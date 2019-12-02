Jane Fonda’s grandchildren joined her last Friday in protesting climate change



Since October, Jane Fonda has been making good on her promise to protest climate change every Friday in D.C. on Capitol Hill for 14 Fridays (until she needs to return to the Grace and Frankie set). During one of the “Fire Drill Fridays,” she gave an acceptance speech for her BAFTA. She’s been joined at protests by other celebrities including Ted Danson and Sam Waterston.

This past Friday, Jane was joined by Young Sheldon star, Iain Armitage, who played Jane’s grandson in 2017′s Our Souls at Night, and Jane’s grandchildren, Malcolm and Viva.

Ian posted a tweet about Friday’s protest

Washington Post reporter Hannah Jewell asked the young actor, “Iain, not getting arrested today?” He replied, “Unfortunately not,” citing his age:

I asked Iain Armitage if he’s getting arrested today. “Unfortunately not. I’m too young.” Maybe when you’re older, young sheldon. pic.twitter.com/nSq9NKXjFI — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) November 29, 2019

Yahoo has more:

Armitage wasn’t the only buzzy name taking to the streets on Friday. Comedian Paul Scheer (Veep, The Good Place) also joined Fonda, adding him to the growing list of celebrities who’ve been arrested as part of the “Fire Drill Fridays.” Scheer was reportedly one of 38 total people arrested on Friday. He joins the likes of his wife, June Diane Raphel, Fonda’s onscreen daughter on Grace and Frankie, as well as Marg Helgenberger, Diane Lane, Piper Perabo, Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, and Catherine Keener. Fonda avoided being taken into custody for the fourth week in a row. Despite being told that the Attorney General’s office won’t prosecute her case (she’s already been arrested four times for acts of civil disobedience), Fonda has chosen not to get arrested again until Dec. 20 in order to avoid jail time that would prevent her from continuing to lead the demonstrations.

Jane explained to The Hollywood Reporter at the beginning of November that she was being cautious because she can’t be jailed for 90 days. “I have to be careful not to get to a point where they’re going to keep me for 90 days because I have to begin preparing for Grace & Frankie in January. So I’m not going to get arrested every time. They give you three warnings and so I will step away at the third warning.” I’m so glad that Jane is continuing to do this, and that she’s getting more support. I’m just curious about what’s going to happen in January when Jane is back at work. I wonder whether anyone is going to step in and take up the cause in such a vocal way in Jane’s absence. She’s truly dedicated to this cause and is inspiring so many other people to join her.