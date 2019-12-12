The Rock on how it’s hard to make friends when you’re older: ‘it’s not like college’



Dwayne The Rock Johnson was on Jimmy Kimmel promoting Jumanji 2, which I look forward to watching, hopefully in the theater. I rented the last one on Redbox and it was thoroughly enjoyable so maybe this holiday I’ll have time for this dumb movie. I mean that in the nicest way. Dwayne is always so congenial and uncontroversial that he doesn’t give us much to talk about. The dude is a standup guy, he works hard and he’s gracious to fans. He’s also good to his parents. The Rock and Kimmel talked about the fact that they both bought houses for their parents and how they had to put the reins on stuff their parents wanted. I’ve never been in a position to buy my parents a house, but this was still relatable to me. In Dwayne’s case his parents are divorced so he bought them each a house. Impressive. He gave his mom her pick of a dream house last Christmas, and there’s a particular reason she had to choose one from several.

On his friendship with Kevin Hart

Dwayne: It’s definitely a real friendship, it’s one I didn’t anticipate. As you get older, it’s not like in high school or college where you have a lot of best friends. He has become truly a great friend. As much sh-t as we give each other, he had a tough year and I’m so happy he’s back. He’s in the game and he’s feeling good and very resilient. I’m very happy for him. On buying houses for their parents

Jimmy: Is it as easy as it sounds to [buy a house]? Who picks the house?

Dwayne: You gotta take control. Give them options, scope out the neighborhood, [vet] everything. If not it’s just a runaway train.

Jimmy: I did that. There’s always things, you know? ‘It’s a little small.’ Did you have any of that?

Dwayne: My old man was a little like that. ‘There’s a lot of animals and critters in the back. Maybe if I could get a fence.’

‘Yeah you could get it, sure. Maybe you could get it. Sure I could do that too. Of course.’

Jimmy: Nothing is ever easy is it?

Dwayne: Nothing’s easy with the parents.

[From Jimmy Kimmel Live]

After that Dwayne did his Danny DeVito impression, because DeVito is in Dwayne’s body in the Jumanji game, and he sounded really close! This movie will be fun. As I mentioned this in no way applies to me, but it might, someday, when my dreams come true. Of course Dwayne and Jimmy’s parents were demanding and wanted specific things because they’re parents, that’s what parents typically do with their kids. Also people want specific things in their homes, that’s where you live! I would do this to my kid. “Can I get a jet tub? The neighborhood is a little loud, is there something closer to you and your family?” I mean it’s not like I’m living with him, although old lady me would totally do that. Also I agree with him that it’s harder to make friends when you’re older.

Here’s that interview!

