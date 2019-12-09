Angelina Jolie met a young British actor who has her face tattooed on his arm

View this post on Instagram
Today in WHAT IS MY LIFE, the beautiful Angelina Jolie came to Dear Evan Hansen. I showed her my tattoo of her, done by the wonderful @courtneylloydtattoos and she loved it, SIGNED IT, kissed me on the cheek and said she would be back to see my Evan show. I will never recover from this. Thanks to @nicoleraquel_d @lucy_anderson.1, @howveryhannah & @courtneyjstapes for the pics and for making me speak to her 😭❤️ #DearEvanHansen #AngelinaJolie
This is one of the flat-out cutest stories ever. So, you know how Angelina Jolie is an icon? It’s true. She’s such an icon that young actors feel the need to get arm tattoos of her face. So it was for Alex Thomas Smith, the 22-year-old British actor currently working in the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen. Alex has a lovely tattoo of Angelina’s face on his left bicep. Then… Angelina came to the West End to see the musical, and she met Alex. She was so pleased to meet him! And she signed his arm, and he’s now going to get her autograph tattooed on him too.
Angelina Jolie has had a lasting impact on at least one fan. On Saturday, the actress attended a production of Dear Evan Hansen in London’s West End and met with members of cast following the show. One of the actors was particularly excited about getting the chance to say hi to the star.
“Today in WHAT IS MY LIFE, the beautiful Angelina Jolie came to Dear Evan Hansen,” Alex Thomas Smith, a standby for Evan Hansen and Jared in the London production of the popular musical shared on Instagram. Smith revealed that he was a huge fan of the Maleficent star, and even had a tattoo of her face on his arm.
Jolie, 44, autographed his arm below the tattoo, which features the actress smoking a cigarette, and many followers flooded Smith’s comments to tell him to get the signature tattooed. The young actor responded in the comments, “That’s the plan!!!!”
This is so iconic! I’m curious about what led to Alex getting a Jolie tattoo though – do you think he was merely a huge Jolie stan, or did he think her face would look great on his arm or what? Anyway, I love that Angelina checked out this musical and that she made a new friend.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
I think it was cute and Ms Jolie is admirable on many levels. She is so sweet and kind. The most non HW superstar to walk the earth.
Yikes
Not really. Tom Hanks, Keanu Reeves. I’m sure others here could add many names. It’s possible to admire someone without deifying them.
Haha cute and yes, Angelina is an icon and will become even bigger after next year’s Eternal release.
A whole new “nerd” generation will become her fans.
I kind of worry about the Eternals. I think everyone would love for it to be a big deal… but superhero movie fatigue is getting real. And from my understanding there was already a miniseries done by Neil Gaiman, and it didn’t do well. I just don’t think the hype is there in the same way as all the other superhero movie franchises.
I don’t know. I do hope it does well. But I just don’t see it being the success that some people think it will.
I love her face in this picture. She looks unguarded.
That last pic with her back tattoos is incredible.
If there ever was a face worthy of a tattoo, it would be hers because under those cheekbones lives a kind soul.
My signature is an A with a scribble, too!
She looks bad