Celine Dion made a 90s shopping video to ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’



A cover of “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” was the second single off Celine Dion’s 1996 album, Falling Into You. The epic ballad was written by Jim Steinman, who wrote (among many, many other songs) Meat Loaf’s, “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” 23 years later, Celine has released a new video for the song celebrating her documented love of fashion. Entertainment weekly has an explanation of all the brands that are represented and the post is above.

The singer revamped her classic 1996 song “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” with a new ’90s-inspired music video, below, that nods to the original. In it, she rocked four stunning looks, including python leggings and a glam iridescent dress, making us once again recognize her as one of the most stylish celebs out there. Oscar de la Renta, Michael Kors, Good American, and Adidas are just some of the brands that Dion repped in the video, made in partnership with Instagram. With its wacky sunglasses, patterned pumps, all-denim outfits, and chunky sneakers, the colorful collaboration also showed off how many retro trends are now making a comeback. Dion even revisited a throwback photo of herself in a very ’90s outfit: big hair, puffy jean jacket, and huge earrings.

[From Entertainment Weekly]

If you want to revisit the original video featuring Celine wistfully imagining that the ghost of her dead boyfriend has returned, here you go:

(In light of Rene’s death, watching this video is a lot sadder to me now, when it used to just strike me as perfectly over-the-top for a power ballad.)

I had a bonkers week, so this was exactly what I needed to watch. I love how much fun Celine obviously had with the video: the nods to the original and the visual puns matching the lyrics with clothes and that throwback photo of her: “There were things we’d never do again, but then they’d always seemed right”. The ’90s returned, and Celine is thrilled. And you, too, can buy her looks, if you’ve got some spare cash sitting around. Cheesy? Absolutely. But so fun, and so Celine: I love this idea that she’s suddenly moved to raid her closet and put on a ’90s-inspired fashion show for herself and her dog. And, as someone who wears sneakers most of the time, I appreciated that she wore them with a couple of the outfits, though she made them look more glamorous than I ever could!