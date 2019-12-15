Ana de Armas: Latinas have more to offer than ‘only playing maids or prostitutes’

Ana de Armas is the “lead” of the Knives Out ensemble, which was a refreshing way to frame the vintage-y murder mystery. I went into the film thinking that it would mainly be told through the investigation led by the gentleman sleuth playing by Daniel Craig. But the bulk of the story is really told through Ana de Armas’ nurse character, Marta. Not only is Ana getting tons of attention and awards nominations for Knives Out, she’s also going to be a “Bond Girl” in No Time to Die. Apparently, Daniel Craig gave his approval after working with her on Knives Out, and now Ana is a big deal and about to become an even bigger deal. She spoke at length to the Hollywood Reporter about being Cuban and Latina, typecasting and working with Daniel. Some highlights:

She originally passed on Knives Out because Marta was described as a “pretty Latina caretaker.” “Getting an email that described the character like that — without any more information or a script attached because it was high-profile and secret — just really didn’t speak to me. Latinas rarely exist at the center of a film, especially not in the context that we have in this movie. So, because of the character description, my imagination immediately went to a portrayal that was not necessarily very positive or exciting in relation to Latin culture. So, when I finally read the script, I realized that the description didn’t fit at all because Marta is so much more than that.

On typecasting for Latina women: “I’m very proud to be Cuban and a Latina, and always will be. It’s just that we have more to offer than only playing maids or prostitutes. I don’t want to play into that game because I want to represent my culture in a more positive way. We have a lot more to offer. Maybe at the beginning of my career, I was getting more auditions or opportunities for those roles, but it hasn’t been like that lately. It’s been pretty awesome lately. All this time and effort, holding my ground and staying true to this belief that I have about finding more positive roles is paying off. Now, I’m actually finding roles that I want to play — not necessarily Latinas either. I’m an actor, and I will play a Latina forever, but I also want to play anybody because that’s my job. So, I don’t want anybody conditioning me or telling me that there’s a limit because I’m not from here or from there. So, I like to prove them wrong.

Working with Daniel Craig on No Time To Die: “A movie like James Bond is a different kind of production. It’s a different mindset, physicality and preparation. It was terrifying to be asked to portray a “Bond Girl” who’s actually in a moment of change. Having met Daniel before and getting along so well on the set of Knives Out, there was nothing awkward when I got to the Bond set. There was no ice to be broken. It was just easy and smooth. Daniel is the most relentless, hard-working and professional actor you can imagine. He can be in pain from a broken bone, exhausted and still show up. He’s so serious about it, and the way he does it is just incredible and so respectable. It was so nice and helpful that we got along and got to know each other before Bond.

Director Cary Fukunaga was the one who approached her about playing a Bond Girl: “I think it was Cary’s idea. Some of the film takes place in Cuba, and Cary called me to say that this character doesn’t exist yet in the script but he kept thinking about me and would write it for me. When he brought up the idea to Barbara and Daniel, Daniel was completely on board and supportive of it, which made me very happy. We had literally wrapped Knives Out a month before that. When we were shooting Knives Out, he was already training and preparing for Bond, which wasn’t a part of my life yet. So, it happened to be a very happy coincidence.