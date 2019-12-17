Lori Loughlin & Mossimo are now arguing their $500K bribery was a legit donation

It’s not that I don’t care about Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s ongoing legal shenanigans in their criminal case stemming from Operation Varsity Blues. I do care. I just don’t care enough to actually go through this story line by line and tell you why Lori and Mossimo are complete idiots. After months of drama and “faith-based” PR, Lori and Mossimo’s criminal trial begins in the new year. Apparently, they have some new arguments, some new “lines of defense” which they’re trying out in the court of public opinion. Something about how prosecutors are hiding exculpatory evidence and something about how Lori and Mossimo’s $500K fraud wasn’t really fraud, it was a legit donation. Um-hm.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have gone on the offensive in the College Admissions scandal, claiming prosecutors are intentionally hiding evidence that proves the famous couple didn’t intend to secretly bribe anyone. Lori and Mossimo’s lawyers claim in new legal docs … their clients made “legitimate donations” … “At trial, Giannulli and Loughlin will help establish their innocence by showing that they understood both sets of payments to be legitimate donations and did not understand or intent that either set of payments would be used to directly or indirectly bribe Heinel [former USC senior associate athletic director].” The lawyers want to get info on whether USC knew of Rick Singer’s activities with various parents and students. If there’s evidence USC knew … Lori and Mossimo will clearly argue this was not bribery … that payments had become institutionalized. In fact, lawyers in other college admissions cases have argued these payments are part of a “University-wide program at USC.” The couple has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, honest services fraud, money laundering and federal programs bribery. They face a maximum of 45 years if convicted on all charges. One of the problems for Lori and Mossimo — those pics of their daughters on rowing machines … making it appear they had experience on a crew team when in fact, they had none.

[From TMZ]

For the love of God. Yes, as TMZ notes, there’s significant evidence of fraud, especially with the faked rowing/crew photos and pretending that Olivia Jade was some kind of star athlete, when really she was just a vapid Instagram influencer who couldn’t even fill out her own college application herself because she knew she couldn’t sort through all of the coxswain lies and schemes her parents had paid for.