“Hugh Grant absolutely loathed his dance scene in ‘Love Actually’” links
  • December 13, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Hugh Grant says his dance scene in Love Actually was the “most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid.” It really wasn’t that bad. [Pajiba]
Billie Eilish accepts the Billboard Woman of the Year honor. [Just Jared]
Are powerful forces trying to harm Virginia Roberts? [LaineyGossip]
I totally forgot that IHOP tried to become IHOB. [Dlisted]
Kristen Stewart got her boobs out in Chanel…? [Go Fug Yourself]
A Klan of white, conservative women decided to make a “squad.” [Jezebel]
Argentina’s new president has a rather fabulous son. [Towleroad]
Who is the secret straight dude in this group? [OMG Blog]

Celebs attend the Premiere of the film "The girls of Dr. March" in Paris

6 Responses to ““Hugh Grant absolutely loathed his dance scene in ‘Love Actually’” links”

  1. original_kellybean says:
    December 13, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Me too, Hugh. Me too. I really like that movie but that scene was unnecessary.

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    December 13, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    I love, love, love Dhyzy (Argentina’s new First son, that’s his drag name). He’s not gay, though! He’s bisexual. His dad is pretty great, too.

    Reply
  3. Oy vey says:
    December 13, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    I just rewatched the movie and I love that scene. It’s the fact that you know it’s so NOT HIM in real life that makes it charming and fun. It is as iconic as the Cruise dance in Risky Business.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    December 13, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    Aw, I thought he looked cute dancing.

    Reply
  5. Nancypants says:
    December 13, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    He’s totally cute and who among us hasn’t done that?
    My men at work and I break out in dance regularly mostly to the ’80s and ’90s but one older gentleman from Houston used to waltz me around the store and showed-off the occasional spin and dip.
    It’s fun!

    It’s a small, local business. I think there are only 12 of us there now.
    We have a LARGE number of repeat customers though, so, we’re doing something right.

    Reply
  6. holly hobby says:
    December 13, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    It’s awkwardly cute and appropriate. Seriously.

    Reply

