Cate Blanchett in Armani at the British Fashion Awards: stunning or blah?

The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Here are photos from last night’s British Fashion Awards, an annual fashion gala which… I’m sure gives away awards to fashion people. It’s a thing! It’s quite a big event, actually, and it’s always very well-attended with tons of A-listers and B-listers. This year, they got two huge names: Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett, both acting as guests/muses of Mr. Armani. Both women wore Armani as well – Julia wore a jumpsuit (very flattering) and Cate got the bigger “look” with this lovely gown. I wonder… do you think Julia and Cate worked that out? Or was there a fight about who wore what? Because Cate’s look is so much more special and headline-grabbing.

The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Emilia Clarke in Schiaparelli Couture. YIKES. I dislike yellow and orange on a red carpet in general, although those colors are all over the place this season. This is just a poorly designed dress though.

The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Irina Shayk in Burberry. This… is bad? It could have been sort of cool, but the random roses are ruining the look.

The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Bottega Veneta. I love metallics in winter! She looks like a silver Christmas present. The design of the dress is kind of dumb, but Rosie pulls it off.

The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Lily James in Valentino Couture. I mean… if she and Matt Smith broke up recently, that might explain this whole look. I would say yes to this dress if I was heartbroken and tired.

The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Naomi Watts in Burberry. I love a rich velvet look and this is RICH. I’m sort of surprised by how much I love this and want to wear it.

The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Laura Carmichael in Ralph & Russo. Love her, and I’m sure the dress costs a fortune. But no – she’s underdressed for this event and the actual dress kind of sucks.

The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

4 Responses to “Cate Blanchett in Armani at the British Fashion Awards: stunning or blah?”

  1. Lucy says:
    December 3, 2019 at 9:43 am

    Naomi’s jewels!!! Amazing. Both JR and CB look great in my opinion. They have very different styles, and their looks reflect them perfectly. Love Julia’s turquoise earrings.

  2. Becks1 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 9:48 am

    Julia and Cate both look fabulous. Those dresses/outfits suit them perfectly. I don’t think Julia could have pulled off Cate’s look, to be honest. Cate is just more “high fashion” in my mind – like she takes more risks on the red carpet. Julia’s is a bit safer but she looks fantastic, and I love that is a jumpsuit.

    I love Naomi’s as well. I’m really loving black velvet this winter, not sure why (as opposed to other winters.)

  3. Loretta says:
    December 3, 2019 at 9:54 am

    Emilia Clarke is stunning in yellow and yellow is a such difficult colour to wear.
    Cate Blanchett is divine.

