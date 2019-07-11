Lady Gabriella Windsor almost had a tiara mishap on her wedding day

Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston at Windsor Castle back in May of this year. I wasn’t impressed by her Luisa Beccaria gown, but it wasn’t bad or anything. It was just a standard lacy wedding gown. If anything, I thought the gown probably looked much better up close and in-person than it photographed. Lady Ella got to borrow a tiara from the Royal Collection for her wedding too – People Magazine is still IDing this as the Russian Fringe tiara, but other outlets are still calling it the Kent City of London Fringe tiara, which I just Googled – yes, I think it’s the Kent City tiara. Anyway, did you know that sometimes, your tiara might need to be superglued onto your head? It’s true! No, I jest. Apparently, Lady Ella’s tiara was about to fall off a few times and her hairdresser had to pin it in place:

Lady Gabriella Windsor has given an exclusive glimpse inside her wedding day as she was reunited with her exquisite bridal dress for the first time. Lady Gabriella – known as Ella – showed HELLO! her gorgeous Luisa Beccaria gown during the designer’s Paris Couture Week show, where the dress has gone on public display. She married financier Thomas Kingston in a magnificent ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May. “It was a magical day and Luisa created a wonderful dress for me. This is the first time I’ve seen it since the wedding and it brings back so many happy memories.” In the interview, Ella explains how she met Luisa through her parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and that, in a break with tradition, she made her dress design without her mother by her side. “I wanted to surprise both of my parents on the day so worked closely with Luisa without any family seeing the dress as it came together until my wedding day.” And she reveals she encountered a technical hitch during her procession up the aisle. “Suddenly I could feel my tiara start to pull back and in those few unnerving moments I thought it would come crashing down with an almighty clunk,” she recalls with a smile. “My little bridesmaids had accidentally wandered on to my very sheer tulle 20ft veil. I slowed down until they’d stepped off it, but then it happened again. Fortunately my hairdresser had pinned the tiara in place and it stood firm.”

I believe that her bridesmaids almost yanked the tiara off her head, because those children were utter agents of chaos. Worst bridesmaids ever, they couldn’t even stand still for a few minutes to pose for photos. Of course they stepped on her train. Of course they almost scalped her. Seriously, that would be enough to give me recurring nightmares – all eyes on you, walking down the aisle, wearing a fancy borrowed tiara, in front of the Queen, and some sly children step on your train and suddenly you’re ass over tea kettle, veil in ruins, tiara snatched and you’re weeping on the ground in the aisle. *shiver*