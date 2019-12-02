Jane Fonda’s grandchildren joined her last Friday in protesting climate change

Since October, Jane Fonda has been making good on her promise to protest climate change every Friday in D.C. on Capitol Hill for 14 Fridays (until she needs to return to the Grace and Frankie set). During one of the “Fire Drill Fridays,” she gave an acceptance speech for her BAFTA. She’s been joined at protests by other celebrities including Ted Danson and Sam Waterston.
This past Friday, Jane was joined by Young Sheldon star, Iain Armitage, who played Jane’s grandson in 2017′s Our Souls at Night, and Jane’s grandchildren, Malcolm and Viva.
Ian posted a tweet about Friday’s protest
Washington Post reporter Hannah Jewell asked the young actor, “Iain, not getting arrested today?” He replied, “Unfortunately not,” citing his age:
Yahoo has more:
Armitage wasn’t the only buzzy name taking to the streets on Friday. Comedian Paul Scheer (Veep, The Good Place) also joined Fonda, adding him to the growing list of celebrities who’ve been arrested as part of the “Fire Drill Fridays.” Scheer was reportedly one of 38 total people arrested on Friday. He joins the likes of his wife, June Diane Raphel, Fonda’s onscreen daughter on Grace and Frankie, as well as Marg Helgenberger, Diane Lane, Piper Perabo, Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, and Catherine Keener.
Fonda avoided being taken into custody for the fourth week in a row. Despite being told that the Attorney General’s office won’t prosecute her case (she’s already been arrested four times for acts of civil disobedience), Fonda has chosen not to get arrested again until Dec. 20 in order to avoid jail time that would prevent her from continuing to lead the demonstrations.
Jane explained to The Hollywood Reporter at the beginning of November that she was being cautious because she can’t be jailed for 90 days. “I have to be careful not to get to a point where they’re going to keep me for 90 days because I have to begin preparing for Grace & Frankie in January. So I’m not going to get arrested every time. They give you three warnings and so I will step away at the third warning.” I’m so glad that Jane is continuing to do this, and that she’s getting more support. I’m just curious about what’s going to happen in January when Jane is back at work. I wonder whether anyone is going to step in and take up the cause in such a vocal way in Jane’s absence. She’s truly dedicated to this cause and is inspiring so many other people to join her.
Today #FireDrillFriday was all about food justice and agriculture! We had phenomenal speakers from @iain, @paulscheer, Gail Taylor from @3phfarm, Jim Goodman from @familyfarmcoalition, Lindsey Allen from @rainforestactionnetwork and @greenpeaceusa
Today 40 people were arrested demanding clean water, a green new deal, and no new fossil fuels with #FireDrillFriday 🔥 Among them were Indigenous activists like @smtayac, veterans like Garrett Reppenhagen with @veteransforpeace, and celebrities like Diane Lane, @piperperabo, and @ambervalletta.
I’m glad she’s doing this, but I think it’s sad this seems to be the only avenue we have left. I just don’t get why this is a debatable issue. We should be arguing over different ways to combat climate change, not whether it exists. I want one of these conservative religious zealots who believe climate change doesn’t exist to answer, which religion thinks it’s a good idea to be selfish and use up every natural resource? Pretty sure this is not a major tenant of any religion. It just makes sense to conserve, not waste, and share with the others, not to mention this theory does flow with most religions. You don’t even need to believe the science to understand being a gluttonous, selfish person who wastes things isn’t a good way to live.
All the religious fundamentalists types I know are totally selfish af. They don’t give a hoot about climate change cause they want plastic straws. Seriously. It’s ridiculous.
I know, but what religion preaches this? None that I know of. The odd thing is this is something we could all do to some extent. Who needs straws, tons of clothes, eating red meat every day, big SUV’s which get 10 mpg, plastic everything? Aside from being wasteful it’s expensive too, so not very conservative if you ask me. It’s seems conservative has lost the conserve part in today’s world too.
I agree that we all can do something, and also that religious fundamentalists are fos…but I personally believe we are well past the point of individual virtues making any real difference. We are gonna need a lot of legislation. Plastic straws and single use plastic bottles need to be banned, period. Same with plastic grocery bags. and that doesn’t even begin to talk about what will need to be done. We don’t have the political will yet, but we will. Anyone who thinks the youngest among us are going to continue to tolerate this, while the climate changes in front of their faces, is deluding themselves. In fact, I believe climate change and young people’s reactions to it may spell the end of the modern day republican party. They will go the way of the whigs, and something, some form of conservative party will rise to take its place, but they will have to address climate change. Well, just a prediction. I guess we will see. Or, some of us will.
Jane Fonda is such a badass. Good for her for her commitment to this cause and her great performance in Grace & Frankie! I just started watching the show over Thanksgiving with my mom and wish I had hopped on the bandwagon sooner!