“Hugh Grant absolutely loathed his dance scene in ‘Love Actually’” links

Hugh Grant says his dance scene in Love Actually was the “most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid.” It really wasn’t that bad. [Pajiba]
Billie Eilish accepts the Billboard Woman of the Year honor. [Just Jared]
Are powerful forces trying to harm Virginia Roberts? [LaineyGossip]
I totally forgot that IHOP tried to become IHOB. [Dlisted]
Kristen Stewart got her boobs out in Chanel…? [Go Fug Yourself]
A Klan of white, conservative women decided to make a “squad.” [Jezebel]
Argentina’s new president has a rather fabulous son. [Towleroad]
Who is the secret straight dude in this group? [OMG Blog]
Me too, Hugh. Me too. I really like that movie but that scene was unnecessary.
I love, love, love Dhyzy (Argentina’s new First son, that’s his drag name). He’s not gay, though! He’s bisexual. His dad is pretty great, too.
I just rewatched the movie and I love that scene. It’s the fact that you know it’s so NOT HIM in real life that makes it charming and fun. It is as iconic as the Cruise dance in Risky Business.
Aw, I thought he looked cute dancing.
He’s totally cute and who among us hasn’t done that?
My men at work and I break out in dance regularly mostly to the ’80s and ’90s but one older gentleman from Houston used to waltz me around the store and showed-off the occasional spin and dip.
It’s fun!
It’s a small, local business. I think there are only 12 of us there now.
We have a LARGE number of repeat customers though, so, we’re doing something right.
It’s awkwardly cute and appropriate. Seriously.