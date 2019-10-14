Lizzo and her team played with rescue dogs in Wisconsin and one was adopted

The ASPCA reports that every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals end up in shelters in the United States. Reading stories about people adopting from shelters always makes me happy. Here’s one more: A member of Lizzo’s crew just adopted a fur baby after the singer and her crew spent some time with rescue dogs while on tour in Wisconsin:
During a stop in Madison, the “Truth Hurts” singer and her team got together with adoptable puppies from Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin ― a nonprofit that finds homes for dogs, cats and small animals like rabbits.
One especially lucky puppy not only got to meet Lizzo, she also got a new home out of the visit, the organization wrote in a Friday Facebook post.
“Some very lucky Underdog puppies had the opportunity to hang out with Lizzo before her show at The Sylvee yesterday,” the post read, alongside a photo of Lizzo and a puppy relaxing on a bed. “And we’re pleased to report that Saba, now Poke (pictured here) was adopted by a member of her crew!”
The group added, “Enjoy that Bling-Bling lifestyle Poke,” followed by a sparkly heart emoji.
Lizzo had reached out to the company that runs The Sylvee to see if “there were rescue/shelter puppies who could come do a puppy party” the afternoon before the show, Underdog founder Lauren Wojtasiak told HuffPost.
“So a few volunteers and myself brought six pups to the crew dressing room and everyone had fun and played with the adoptable pups,” said Wojtasiak in a Facebook message. “Her crew member fell in love with one of the chihuahua mix pups, and went through our regular adoption process to adopt her.”
Wojtasiak said that everyone ― including the woman who had been fostering the pup ― thought the crew member was a “great fit.”
According to the shelter’s founder, Lizzo has done this in other cities as well, and HuffPost mentioned that she recently brought puppies that were up for adoption on stage during her Washington, D.C., show to encourage fans to adopt. Bringing the animals on stage, or even just talking about them, is a great way to raise awareness about the large numbers of pets in shelters and to encourage people who are considering adding to their family by adopting an animal to seriously consider adoption rather than buying from a breeder. I hope that Lizzo continues to do this. Plus, unless people are allergic, who doesn’t want to play with a bunch of adorable puppies and kittens for a little while? That’s a great way to reduce stress, too! Congrats to little Poke and their new family!
Lizzo is the best. Just love her. Just keep making your music and working for the good. Such a positive, lovely woman with talent to burn. And I love the purple hair!
Yeah, I saw this on Lizzos IG story. Those puppies were so cute.
Also, when she brought the puppies out on stage that time she made sure the crowd wouldn’t scream and scare them beforehand.
Awww my city is on celebitchy!! Lizzo’s show sold out insanely fast and people said she absolutely rocked it. Plus, who doesn’t love a sweet little adoption pup?!
Hey, fellow Madisonian!
Underdog is a wonderful rescue! I adopted my beloved cat from there. No one wanted to adopt him because he’s fiv+, Lauren was his foster mom for 6 months and she was great. Knowing she got to work with Lizzo to get more pups adopted makes my heart so happy!