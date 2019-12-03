Alanis Morissette is going on tour with Liz Phair and Garbage

Embed from Getty Images
The Jagged Little Pill musical premiered last year at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge Massachusetts. It’s coming to Broadway this week to start a run that will coincide with the album’s 25th anniversary next year. Alanis has planned another way to celebrate the milestone: a 31-date tour with Liz Phair and Garbage! The Hollywood Reporter has more:
The tour is slated to kick off June 2 with a show in Portland, Oregon, at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater and hit Seattle; Salt Lake City; Los Angeles; Dallas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Toronto; and Cincinnati, before concluding July 25 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
To celebrate the announcement of the tour, Morissette released a new single, “Reasons I Drink,” which will be featured on her upcoming album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, due out May 1.
Presale tickets for the tour will be available starting Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. local time, with tickets on sale to the general public beginning Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. VIP packages will be available starting with the presale.
If you purchase a ticket you will be able to download “Reasons I Drink,” and then will get a digital copy of Such Pretty Forks in the Road on May 1. Alanis is going to debut the album’s lead single on The Tonight Show on Wednesday and is being awarded the 2019 Billboard Women In Music Icon Award next week.
I still remember watching the video for “You Oughta Know” on VH1 back when most of its schedule was devoted to playing music videos. I was in high school and had never seen that level of raw emotion performed in a public space before. It seems like such a clichéd thing to say now, but at the time, I was in awe. I’m on a strict budget at the moment, but I’d love to get to one of these shows! This is a fantastic lineup. Admittedly, I didn’t own any Liz Phair or Garbage albums, but they were in heavy rotation in many of my friends’ cars and on the radio. The ’90s are having a resurgence of sorts and I’m OK with this.
YES!
Alanis has always bugged me. A friend of mine went to high school with her back when she was trying to be a pop princess and said she was rude and full of herself and I’ve never been able to get on board with her. Lots of my friends are fans but I just can’t.
Yeesh. It has been almost 30 years since she was in high school.
People grow. People change.
I’ve loved Alanis since she was a teen pop star here in Canada.
I really want to see the Broadway show. I’ve downloaded the album already.
I would pay good money to see these ladies but alas they are not coming my way.
I was a huge fan of Liz Phair back in the day and even credit one of her songs for making me decide I wanted to have kids. However, she has a new book out and sadly it killed my crush on her quite a bit. It’s really, really terrible. I was appalled, tbh.
My husband and I will totally go to this. We’ve seen Alanis before, together and separately and he has definitely seen a better show from her than me (mine was “meh”, when we saw her together it was a bit better), but I’m willing to give her live show another chance because I enjoy many of her albums. I’m most excited about Garbage who my husband saw when they had just started touring here, but I’ve never seen them. We were just talking about what a great album Version 2.0 is…I really hope this tour comes to the Tampa Bay area or Orlando!
‘You Oughta Know’ was the first song I’d ever heard a woman sing *angry*. It was such a gift to realize that anger wasn’t just for men – that we could rage too. That our heartache didn’t have to be pretty.