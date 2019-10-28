Jane Fonda accepts a BAFTA while being arrested: greatest acceptance speech?

Our movement is rising like the water. Today 31 activists were arrested calling on a #GreenNewDeal, #NoNewFossilFuels, and protection of our oceans. #firedrillfriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FMDOhbgtyG — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) October 25, 2019

I wrote two weeks ago about Jane Fonda getting arrested while protesting climate change at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Jane had said in an interview with the Washington Post that she’d moved to D.C. to protest, and was going to do it every single Friday: “It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday.’ And we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday.”

Well, true to her word, Jane was out protesting at the Capitol on Friday, and she got arrested again. This time was a bit different, though, as she accepted a BAFTA during her arrest! That video is above, and here’s EW’s writeup.

Jane Fonda is an icon, and don’t let anyone tell you differently. For the third Friday in a row, Fonda was arrested at the U.S. Capitol during a demonstration to bring more attention to climate change. But this time, she multitasked — she also accepted an award while being led away in zip-tie cuffs. The legendary actor was supposed to attend BAFTA LA’s annual celebration Friday night to accept the Stanley Kubrick award for excellence in film. Of course, since she had been arrested earlier on Friday in Washington, D.C., she had to miss the ceremony. That didn’t stop her from sending in a video acceptance speech to play in her absence.

Ted Danson was also there, and he, too, was arrested:

This week, the ongoing protest focused on saving the ocean from pollution; ocean experts including Greenpeace’s John Hocevar spoke about how global warming and pollution are inhibiting the ocean’s ability to provide the oxygen and protein needed by ocean life and humans. According to the Twitter account Fire Drill Fridays, which has been chronicling the Grace and Frankie star’s climate change awareness efforts, Fonda and Danson were part of a larger crowd chanting “Get in Motion, Save our Ocean”. The account followed up with a photo and video of the stars with their hands zip-tied by police.

Here’s the tweet from Fire Drill Fridays:

Our movement is rising like the water. Today 31 activists were arrested calling on a #GreenNewDeal, #NoNewFossilFuels, and protection of our oceans. #firedrillfriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FMDOhbgtyG — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) October 25, 2019

EW refers to Jane’s BAFTA speech as possibly “the greatest acceptance speech of all time.” Jane was being incredibly savvy, deciding to thank BAFTA for her award while she was getting arrested. She could have filmed a video at home but she chose to offer her thanks while she was being filmed on Capitol Hill. She knew that cameras would be there to record her (and her fabulous red coat) and she knew that she was going to get arrested and that that was going to be filmed. Why not accept the award at the same time and generate even more publicity for climate action?

It’s great that Ted Danson joined her. Ted is a co-founder of Oceana, which has worked for over 30 years to protect the world’s oceans. I wonder whether co-stars Lily Tomlin or Martin Sheen will join Jane at some point? Sam Waterston was arrested with Jane last week.

