems, and I agree.
“There are a lot of commentators (men, mostly) arguing that Kamala herself made some bad decisions internally within the campaign.”
The biggest proponent of this argument was Kamala Harris’s former Iowa State director (a woman) who gave the NYT her resignation letter, where she stated that she had never worked on a campaign that treated its workers so poorly.
Kamala has a great roll out but then her campaign never had a case. What was she running to do, besides prosecute Trump? That’s fine as far as it goes, but doesn’t speak to presidential voters. How will you help people?
Every other candidate can sum up their campaign in a few words—Booker is love and equality, Pete is generational change, Warren is structural change, Biden is a return to normal, Yang is everyone gets a check. What was Kamala’s case? It just got muddled.
All good points Sandy. She sort of started off positioning herself as the next Obama, and that didn’t work, and from there it was a new campaign every month but nothing seemed to stick. The field was too crowded to not have One Big Thing that you can sell to people.
Dropping out now at least puts her in decent position for a VP pick, but again, what reason is there to choose her unless it’s to tick the “token minority” box ? California is a blue state, no need for her help there.
I know this is a big Warren place. All I can do is speak for myself. i maxed out to Kamala. I was going to go to my nearest swing state and knock on doors.
I’m out. I’ll vote for the dem in Nov, but ya’ll better get your wallets open and your walking shoes on, cause you’re on your own till then. Unless Cory were to catch fire, but let’s be honest; ain’t happening. It’s Warren or Biden. So get busy peeps. Get to knocking and don’t forget to open those wallets! You get nothing from me, except my vote while I hold my nose.
After what they did to Hillary…and Kamala?
I will vote down ticket…and support down ticket…
Other than that? This Dem Base voter is DONE with being a political mule for a party who shows NO respect for its base when it comes to the POTUS election…
The most infuriating part is that you just know that if, or rather when, Donald Trump is reelacted, the hot takes and the think pieces are all going to blame Black voters.
Lala- so you will vote 3rd party? Or for Trump? I may not like any democratic potus candidate (Kamala was actually my choice right now) but I’m voting Dem anyway.
I’m genuinely interested in what you as a black woman decides here and what you think not voting Dem for POTUS will accomplish.
Lala says right in her post she’s voting downticket. Not third party, not trump, downticket. That means she’s not filling in a Prez choice. I think coming for black women and trying to guilt them into voting for your whitey savior, is such a terrible look. Black women are not responsible for trump. White people are. White people voted for him. White snowflakes left their 2016 top of the ticket blank, or wrote in bernie, or voted stein. White people, and i am really talking to white women, need to check their own before coming for anyone else. Collect your own peeps, don’t worry about what black women are doing.
There are several I wish I would’ve dropped out before her, I’m disappointed she didn’t make it to a primary at least.
However, I’m so glad she ran, and I hope she does again in the future. I also love to see her added to someone else’s ticket as VP, or Attorney General.
Whoever gets the nomination we vote blue en masse. My dream team is Buttigieg and Abrams.
Abrams is busy with her iniative against the GOP’s incessant electoral rigging and stealing. She has no time to attach her bright star to Mayo Pete’s nonsense.
How are either of them in any way qualified to be President??
I agree with you on Mayo Pete. Pete as president is a joke to put things nicely. He is the mayor of Indiana’s 4th largest city, he’s pulling at 0% with Black voters, because we are all homophobes apparently. You have to be really white to think he has earned in any way, shape or form, the White House.
But I like Stacey. I think she ran a good campaign in one of the hardest states for Democrats in general and for Black democratic candidates specifically. And I’ve been impressed by the way she has acted after her tough loss. She called out the GOP and her wicked opponent in her non-concession speech. She did not wander in the wilderness only to come back and launch a vanity presidential bid like a certain would-be Texas senator.
And her initiative on voter suppression is much needed.
I would love this ticket.
I’m with you on Buttigieg. I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t know everything about his policies, but I feel safe in saying that he will surround himself with intelligent people and he’s a calm, kind human. (not that the other Dems won’t, mind you, but I like his calm demeanor, I think we need that right now)
Booker will probably be next and then it’s official all my favorites are out. Electoral college is bs, letting the tiniest and whitest states have so much pull in who gets the nomination.
Will vote Warren now, but not with any enthusiasm. I can’t see her doing better than Hillary did (and Hillary did good, just too much stacked against her).
That said I could really see Biden picking Kamala as VP.
Warren’s numbers with AA voters are not great to say the least.
Black voters, especially eledery black voters, who make up a significant part of the AA electorate, value loyalty. I don’t see them being that enthusiastic about a white lady who was still a Republican in her 50s.
We were pretty sad around here last night. Kamala is a shining light.
I was so sad about this – I was torn between her and Warren too. And the fact that Castro and Booker may not be on the next debate stage is so wrong. I also agree we’ve got to change our primary schedule. And yes, we need to stop relying on WOC while taking them for granted and elevating more white dudes.