Colin Firth & Livia Giuggioli have separated, about 20 months after her affair scandal

In March 2018, we became a bit obsessed with the story of Colin Firth, his wife Livia Giuggioli Firth, and her lover Marco Brancaccia. We learned of Livia’s lover first at that time, when Colin and Livia went to the Italian police to say that Marco had been stalking and harassing them following a brief, passionate affair between Livia and Marco. As it turned out, Marco and Livia were old school friends, and the official story was that Colin and Livia had a brief separation. During that separation Livia and Marco’s affair happened, she cut him off and reconciled with Colin, then Marco started stalking and harassing them. Marco admitted to writing a letter to Colin, telling him all about the affair, just as Marco also sold his story to a few tabloids in Britain and Italy.

The whole thing was messy, and I always thought Colin was a gentleman for going along with the “we were briefly separated” story, and for using his money and fame to protect his cheating wife from an ex-lover who was obsessed with her. Unfortunately, the situation didn’t bode well for the state of their marriage long-term – Livia reportedly found marriage to Colin Firth to be somewhat “stale.” And so, obviously, they’re getting formally separating now.

Colin Firth and his wife Livia Firth have split, PEOPLE can confirm. “Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children,” reps for the pair tell PEOPLE in a statement. “They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.” The announcement comes almost two years since the actor, 59, and Livia revealed that she had a relationship with another man while the two were briefly separated. The pair were most recently photographed together in September, while attending the Green Carpet Fashion Awards during the Milan Fashion Week. They share sons Luca, 18, and Matteo, 16.

[From People]

Yep, not a surprise. Livia and Colin made a lot of sense together, and of course he benefited from having such a classy image – that of a dapper British gentleman, married to a beautiful Italian woman, and having such a strong, long-lasting marriage. But I could see how that image might grate on both of them. Oh, well. Colin Firth is single, ladies. Mr. Darcy is ready to be courted.