Alanis Morissette wasn’t allowed to look Vanilla Ice in the eye when she opened for him

wenn37468440
Last week, the musical Jagged Little Pill opened on Broadway. Alanis Morissette also announced that she is going on tour with Liz Phair and Garbage in celebration of the album’s 25th anniversary next year. Alanis is giving interviews, and she visited Watch What Happens Live where she gave an interesting answer to a fan’s question about a long-circulating rumor:

Alanis Morissette has confirmed that she wasn’t allowed to make direct eye contact with Vanilla Ice while touring with him in the early 1990s.

The ‘You Oughta Know’ singer – who recently announced she’s about to embark on a series of anniversary shows – appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she was asked by a fan what her favourite part about opening for the rapper was all those years ago.

They also quizzed her on whether there was any truth to the rumour that the ‘Ice Ice Baby’ hitmaker wasn’t keen on his support act looking at him backstage.

“Yeah, I mean a lot of artists are overwhelmed by incredible, large amounts of stimuli, and I think me looking at him would have overstimulated him, so I just… averted my eyes,” Morissette explained, as Cohen laughed: “That is the best answer ever.”

Yikes. I’d forgotten about that rumor, tbh, but I really love the way that Alanis answered the question. Rather than flat-out saying, “Yeah, I wasn’t allowed to look at him,” she tried to be kinder and gave an answer that attempted to offer a reason: artists tend to be “overwhelmed by stimuli,” and then claimed the power in that dynamic for herself. As someone who gets overwhelmed when I’m surrounded by a lot of people, I can understand not wanting to be stared at constantly, but come on: You find ways to deal with that, and you don’t act like a power-hungry d-ck by banning people from looking at you, especially your opening act. Alanis is the one with the musical that’s getting rave reviews and the anniversary tour, so she’s probably not broken up about it. Vanilla Ice has a long-running renovation show on the DIY network called The Vanilla Ice Project. No shame in that and he seems to have gotten over his issue with people looking at him.

Here’s that clip!

OneLoveMal_ZB7996_326218_155

Photos credit: Avalon.red and WENN

4 Responses to “Alanis Morissette wasn’t allowed to look Vanilla Ice in the eye when she opened for him”

  1. SM says:
    December 9, 2019 at 7:25 am

    Yeah…the level of graciousness in her answer clearly not deserved by Vanilla.

    Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    December 9, 2019 at 7:48 am

    That was a great answer. He looks like a fool and she looks gracious as hell.

    I have no doubt he’s over his issues. It’s amazing how discovering you’re actually not the greatest thing ever, never were, and never will be, will humble someone. Although that has destroyed more than a few stars and one hit wonders, so no shade to him for working where he can!

    Reply
  3. Stef says:
    December 9, 2019 at 7:53 am

    It’s been so lovely to see her evolve and grow as an artist, mother, philanthropist, and businesswoman. I’ve been waiting to see the Jagged Little Pill show since the album came out while I was in high school!

    Vanilla Ice has always had a douchy vibe, so I’m confident he’s still a douchecanoe today.

    Can anyone else still rap (badly) about 76% of Ice, Ice, Baby when driving alone on the freeway? No? Just me?

    Reply
  4. Eliza says:
    December 9, 2019 at 7:55 am

    I think this is way more common than people think. And i buy the reason given by Alanis.

    Reply

