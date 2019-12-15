Kim Kardashian ‘had five different operations’ to fix the damage of pregnancy

Kim Kardashian had two awful pregnancies with North and Saint. She had preeclampsia with her first pregnancy (North) and she was induced at 34 weeks. With her second pregnancy, her doctors basically had to operate on her reproductive system for hours because there were so many complications. After that, she knew that her body wouldn’t be able to go through another pregnancy. Apparently, she did ask her doctors about it though, and they told her that it’s not even a discussion – the answer was no, under no uncertain terms. Kim discussed all of this as part of her promotion for SKIMS, wherein nine women talk about what cause they’re supporting during this holiday season. The thing is… Kim’s cause is the Bail Project, which has nothing to do with reproductive health issues. Still, she spoke at length about those issues.

Kim Kardashian West is opening up about her harrowing yet fulfilling journey to motherhood. On Thursday, Kim, 39, shared a video as part of her shapewear brand SKIMS’ new 2019 holiday campaign featuring the stories of nine women, including herself, and the causes they believe in. For her story, Kim, who revealed she is supporting the Bail Project, speaks about her struggles with preeclampsia and having to undergo five different surgeries to undo the damage pregnancy caused her body.

“When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down,” Kim, who is seen wearing an ensemble from her SKIMS Cozy Collection, says in the clip. “The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby. At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labor — they induced me. North was 4 pounds. She was almost six weeks early,” Kim explains. She later explains in the clip that after her delivery, her placenta never came out, but instead grew inside her uterus. “That is what women die from in childbirth,” Kim says.

Despite the daunting experience, Kim longed for more children with husband Kanye West. However, the reality star, who has previously opened up about fertility complications, struggled to conceive.

“After my daughter was born, I still continued to do the process of freezing my eggs. I was able to get pregnant through that with my son Saint, and then I had two embryos left. I had the same condition, same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter,” Kim explains. “After that, I had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did on the inside.”

After welcoming Saint, now 4, Kim realized she still wanted more kids, but her doctors were against her getting pregnant again. “I asked my doctors, ‘Can I do it one more time?’ And they were like, ‘We won’t even put an embryo in you — that would be like malpractice,’” Kim says.

The KKW Beauty founder shares that’s when she turned to surrogacy. She used two different surrogates for her last two embryos. Kim and Kanye, 42, 23-month-old daughter Chicago in January 2018 and 7-month-old son Psalm in May — both via surrogate. “I’m so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me — they came to me. I’m so thankful for surrogates. I’m really thankful for my family. I grew up with so many siblings. I just loved being in a big environment. I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies. It was all worth it,” Kim concludes.