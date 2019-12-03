Cate Blanchett in Armani at the British Fashion Awards: stunning or blah?

Here are photos from last night’s British Fashion Awards, an annual fashion gala which… I’m sure gives away awards to fashion people. It’s a thing! It’s quite a big event, actually, and it’s always very well-attended with tons of A-listers and B-listers. This year, they got two huge names: Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett, both acting as guests/muses of Mr. Armani. Both women wore Armani as well – Julia wore a jumpsuit (very flattering) and Cate got the bigger “look” with this lovely gown. I wonder… do you think Julia and Cate worked that out? Or was there a fight about who wore what? Because Cate’s look is so much more special and headline-grabbing.

Emilia Clarke in Schiaparelli Couture. YIKES. I dislike yellow and orange on a red carpet in general, although those colors are all over the place this season. This is just a poorly designed dress though.

Irina Shayk in Burberry. This… is bad? It could have been sort of cool, but the random roses are ruining the look.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Bottega Veneta. I love metallics in winter! She looks like a silver Christmas present. The design of the dress is kind of dumb, but Rosie pulls it off.

Lily James in Valentino Couture. I mean… if she and Matt Smith broke up recently, that might explain this whole look. I would say yes to this dress if I was heartbroken and tired.

Naomi Watts in Burberry. I love a rich velvet look and this is RICH. I’m sort of surprised by how much I love this and want to wear it.

Laura Carmichael in Ralph & Russo. Love her, and I’m sure the dress costs a fortune. But no – she’s underdressed for this event and the actual dress kind of sucks.