Lizzo and her team played with rescue dogs in Wisconsin and one was adopted



The ASPCA reports that every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals end up in shelters in the United States. Reading stories about people adopting from shelters always makes me happy. Here’s one more: A member of Lizzo’s crew just adopted a fur baby after the singer and her crew spent some time with rescue dogs while on tour in Wisconsin:

During a stop in Madison, the “Truth Hurts” singer and her team got together with adoptable puppies from Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin ― a nonprofit that finds homes for dogs, cats and small animals like rabbits.

One especially lucky puppy not only got to meet Lizzo, she also got a new home out of the visit, the organization wrote in a Friday Facebook post.

“Some very lucky Underdog puppies had the opportunity to hang out with Lizzo before her show at The Sylvee yesterday,” the post read, alongside a photo of Lizzo and a puppy relaxing on a bed. “And we’re pleased to report that Saba, now Poke (pictured here) was adopted by a member of her crew!”

The group added, “Enjoy that Bling-Bling lifestyle Poke,” followed by a sparkly heart emoji.

Lizzo had reached out to the company that runs The Sylvee to see if “there were rescue/shelter puppies who could come do a puppy party” the afternoon before the show, Underdog founder Lauren Wojtasiak told HuffPost.

“So a few volunteers and myself brought six pups to the crew dressing room and everyone had fun and played with the adoptable pups,” said Wojtasiak in a Facebook message. “Her crew member fell in love with one of the chihuahua mix pups, and went through our regular adoption process to adopt her.”

Wojtasiak said that everyone ― including the woman who had been fostering the pup ― thought the crew member was a “great fit.”