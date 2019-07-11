Nicole Kidman & Eva Mendes both showed off their new fur-baby family members

Two celebrity ladies announced the new additions to their families this week, and I’m here for it. I’ve been thinking about getting a kitten this summer too, so maybe this Hot Girl Summer is really New Fur-Baby Summer. Eva Mendes has always had dogs, and she’s always loved BIG dogs. And she got a new one, a rescue pupper she’s named Lucho.
Meet Lucho. The newest member of our family. We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network @fflrescuenetwork.
If you’re looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option. So many little dudes out there needing a home. If you’re not able to have a pet but love animals , you can donate to this nonprofit. All donations are tax deductible. Your donation helps keep animals off the streets and out of shelters where they euthanize
Lucho looks like a mixed breed to me, but I suck at identifying which breeds make up a doggo. Which also means that I’m just going with “poodle” or “poodle mix” for Nicole Kidman’s new dog too! Nicole has apparently only had cats her whole life – and she currently has two fluffy kitties named Snow and Ginger, and she’s a self-described “cat person.” But she got a red, fluffy little dog. I wonder if he’s a rescue? Hm.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
Definitely get another kitten. Two cats are so fun.
Yes!
Yes! We have three cats and they are such a joy to share our lives with. Our two older ladies (12) love to romp around with their little sister (4) and I swear she keeps them young!
Yes I highly recommend getting 2 kittens. I always had just 1 cat, and when my last one passed away I adopted 2 – they have so much fun together, and use up a LOT of energy on each other.
All of the rescues and shelters here are swamped with kittens right now! Please spay and neuter, and support TNR efforts!
They are both gorgeous dogs! Awww, now I have puppy fever. I’ll just have to remind myself how annoyed I get when my roommate wants me to take his dog out for him in the middle of the night because he’s not home from the bar yet. LOL.
Eva’s looks like a weimaraner/doberman mix?
Looks purebred weimaraner. It’s shocking how many purebred dogs end up in rescue because people don’t research breeds to find out which breed might work best with their lifestyle. Or get rid of them when they’re no longer cute puppies. I’ve also found rescue placement for purebred dogs I’ve gotten from backyard breeders who are going to put the dogs down when they’re not producing healthy litters anymore. It’s makes me angry and depressed.
Agree on the Weimaraner ID. When I worked in rescue we saw some Weimeraners in shelters a bit because, like a lot of breeds, without training, they can be wild and destructive. They are not a bright breed (one trainer I know called them the dumbest dogs she had ever worked with), and they need structure and a channel for their energy. They are like Labs in that they need to run and play and get that energy out, or they dig and chew.
Nicole’s pup looks like a mini-poodle/poodle mix to me. My mini-poodle has the exact same body and facial structure as her dog, at least from what I can see in the picture. They are a great breed and good for cat people in that they are smart and don’t demand a ton of exercise.
Lucho is a weimaraner.
Toy dogs are so often mixed to create “designer breeds” I wouldn’t guess at Nicole’s dog.
Definitely a lot of Weimaraner, if not a full one.
Yesterday was national kitten day. Get one!!!
P.s. then clip their nails often, and always with treats. I just had a vet friend come over to watch me clip my cat’s nails because she sits still and purrs. It’s only because she’s done it since she was a baby, and associates nail trimming with treats! Probably my proudest accomplishment as a cat mom 😂
I tried so hard with mine, but they both HATE getting their nails trimmed. I usually manage to sneak 1 or 2 while they’re sleeping, but then they wake up and get mad, so it’s a lengthy process. My one uses all the scratching posts so well, but the other…not so much.
That weimaraner is beautiful. I thought about getting a rescue Weimaraner but have two boxers instead. One is a rescue. I will only do rescue from now on. So many pets are unwanted and mistreated.
Nicole’s dog is a red/apricot toy poodle most likely. It looks like a pure-bred; I have had toy poodles my whole life and this looks pretty much like my current red one, a little girl named Jade.
That’s a Weimaraner mix! My fur baby is one as well (he has green eyes and a darker coat) and constantly gets told how handsome he is (he really is not just saying cause I’m his mom!). Kidmans is definitely not a rescue and some sort of designer breed. Please adopt ppl!!! You will get a one of a kind dog rather than a “factory” made one. You can save a life and there will never ever be a dog exactly like the one you save!!! Anyways this makes me want to go home and hug my baby
Weimaraners and mixes are so beautiful!
Nicole’s may be a rescue, who knows, there are all kinds of dogs, including purebreds, in shelters and rescues. I hope that’s the case here.
I really appreciate Eva posting info on the organization she used, hopefully it gets them some donations!