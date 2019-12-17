Daisy Ridley in red Oscar de la Renta at the ‘Skywalker’ premiere: flawless?

World Premiere Of Disney's 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'

Here are some photos from last night’s big premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. I was listening to the radio yesterday and one of the DJs referred to it as The Rise of Luke Skywalker and I was like “hmm…” Skywalker is a TIER! Or a surname. Anyway, Daisy Ridley stood out in this rich red Oscar de la Renta gown. Sophisticated, beautifully cut, and the perfect color for her. I love this gown, honestly. I can’t find anything to nitpick. Okay, I’ll find one thing: it’s strange that Daisy hasn’t said anything else about her weirdness around that “white privilege” interview.

World Premiere Of Disney's 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'

Daisy Ridley at arrivals for STAR WARS:...

Kelly Marie Tran, looking glam AF.

Kelly Marie Tran at arrivals for STAR WA...

John Boyega in a light suit. This is too summery! I mean, he stood out on the red carpet, but still – should have worn a darker suit in December.

at arrivals for STAR WARS: THE RISE OF S...

Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker. She’s very beautiful, isn’t she? She reminds me of Mary Stuart Masterson.

Adam Driver, Joanne Tucker at arrivals f...

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. Keri wore Celine and this is a disaster. The whole look should be thrown out – the ‘80s design and fabric and the terrible fried hair and bangs. Mess. Matthew looks SHOCKED by her appearance!

Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys at arrivals f...

Oscar Isaac, looking like a pocket boyfriend.

Oscar Issac, Elvira Lind at arrivals for...

Photos courtesy of WENN.

8 Responses to “Daisy Ridley in red Oscar de la Renta at the ‘Skywalker’ premiere: flawless?”

  1. Valiantly Varnished says:
    December 17, 2019 at 11:34 am

    Ever since that Guardian interview every time I see her my eye twitches. But yes she looks amazing. And so did Kelly Tran.
    And no it isn’t strange that she hasn’t said anything. All of these tone deaf actresses seem to be taking a cue from the ScarJo handbook of bad takes. They say dumb shit and then just pretend it never happened.

    Reply
  2. Vanessabee says:
    December 17, 2019 at 11:38 am

    John’s pants were tailored too short. I hate that.
    Daisy looks yes, flawless. She’s becoming a new girl crush for me after Cate Blanchett.

    Reply
  3. Rogue says:
    December 17, 2019 at 11:39 am

    Love this dress- she looks amazing. And Kelly was serving too although thought the dress was a tad too long for her. But yes never paid much attention to Daisy before and now side eye her slightly lol

    Reply
  4. tealily says:
    December 17, 2019 at 11:40 am

    The length on Boyega’s suit is a bit short too.

    Kelly Marie Tran va-va-voom!!

    Reply
  5. Erinn says:
    December 17, 2019 at 11:41 am

    Ever since I saw someone say that Cole and Dylan Sprouse aren’t actually just twins because she’s clearly their long lost triplet I just can’t unsee it.

    She looks amazing in the gown though. Kelly also looks amazing – I love the color of her gown.

    And Adam Driver. Sigh. He’s so attractive. If I was Rey in the first two movies I’d have been screwed because I’d have just been like “hahah, don’t hurt my friends, and I’ll go with you!”

    Reply
  6. Lori says:
    December 17, 2019 at 11:43 am

    The dress is beautiful, and honestly she should probably keep her mouth shut about that horrid interview. Not like any of these actors will ever admit to just being stupid about how the world works outside their small circle.

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    December 17, 2019 at 11:44 am

    I’m going through the post, thinking how good they all look, and then I got to Keri. oh sweetie. No.

    Daisy does look amazing though.

    Reply
  8. smcollins says:
    December 17, 2019 at 11:45 am

    With the exception of Keri Russel’s unfortunate outfit everyone looks great. Daisy & Kelly look so beautiful and glamorous, and the men are looking fabulous as well. I’m so excited to see this!

    On a side note, I learned not that long ago that Oscar & Elvira had another baby earlier this year! Where have I been?

    Reply

