Kris Jenner is giving Botox for Christmas and getting paid for it

If Kris Jenner drew your name for Secret Santa, you may want to stop reading now because I know what you’re getting for Christmas: Botox. That’s right, Botox, and it’s not costing her a thing. In fact, it’s making her money. Kris has partnered with Botox Cosmetic and plans on sticking $100 Botox gift cards in everyone’s stocking. Honest to God, Kris Jenner partnering with Botox might be the most perfect pairing since toast met butter.
When it comes to holiday prep, Kris Jenner is ahead of the game.
The Keeping up with the Kardashians matriarch has partnered with Botox Cosmetic and is giving Botox gift cards to friends and family.
“It’s a one stop shop for me,” Jenner, 64, tells PEOPLE. “And who doesn’t love Botox? For me it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time.”
As for her beauty routine, Jenner is surprisingly low-key.
“My routine is pretty simple, but it always has been my entire life,” she explains. “A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I’m good to go. I’m pretty traditional. As long as I’m clean and scrubbed up, I’m a happy camper.”
And ultimately, despite six kids, ten grandchildren and an exceedingly full schedule, “personal care is really important,” says Jenner. “I taught my kids that when they were really young. And then they remind me of the horror stories of getting their first bikini waxes! We love great beauty experiences and learning about new things and new products.”
It would be foolish for any Kardashian-Jenner to deny plastic surgery at this point but I’m still down with Kris being up front about her Botox routine. I’ve always told myself that if I got plastic surgery, I would be honest about it, like Dixie Carter and Dolly Parton. So I appreciate anyone who does. I’ve not gone the Botox route yet, but I’ve seen people who have – obviously, I live in LA, it’s unavoidable. I can say that of the people I know personally who have had Botox, most of them look great. Certain days, I won’t know why, but they’ll just look particularly radiant. When I mention how marvelous they look, it’s usually because of a recent round of Botox. So Kris is correct in that with the right supervision and administering, a little Botox does wonders. But Kris’ using “a little” to describe her work has me raising my non-Botoxed brow at her. Between injections and Photoshop, her face looks like polished marble.
Still, this really is a marriage made in Spa Heaven. As far as I can make out, with my four clicks of research, the gift card Kris is schilling is like a SpaFinder gift card. If you get the gift card, which is $100 so Kris isn’t ‘giving’ me anything, you can use it at any of the Brilliant Distinction providers found on the website. Going just off my Google search again, Botox costs about $10-$15 a unit and each ‘region’ on your face needs between 15 to 35 units. According to these numbers, with Kris’ ‘gift’, I could choose between having one of my crow’s feet or one of the two lines between my eyes done. It’s the thought that counts, right?
Does anyone want to hazard a guess as to what age her girls got those ‘first bikini waxes’ they complained about?
