Clint Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell’ bombed at the box office, oh well

Richard Jewell might not have been the bomber, but Richard Jewell certainly bombed! That’s my awful word play for the day, I’m done now. As we discuss last week, no one wanted to see Clint Eastwood’s bizarre take on the tragedy of Richard Jewell, a tragedy where Eastwood (who directed the film) blamed the entire catastrophe on the FBI and an Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalist named Kathy Scruggs. Eastwood, screenwriter Billy Ray and Olivia Wilde all seemed to be fine with smearing the now-deceased Kathy Scruggs, all to half-fictionalize the smearing of Jewell. Anyway, no surprise, no one wanted to see the movie. It was one of the worst openings of Clint’s career:

Clint Eastwood might end up with a lump of box office coal after “Richard Jewell” sputtered in its domestic debut. Despite critical acclaim, Warner Bros.’ drama about the security guard falsely accused by the media for playing a part in the 1996 Olympics bombing ignited with a dismal $5 million from 2,502 theaters. It’s a disappointing result for Eastwood, marking one of the worst nationwide openings of the 89-year-old’s directorial career. His only movie to endure a worse fate was 1980’s “Billy Bronco” with $3.7 million. Should “Richard Jewell” come in ahead of expectations by even $200,000, that would propel it just barely above 1997’s “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” ($5.2 million) and 1999’s “True Crime” ($5.2 million) in terms of Eastwood’s inaugural outings. “It started out with so much promise in terms of awards season buzz,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore. “You’ve got a really high-profile filmmaker with a movie that had a lot of acclaim.” Eastwood’s films don’t traditionally have huge opening weekends — his strongest being 2014’s “American Sniper” ($89 million) followed by 2016’s “Sully” ($35 million) — but tend to benefit from strong multiples. Likewise, December releases usually see smaller starts and can enjoy long legs during the holiday season. Heading into the weekend, “Richard Jewell” was expected to earn $10 million. Given the crowded market, sources estimate that “Richard Jewell” could tap out in North America with $25 million to $30 million and might result in tens of millions in theatrical losses. The movie cost $45 million to produce.

[From Variety]

Hahahahaha. What’s weird is that… I actually do think that Clint Eastwood is a “good director” from a technical standpoint. He knows how to put together a film, he understands the language of filmmaking, he keeps things very simple for everyone involved, and actors always say that he’s lovely to them and that his sets always have a really nice vibe. Where Clint struggles is with choosing stories or screenplays. It’s that way with his acting career too. It feels like he was trying to do a thing where he used Jewell’s story to attack the FBI and the media and… maybe people just weren’t interested.