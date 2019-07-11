Nicole Kidman & Eva Mendes both showed off their new fur-baby family members

Two celebrity ladies announced the new additions to their families this week, and I’m here for it. I’ve been thinking about getting a kitten this summer too, so maybe this Hot Girl Summer is really New Fur-Baby Summer. Eva Mendes has always had dogs, and she’s always loved BIG dogs. And she got a new one, a rescue pupper she’s named Lucho.

Meet Lucho. The newest member of our family. We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network @fflrescuenetwork. If you’re looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option. So many little dudes out there needing a home. If you’re not able to have a pet but love animals , you can donate to this nonprofit. All donations are tax deductible. Your donation helps keep animals off the streets and out of shelters where they euthanize

[From Eva’s IG]

Lucho looks like a mixed breed to me, but I suck at identifying which breeds make up a doggo. Which also means that I’m just going with “poodle” or “poodle mix” for Nicole Kidman’s new dog too! Nicole has apparently only had cats her whole life – and she currently has two fluffy kitties named Snow and Ginger, and she’s a self-described “cat person.” But she got a red, fluffy little dog. I wonder if he’s a rescue? Hm.