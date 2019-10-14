Jane Fonda arrested on Capitol Hill during climate change protest, will do it every Friday



I was afraid that after the climate marches in September that attention to the threat of climate change would drop to some extent, but am surprised and grateful that that doesn’t appear to be the case. One of the stories that’s been showing up in my newsfeed all weekend is that Jane Fonda was arrested on Friday for protesting climate change at the Capitol:

Jane Fonda was arrested Friday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol while protesting against climate change, PEOPLE confirms. WUSA9 posted video online showing the 81-year-old actress and longtime activist being taken into custody. Fonda had announced her intentions ahead of the protest, telling the Washington Post she recently moved to D.C. so she could be more active on the issue of climate change. She said that she plans to protest this same way for the next 14 Fridays. “I’m going to take my body, which is kind of famous and popular right now because of the [Netflix] series [Grace and Frankie] and I’m going to go to D.C. and I’m going to have a rally every Friday,” Fonda said in an interview with the Post. “It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday.’ And we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday.”

[From Entertainment Weekly]

16 people were arrested by the Capitol Police for “unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol” according to Communications Director Eva Malecki, and were “charged with crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.” I love that Jane is wearing a bright red coat. She knows that she’s going to get arrested and that it’s going to be filmed, She doesn’t care about the former and wants to make sure that she’s seen. Her message is not “Look at me!” but, “Yes, I’m actually here, and yes, I’m going to get arrested, and I don’t care, because this is too important.”

Jane told The Washington Post that she was inspired by Great Thunberg:

“[Greta] realized what was happening and that this was barreling at us like an engine . . . . It so traumatized her that she stopped speaking and eating. And when I read that it rocked me, because I knew that Greta had seen the truth. And the urgency came into my DNA the way it hadn’t before.”

[From The Washington Post]

I’d not read or heard about Jane’s interview with the Post, so maybe her arrest will also draw more people on subsequent Fridays, which would be fantastic. I also love that she talked about being inspired by Greta. Given all of the nastiness being hurled at Greta from grown men who can’t handle her intelligence, her passion, and her common sense, it’s a nice change of pace to hear from someone like Jane, who is inspired by Greta’s actions. I hope the two get to meet eventually.

