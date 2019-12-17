Taylor Swift’s ‘Cats’ song did not make the Oscar Best Song shortlist

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift at last night’s New York premiere of CATS. She wore an interesting Oscar de la Renta gown for the premiere and I’m still sort of working out how I feel about the gown. I appreciate that she did a real ballgown, because the occasion called for it. I appreciate that the gown felt wintery and Christmas-y without bashing us over the head with a cutesy Christmas theme. But… I feel like the two fabrics are not great together? The gown would have been much better if de la Renta had just stuck with the red fabric OR the darker fabric and not both? Still, it’s a look. While Taylor did the red carpet solo, Joe Alwyn was around, and she was seen holding hands with him as they left the premiere party.

Meanwhile, the whole reason why Taylor is doing this whole CATS thing is because she wanted to be nominated across the board for Best Song. She and Andrew Lloyd Webber cowrote a new song, “Beautiful Ghosts,” for the film, and the song has already been nominated for a Golden Globe. But… the Academy just released their “shortlists” for nine Oscar categories, including Best Song. And… “Beautiful Ghosts” is not on the shortlist. Here are the contenders for Best Song Oscar nominatons:

“Speechless” from Aladdin

“Letter to My Godfather” from The Black Godfather

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

“Da Bronx” from The Bronx USA

“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2

“Stand Up” from Harriet

“Catchy Song” from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

“Never Too Late” from The Lion King

“Spirit” from The Lion King

“Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn

“A Glass of Soju” from Parasite

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“High Above the Water” from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

“Glasgow” from Wild Rose

[Via THR]

I mean… that’s rough. I actually wanted Taylor to get nominated for an Oscar, just so she would show up to the ceremony and we could have some Snake Drama. But no Oscar Snake Drama in 2020. SAD! Also: the Snake Fam thinks Taylor is being blackballed in the music industry because of her beef with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta. That… might be the case? I told you, months and months ago, that her snake-games with powerful white men was going to play out MUCH differently than her beefs with Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian. That being said, I think this particular “snub” is less about Taylor’s two-year beef cycles and more about CATS being bonkers and maybe it was released too late for most Academy voters to consider it.

Here are some photos of Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba (and his wife) and Jennifer Hudson at the CATS premiere.