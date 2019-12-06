Jennifer Lopez rejects the slander that she had a body double for ‘Hustlers’

It is my hope and belief that Jennifer Lopez walks into the Oscars as a sure thing for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Hustlers. Hustlers is a good movie with a GREAT performance by Jennifer. Every now and then, she’ll remind us that she can really ACT. She did it in Out of Sight and Selena. And she did it again in Hustlers. But let’s also be honest: Jennifer will likely win an Oscar based on her first scene in the film, where she does the most amazing dance on the stage, with the stripper pole. It was one of the greatest moments in cinema this decade, and I’m not even f–king joking. But some people – HATERS and Mariah Carey fans – want to make us believe that Jennifer had some kind of body double or dancer-double in the stripping scene. NO. We will not stand for this slander. Jennifer Lopez isn’t about to “pull a Natalie Portman” and win an Oscar based on someone else’s dance.

Jennifer was on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, and he asked her about That Scene, how Jennifer asked that the scene be added to the script and how there was NOT a body double. You can see that part around the 5-minute mark, but the whole interview is good.

When Fallon mentions that she did not have a body double, Jennifer tells him “I have the bruises, I took pictures to prove it…I said, ‘I don’t care if I look like a bat hanging upside down’ my face is crunched, ‘make sure you get me,’ I don’t want anybody thinking…” Yeah. It’s ALL J.Lo. And it is glorious and Oscar-worthy! Anyway, she’s the host for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live. Here are some promo videos: