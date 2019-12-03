Cate Blanchett in Armani at the British Fashion Awards: stunning or blah?

Here are photos from last night’s British Fashion Awards, an annual fashion gala which… I’m sure gives away awards to fashion people. It’s a thing! It’s quite a big event, actually, and it’s always very well-attended with tons of A-listers and B-listers. This year, they got two huge names: Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett, both acting as guests/muses of Mr. Armani. Both women wore Armani as well – Julia wore a jumpsuit (very flattering) and Cate got the bigger “look” with this lovely gown. I wonder… do you think Julia and Cate worked that out? Or was there a fight about who wore what? Because Cate’s look is so much more special and headline-grabbing.
Emilia Clarke in Schiaparelli Couture. YIKES. I dislike yellow and orange on a red carpet in general, although those colors are all over the place this season. This is just a poorly designed dress though.
Irina Shayk in Burberry. This… is bad? It could have been sort of cool, but the random roses are ruining the look.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Bottega Veneta. I love metallics in winter! She looks like a silver Christmas present. The design of the dress is kind of dumb, but Rosie pulls it off.
Lily James in Valentino Couture. I mean… if she and Matt Smith broke up recently, that might explain this whole look. I would say yes to this dress if I was heartbroken and tired.
Naomi Watts in Burberry. I love a rich velvet look and this is RICH. I’m sort of surprised by how much I love this and want to wear it.
Laura Carmichael in Ralph & Russo. Love her, and I’m sure the dress costs a fortune. But no – she’s underdressed for this event and the actual dress kind of sucks.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Naomi’s jewels!!! Amazing. Both JR and CB look great in my opinion. They have very different styles, and their looks reflect them perfectly. Love Julia’s turquoise earrings.
Julia and Cate both look fabulous. Those dresses/outfits suit them perfectly. I don’t think Julia could have pulled off Cate’s look, to be honest. Cate is just more “high fashion” in my mind – like she takes more risks on the red carpet. Julia’s is a bit safer but she looks fantastic, and I love that is a jumpsuit.
I love Naomi’s as well. I’m really loving black velvet this winter, not sure why (as opposed to other winters.)
I agree, I think both Cate and Julia look great, and their fashions suit them well.
Emilia Clarke is stunning in yellow and yellow is a such difficult colour to wear.
Cate Blanchett is divine.