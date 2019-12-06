Jennifer Lopez rejects the slander that she had a body double for ‘Hustlers’

It is my hope and belief that Jennifer Lopez walks into the Oscars as a sure thing for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Hustlers. Hustlers is a good movie with a GREAT performance by Jennifer. Every now and then, she’ll remind us that she can really ACT. She did it in Out of Sight and Selena. And she did it again in Hustlers. But let’s also be honest: Jennifer will likely win an Oscar based on her first scene in the film, where she does the most amazing dance on the stage, with the stripper pole. It was one of the greatest moments in cinema this decade, and I’m not even f–king joking. But some people – HATERS and Mariah Carey fans – want to make us believe that Jennifer had some kind of body double or dancer-double in the stripping scene. NO. We will not stand for this slander. Jennifer Lopez isn’t about to “pull a Natalie Portman” and win an Oscar based on someone else’s dance.
Jennifer was on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, and he asked her about That Scene, how Jennifer asked that the scene be added to the script and how there was NOT a body double. You can see that part around the 5-minute mark, but the whole interview is good.
When Fallon mentions that she did not have a body double, Jennifer tells him “I have the bruises, I took pictures to prove it…I said, ‘I don’t care if I look like a bat hanging upside down’ my face is crunched, ‘make sure you get me,’ I don’t want anybody thinking…” Yeah. It’s ALL J.Lo. And it is glorious and Oscar-worthy! Anyway, she’s the host for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live. Here are some promo videos:
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Can we also stop with all the Natalie Portman slander? Sis didnt have a body double for her ACTING. Which was fantastic in that film and she earned that Oscar.
Agreed. It takes a lifetime of training and raw talent to be a prima ballerina. So what if all the far away shots are of an actual professional? The audience could then appreciate the overall difficulty of the dance. The character and acting was Portman.
The issue with Natalie was not that she used a double, it was that she tried to take credit for doing all the dancing herself. I distinctly remember interviews with her during her Oscar run where she played off like she did all of it on her own. There is no shame in not doing your own stunts since that is what a lot of actors do, but I think she was really pushing extra hard for the method angle for the Oscar and she got called out for it.
That may be true – but people are still out here claiming she only won because of the dancing. Which is just silly.
That scene was incredible but I thought the movie was just okay. Tone was uneven and while I love J. Lo and her acting was good, it wasn’t some kind of revelation IMHO.
Yeah, it’s obvious she did it all. And she has the most athletic body so I don’t know anyone who would think she had a double. Lol at Mariah Carey fans, 😂😂!
I really enjoyed hustlers and thought Jlo was amazing in it but I have hard time believing she will win an oscar for this role only bc she plays a woman who scammed rich men……rich men just like the oscar voters.
Constance Wu really brought Hustlers down. The others rocked it.
This. Lol I have no doubt Jlo rocked her real live booty, because we’ve been watching her rock that booty since the 90s. It was a good scene. True. But not Oscar worthy. And the movie isn’t Oscar worthy either. But I will say how happy it made me to watch a group of females lead the story from start to finish. That success alone is noteworthy and deserves to be appreciated. Wu was wrongly cast however.
I don’t think her performance was oscar worthy. Sorry.
the awards are paid for by the studios and not earned anyways, so they’re not a big deal anymore.
I agree with you. I watched it, it was a decent movie but I didn’t get all the hype around it or JLo’s performance.