Daisy Ridley in red Oscar de la Renta at the ‘Skywalker’ premiere: flawless?

Here are some photos from last night’s big premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. I was listening to the radio yesterday and one of the DJs referred to it as The Rise of Luke Skywalker and I was like “hmm…” Skywalker is a TIER! Or a surname. Anyway, Daisy Ridley stood out in this rich red Oscar de la Renta gown. Sophisticated, beautifully cut, and the perfect color for her. I love this gown, honestly. I can’t find anything to nitpick. Okay, I’ll find one thing: it’s strange that Daisy hasn’t said anything else about her weirdness around that “white privilege” interview.

Kelly Marie Tran, looking glam AF.

John Boyega in a light suit. This is too summery! I mean, he stood out on the red carpet, but still – should have worn a darker suit in December.

Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker. She’s very beautiful, isn’t she? She reminds me of Mary Stuart Masterson.

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. Keri wore Celine and this is a disaster. The whole look should be thrown out – the ‘80s design and fabric and the terrible fried hair and bangs. Mess. Matthew looks SHOCKED by her appearance!

Oscar Isaac, looking like a pocket boyfriend.