Colin Firth & Livia Giuggioli have separated, about 20 months after her affair scandal

The World Premiere of 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' held at the Eventim Apollo

In March 2018, we became a bit obsessed with the story of Colin Firth, his wife Livia Giuggioli Firth, and her lover Marco Brancaccia. We learned of Livia’s lover first at that time, when Colin and Livia went to the Italian police to say that Marco had been stalking and harassing them following a brief, passionate affair between Livia and Marco. As it turned out, Marco and Livia were old school friends, and the official story was that Colin and Livia had a brief separation. During that separation Livia and Marco’s affair happened, she cut him off and reconciled with Colin, then Marco started stalking and harassing them. Marco admitted to writing a letter to Colin, telling him all about the affair, just as Marco also sold his story to a few tabloids in Britain and Italy.

The whole thing was messy, and I always thought Colin was a gentleman for going along with the “we were briefly separated” story, and for using his money and fame to protect his cheating wife from an ex-lover who was obsessed with her. Unfortunately, the situation didn’t bode well for the state of their marriage long-term – Livia reportedly found marriage to Colin Firth to be somewhat “stale.” And so, obviously, they’re getting formally separating now.

Colin Firth and his wife Livia Firth have split, PEOPLE can confirm.

“Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children,” reps for the pair tell PEOPLE in a statement. “They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The announcement comes almost two years since the actor, 59, and Livia revealed that she had a relationship with another man while the two were briefly separated. The pair were most recently photographed together in September, while attending the Green Carpet Fashion Awards during the Milan Fashion Week. They share sons Luca, 18, and Matteo, 16.

[From People]

Yep, not a surprise. Livia and Colin made a lot of sense together, and of course he benefited from having such a classy image – that of a dapper British gentleman, married to a beautiful Italian woman, and having such a strong, long-lasting marriage. But I could see how that image might grate on both of them. Oh, well. Colin Firth is single, ladies. Mr. Darcy is ready to be courted.

Kingsman The Golden Circle World Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

14 Responses to “Colin Firth & Livia Giuggioli have separated, about 20 months after her affair scandal”

  1. Sierra says:
    December 15, 2019 at 8:07 am

    Such a shame but I think the damage was too much to be able to heal.

    Reply
  2. Enn says:
    December 15, 2019 at 8:12 am

    Maybe he can move to Portugal and write a book.

    Reply
  3. Flying fish says:
    December 15, 2019 at 8:20 am

    Not surprising.

    Reply
  4. LadyLaw says:
    December 15, 2019 at 8:23 am

    That whole mess seemed like a lot of pain for anyone to endure. Hopefully Colin finds happiness.

    Reply
  5. Valiantly Varnished says:
    December 15, 2019 at 8:29 am

    Not shocking. But women live Colin so he will find love again I’m sure.

    Reply
  6. Originaltessa says:
    December 15, 2019 at 8:55 am

    I had them split already in my head. This just seems a formality.

    Reply
  7. sue denim says:
    December 15, 2019 at 9:00 am

    I heard her speak at a conference one time years ago, for her own work, and the connection to Colin’s greater star power, when she was asked about it, seemed to rankle her. Who knows what really went on, but I thought uh-oh even then…

    Reply
  8. Jellybean says:
    December 15, 2019 at 9:02 am

    Why does everything men do have to be presented as having an ulterior motive?

    Reply
  9. Harla says:
    December 15, 2019 at 9:14 am

    My sister and I have already started fighting over him :) Of course the fact that we’re both happily married has entered into that equation yet lol!

    Reply

