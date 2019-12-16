Sally Field arrested protesting climate change too: ‘We can do something’



My heart skipped a beat the other day when I saw a quick headline on Facebook about Sally Field getting arrested. I thought, Wait…what?! Then I scrolled down to see what she was arrested for: protesting climate change, and I thought, “Oh, OK. Go, Sally!” The actress joined Jane Fonda on her most recent Fire Drill Friday and was among 26 people arrested by the Capitol Police:

“I am a mother, I am a grandmother, the time is now,” Field said during a speech. “We cannot sit back in our comfort zones, on our couches and wonder, ‘What can we do?’ We can get out, we can do something.” Footage from the Fire Drill Fridays Twitter account shows crowds cheering as Field is taken from the steps of the Capitol by police. She appeared to be in good spirits, smiling and holding her wrists in the air.

[From CBS News]

The theme of Friday’s protest was jobs, communities, and just transitions for workers currently working in fossil fuel industries. Jane Fonda also spoke at the rally, saying, “‘Transforming our industrial base and energy systems can and will create millions of good jobs, but we must ensure that they guarantee workers a living wage, a union wage, full benefits, a safe workplace, and that they have a say in designing and full rights to collective bargaining[.]‘” (Jane had previously said that she wouldn’t get arrested again until December 20.)

It’s wonderful that Sally showed up. I didn’t realize that the protests were themed, and I think it’s so important that there is a focus on people who work in these industries and need to be able to continue to work as we transition away from fossil fuels. I’ve said it before, but I hope that someone takes up this cause after Jane goes back to work. My assumption is that she’s planning for that. I’d love for Greta Thunberg to participate, and not just because it would tick off the baby at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue: She’s knowledgeable, she’s eloquent, she’s energized, and she’s not interested in sugar-coating her message.

Thank you to @sally_field who was just arrested on the US Capitol steps with #FireDrillFriday taking action demanding a just transition! pic.twitter.com/T54vKME0Ve — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) December 13, 2019

