Lori Loughlin & Mossimo are now arguing their $500K bribery was a legit donation

It’s not that I don’t care about Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s ongoing legal shenanigans in their criminal case stemming from Operation Varsity Blues. I do care. I just don’t care enough to actually go through this story line by line and tell you why Lori and Mossimo are complete idiots. After months of drama and “faith-based” PR, Lori and Mossimo’s criminal trial begins in the new year. Apparently, they have some new arguments, some new “lines of defense” which they’re trying out in the court of public opinion. Something about how prosecutors are hiding exculpatory evidence and something about how Lori and Mossimo’s $500K fraud wasn’t really fraud, it was a legit donation. Um-hm.
Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have gone on the offensive in the College Admissions scandal, claiming prosecutors are intentionally hiding evidence that proves the famous couple didn’t intend to secretly bribe anyone. Lori and Mossimo’s lawyers claim in new legal docs … their clients made “legitimate donations” … “At trial, Giannulli and Loughlin will help establish their innocence by showing that they understood both sets of payments to be legitimate donations and did not understand or intent that either set of payments would be used to directly or indirectly bribe Heinel [former USC senior associate athletic director].”
The lawyers want to get info on whether USC knew of Rick Singer’s activities with various parents and students. If there’s evidence USC knew … Lori and Mossimo will clearly argue this was not bribery … that payments had become institutionalized. In fact, lawyers in other college admissions cases have argued these payments are part of a “University-wide program at USC.”
The couple has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, honest services fraud, money laundering and federal programs bribery. They face a maximum of 45 years if convicted on all charges. One of the problems for Lori and Mossimo — those pics of their daughters on rowing machines … making it appear they had experience on a crew team when in fact, they had none.
For the love of God. Yes, as TMZ notes, there’s significant evidence of fraud, especially with the faked rowing/crew photos and pretending that Olivia Jade was some kind of star athlete, when really she was just a vapid Instagram influencer who couldn’t even fill out her own college application herself because she knew she couldn’t sort through all of the coxswain lies and schemes her parents had paid for.
If they had made the donation to USC, it would be legit. But they made a donation to a fake charity. Not legit. They must think we are as dumb as they are.
I don’t know if Lori and Mossimo think everyone else is stupid enough to believe their lies or if they are just completely clueless. It’s a simple concept: $500k donation to USC=legal; $500k donation to fake charity + falsely claiming daughters on crew team (w/false pics) = illegal.
These people are just flat out DUMB. All the Prosecutor has to do to prove this wasnt a legit donation is ask the University directly. Did they receive a direct donation from them? Nope. Case closed.
Right??? That’s what makes me laugh about this. They are so DUMB.
Lock these white trash losers up already and throw away the key….
If it had been a donation, they wouldn’t have had to deal with a middle person nor would their daughters had needed to take pictures to pretend they were part of the rowing team. They were simply too stupid to try to bribe the legal way and donate enough money to get their kids in (and the kids were too inapt to get in despite a huge donation so they had to go the illegal route)
Sit down Aunt Becky!
THIS BITCH….should have followed in Felicity’s Huffman’s shoes, plead guilty, admitted what she did and paid her dues. She makes me ill. Rich, white privilege at its best! The only people I will ever feel sorry for are the students she robbed of admission to USC b/c of her bullshit in bribing her daughters into that school. There were many other more deserving students, who worked hard, participated and excelled in sports and actually took their SATs.
Enough said.